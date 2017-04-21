  • STV
Lonesome Louis: Lovesick osprey's vigil for missing mate

A Highland osprey is desperately waiting for his partner of 10 years.

Lonesome Louis: Highland osprey waits for his mate. Loch Arkaig osprey camera

A lonely osprey keeping vigil for his missing mate has been captured on a live video feed from their Highland nest.

The fish-eating eagle - nicknamed "Lonesome Louis" by Woodland Trust Scotland staff - is waiting for his mate of more than ten years.

Their nest, built at the top of a pine tree in the ancient Loch Arkaig forest, has its own solar-powered nestcam beaming out live footage.

Video shows Louis pacing his nest and tidying while watching the skies for his missus.

Sole mate: The nest is in the ancient Loch Arkaig forest. Loch Arkaig osprey camera

Woodland Trust spokesman George Anderson explained: "There are other osprey pairs in the district and they are all back and settling in to mate.

"Birds further south have laid eggs already, but poor Louis is still on his lonesome.

"It's heartbreaking. He's made a start putting some moss and grass in the nest and fought off some crows, but most of the time he is just looking out for his mate.

"It is getting really quite late now. I don't know who is more worried - him or us."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQGoDi4bQgk | youtube

Louis arrived back from Africa on April 10 and has been keeping a look out for his lifelong mate ever since.

The pair failed to breed last year, but rangers were hopeful 2017 could be different.

Ospreys became extinct in the UK 100 years ago and it is believed Loch Arkaig may have been the location of the final nest. The birds began to return in the 1950s.

There are thought to be about 200 breeding pairs in Scotland now - or, as the Woodland Trust has sadly announced, 199 pairs and one Lonesome Louis.

The public can watch the nest live and have been asked to cross their fingers that Louis won't be lonely for long.

