Granite grey gone: Aberdeen discovers its street art soul

The city became a canvas for 11 international street artists.

Bright mural: Herakut’s painting has stopped passersby in their tracks. STV

High above Aberdeen Green, a yellow cherry picker houses a lone painter, stretching out with extended brushes and rollers to etch out a new vision onto a long-neglected wall.

Slowly, the image of a girl emerges onto the side of Aberdeen Market, a grey curved building which towers over the small pedestrianised area of the city, a hodgepodge of cafes, barbers and restaurants.

The building has been granite grey for years, but thanks to a major street art festival it has been transformed by artistic duo Jasmin Siddiqui and Falk Lehmann, also known as Herakut.

They were among 11 internationally acclaimed street artists invited to contribute to Nuart, a festival "to stimulate debate about what art is, and more importantly, who it is for."

Herakut mapping their grand artwork across Aberdeen Market. Nuart Aberdeen

Originating in the Norwegian city of Stavanger, which is twinned with the north-east city, the Nuart Festival began in 2001 as a way of brightening areas with street art and regaining areas for the people.

Most recently introduced in Aberdeen, the city is now home to a whole new collection of public art, from kaleidoscopic murals and neon-bright stencil figures to even poetry which have appeared on long neglected walls and dull buildings.

German duo Herakut created the large scale piece for the festival. Nuart Aberdeen

The festival has been supported by business-led initiative Aberdeen Inspired and Aberdeen City Council.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, says: "Nuart Aberdeen is in-keeping with the change our city needs to go through and it has been amazing to observe the art taking shape this week.

"This city should see itself as pushing the boundaries and being at the fore. Seeing passersby stop to take it all in, particularly Herakut's incredible mural at The Green, has been wonderful."

Julien de Casabianca's mission is to bring classic styles to the streets. Nuart Aberdeen

Aberdeen has gone international, with renowned street artists arriving from as far afield as Australia, Portugal and Italy to paint, sculpt and create works that will be appreciated for years to come.

The images have attracted high levels of interest on social media and walking tours have been organised to guide members of the public around the various spots.

Martin Whatson's golfer mixes stencils with typical graffiti styles. Nuart Aberdeen

Over the past few weeks, blank spaces have been transformed into eight large-scale artworks across the city, with some of the artists creating smaller murals, stencils and even miniature sculptures to tally around 100 new pieces of street art.

Herakut's large-scale piece at Aberdeen Market may be one of the largest, but other artists have also made their distinctive stamp on the city.

Julien de Casabianca's piece is based on an image at Aberdeen Art Gallery. Nuart Aberdeen

Australian Fintan Magee has created a large scale piece on Jopps Lane which aims to highlight the extraordinary nature of everyday existence.

While Julien de Casabianca has blown up an image from Aberdeen Art Gallery which is currently closed for renovation onto a wall at the East Green.

Italian Alice Pasquini often creates feminine works of art. Nuart Aberdeen

Italian Alice Pasquini favours a feminine, flowing style for her works, independent women a common theme in the works she has created for Nuart.

A large sweeping piece on Shiprow shows a young couple turned toward each other, while smaller works show women painted independently.

A smaller artwork by Italian street artist Alice Pasquini. Nuart Aberdeen

Stencil artist Jaune's works are some of the smallest yet carry a lot of Scottish humour, depicting refuse workers in high visibility jackets taking photographs, posing or even mimicking Marilyn Monroe's famous air vent pose - her white skirt switched for a kilt.

A former sanitation worker himself, his creations are little unsung heros causing mischief however small they may be.

Janue's refuse worker characters often cause mischief. Nuart Aberdeen

Mixing classic styles of street art and graffiti, Norwegian Martin Whatson's work combines stencils and spray paints to create highly visual pieces.

On Queen Street, his golfer stands ready to punt a ball into the air, and with it follows a trail of typical graffiti as it soars.

M-City's piece on Harriet Street brings to life an imagined cityscape. Nuart Aberdeen

Other streets in the city transformed by street artists include Loch Street, Guestrow, The White Screen visible from Union Bridge and Robert Gordon's College Wall on Harriet Street.

Since the artists unveiled their pieces to the public, the Nuart Festival has only grown in popularity - curious passers by became photographers and tours of the artwork totalled more than 1600 attendees over one weekend.

Juane himself was a refuse worker before becoming an artist. STV

Local residents have also got creatively involved.

Children followed Juane's refuse workers to find prizes and the rooftop of the St Nicholas Centre was offered to youngsters to allow them to explore their artistic freedom with chalk drawings on the pavement.

Fintan Magee's large-scale piece aims to bring the extraordinary to everyday life. Nuart Aberdeen

Martyn Reed, director and curator of Nuart, said: "It's been amazing to see the diversity of those who participated in the festival, from young toddlers taking part in our Easter egg hunt to young people and adults engaging with the street art throughout the weekend.

"It seems like people have taken it upon themselves to explore the city centre throughout the festival which is a positive outcome."

Herakut’s mural can be seen from Aberdeen's Union Street. Jess Murphy

The organisers hope it could become an annual event.

Nuart have already hinted that the festival could return to the city in 2018 - the only question is where the artists bushes, cans and pens will transform next.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.