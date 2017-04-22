In pictures: Striking images from across Scotland this week

Mountain summits, the Holy Isle and a stone wall housing a broken heart.

Summit special: Striking views up the Cobbler. Allan Donald

Welcome to Scotland from the Roadside, a weekly gallery showcasing some of the best images from around the country taken by you.

From opportune moments shot on smartphones to breathtaking landscapes captured in high definition, each week we share a selection of interesting pictures taken by people on their travels around Scotland.

We've partnered up with the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group, a popular destination for trading photos and stories, which has drawn in more than 100,000 members.

Each Friday, we ask the page's creators, Bruce Philip and Linda Curran, to select their favourite photographs posted by keen snappers.

Take a look at some of the spectacular shots they've selected.

Heart of stone by Nina Duff

The wall around St Clement's Church on Harris. Nina Duff‎

"There's a lovely story around the broken heart stone," says Nina.

"The Lewis man who repaired the wall fell in love with a Harris girl and asked her to marry him and return with him to Lewis.

"She couldn't bear to leave her home and refused him. So he set a broken heart into the wall.

"I love the rugged beauty of the area and the offbeat stories that sum up the romance of the Western Isles."

Sunrise on the Holy Isle by Fraser Aitchison

The island has a long history as a sacred site. Fraser Aitchison

"I live on the island and am often up in the early morning going out for a walk," says Fraser.

"This was around 4.44am in Whiting Bay."

Mountain view by Bruce Macaulay

Gleouraich has grand corries and is part of a striking ridge walk. Bruce Macaulay

"We are based in Ayrshire but hit the road for a weekend of hills as often as we can," says Bruce.

"Heading down the road to Kinloch Hourn was a bit of a last minute decision as the weather didn't look good enough for the South Shiel ridge.

"So we decided on two munros, Spidean Mialach and Gleouraich, where this shot was taken.

"We were rewarded with a day of sun, snow and dramatic skies."

Portree by Nicol Nicolson‎

Portree, the main town on Skye, is a bustling port. Nicol Nicolson‎

"I was up on Skye for the Easter weekend and decided to walk up Ben Tianavaig, an old favourite since I used to live on the island, and my family is from nearby Braes," says Nicol.

"On the descent I walked through Penifiler, across the bay from Portree and was rewarded with this view of the town, with Storr and its famous Old Man as a backdrop.

"Walked eight miles and only saw two other people the whole way."

West Sands by Tony Hutchinson

Beach walks in the sun. Tony Hutchinson

"I was visiting St Andrews for the Easter holidays and was out for a morning cycle, along past the old course and the West Sands," says Tony.

"The picture was taken on my iPhone."

View from the Cobbler by Allan Donald

The Cobbler - also known as Ben Arthur - has a distinctive outline. Allan Donald

"My partner and I had been hoping to do the Cobbler for a while," says Allan.

"We certainly chose a good day for it. We like to get out into the hills as often as we can."

Lake of Menteith by Vinny Keenan

Sunset on the lake. Vinny Keenan

"I stopped off here on my way home to Argyll from Stirling," says Vinny. "It's always a nice place to catch the sunset on the lake.

"While I was standing here watching the ducks, I thought a duck that had just popped its head out the water looked strange until it made a growling noise.

"It was a wee otter no more than three feet away from me. My camera was sitting on the tripod doing a long exposure at the time. I was chuffed to see it but gutted I didn't catch it on the camera."

King of stone by Dave Brightwell

William Wallace statue in the grounds of Bemersyde. Dave Brightwell

"We were doing a little road trip from Durham, up to St Mary's Loch then right across to Bamburgh and back down," says Dave.

"I originally wanted to shoot Scott's View but the sunlight was too harsh so we stopped off at the Wallace Statue where the light was hitting him perfectly."

Sharing the prime grazing by Nige Hutchison

Island residents pose for a picture. Nige Hutchison

"The image was taken at Grass Point on the Isle of Mull," says Nige.

"This area is normally where the stags and hinds congregate for the rut and the landowners also let the Highland cattle loose to graze in early October."

The Black Cuillin Ridge by David Hyc

The famous Black Cuillin Ridge framed by the bridge arch. David Hyc

"I love to stop at Sligachan whenever I can," says David. "It's a perfect crossing point between so many scenic spots on Skye.

"The view of the Black Cuillin Ridge framed by the east arch of the Old Sligachan Bridge is certainly iconic.

"I took this photo early one morning before most of the visitors. Although it's also fun to sit and listen to the river and visitors oohing and aahing."

