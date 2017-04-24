Halla Mohieddeen: Face of flagship STV News Tonight show

Halla will present the new channel's news programme, 7pm every weeknight.

Halla Mohieddeen's career has taken her all over the world, having divided up her time between Asia and Europe over the last decade.

Spending more than six years in China as a journalist, weather presenter and TV personality, she moved to France in 2013 to present the Morning News and Middle East Matters for Paris-based 24-hour news channel, France 24.

She is now back in Scotland gearing up for her next big challenge - as anchor for STV News Tonight, the flagship news programme on Scotland's newest channel, STV2, launching on Monday.

We caught up with Halla to find out a bit more about her and what makes her tick.

Career

So Halla, what is it like working back in Scotland and what are you missing about living abroad?

I'm actually really loving it at STV, it's a really nice place to work. People are really friendly, really helpful. I love the culture of the place.

There are lots of things I do miss about China and France though. It's the food in China - enormously. I don't miss the pollution but the food I do miss an awful lot.

In terms of France, I miss the wine... and the cheese. You've got a really nice standard of living in France, a nice way of life, and those things I miss.

But like Dorothy and Toto say, there's no place like home. (That's from The Wizard of Oz, for you millennials.)

The weather takes a bit of getting used to. Horizontal rain and the fact that you get four seasons in five minutes. I'm still readjusting to the climate. But it's really nice to be back.

When you go away somewhere for so long it feels like everything's changed and nothing's changed at the same time.

What were those six-and-a-half years working in China like?

I started out in print journalism, for lifestyle and entertainment magazines. That was a great job because you're writing about new bars, you're discovering the city.

Beijing in 2005 was enormously different from Beijing in 2006, or 2007. Now I hardly recognise the place when I go back. When I moved there they had three metro lines and now they're at something like 15 or 20. It's crazy, the pace of change of Beijing.

So working for a lifestyle and entertainment magazine was a bit of a dream job, because it was your job to discover what's happening and to essentially document this city as it's changing.

Did you ever have to deal with any censorship?

I always thought if I was writing about bars and the best places to shop and find shoes, you're not really going to be subject to the same censorship as people working in hard news are. And yet, we were.

I remember my shopping column got censored once because they didn't like a reference to the "fashion police". I think they were just a bit trigger-happy, the censors that we had. They were very strict.

We usually had a phone call every month where before we went to print we sent a copy of the layout and all the text to the censors. They'd read it and get back to you and say "you have to remove that line" or "we don't like that thing".

One month they actually removed our front page article - our cover story - which was on some exhibition on Genghis Khan, celebrating the 200th anniversary of something. They didn't like the reference to Genghis Khan for whatever reason.

Beijing: The Chinese capital hosted the Olympic Games in 2008. PA

Languages

Now Halla, we have it on good authority that you're fluent in four languages.

As long as English is one of them. (laughs)

Was that something you pursued on your own or something you were brought up with?

No - my father was Lebanese, but we never learned Arabic in the house which was a real shame. We just spoke English, so English is one of the languages I'm fluent in.

I studied French and German at university so my French is reasonably fluent. I don't think it's particularly good but I can hold a conversation in French and get by.

My German is a bit iffy but if push came to shove I could probably get some bus tickets in Germany if someone plonked me there. It would be a bit harder translating soundbites of Angela Merkel.

I speak Chinese after my time in China - after six and a half years you do tend to pick it up. I'm trying to learn Italian - my husband's Italian - but I'm not very good at it.

Memorable moments

What's the funniest thing that's ever happened to you on air?

I have a bit of a hairspray fetish. I don't know what it is - you wouldn't tell from looking at me.

At my old job at France 24 the guys in the gallery used to think it was hilarious, because I would always go on set with massive thing of hairspray, like, this size. (gestures to indicate big thing)

Like a canister?

A massive canister of hairspray. In between packages I would just spray myself. So I came out looking like I had a helmet on, I probably looked terrible.

But it's just one of these things - everyone has their little crutch that they do, some people play with their hair, some people twiddle a pen, I just spray hairspray everywhere.

Unfortunately I'm also quite a klutz and we were doing the morning show one day. I'd introduced the business editor and the business editor was talking about very important facts and figures, numbers going up and down, billions being wiped off the stock market.

I reached for my hairspray but I misjudged it and I ended up sending this hairspray sailing across the set - fortunately the camera was still on Delano (the business editor) - and whacked into one of the side panels.

It sounded like an explosion - this massive boom. There was a dent in the canister, that shows you how hard it hit something.

Delano was a pro, he just kept going, but everyone in the gallery was ending themselves laughing. And I was just stood there going: "Whoops."

Even now, when I was leaving the message I got from Delano was: "Be careful with that hairspray."

Delano, if you're reading this, I'm sorry - again.

What is the biggest breaking story you've ever worked on?

Take your pick! When I was in China there was the Sichuan earthquake (in 2008) which was a massive deal - that earthquake was so strong they felt it in Beijing, thousands of miles away.

Then when the tsunami happened in Japan (in 2011) we were quite heavily involved tracking radioactive particles getting blown to and from China. So they were the first breaking stories that I had.

But I worked for a 24-hour rolling news network for four years (France 24). There were the Charlie Hebdo attacks (January 2015), which were big, and I was one of the main anchors on the day of the mass rally on the Sunday afterwards when a million people came onto Place de la Republique.

Then of course the November 13 attacks (Paris, 2015) and Nice as well (July 14, 2016).

The year ahead...

So: the big question. Why should we all be excited about STV News Tonight on STV2?

Why shouldn't we be excited? That's the question you should be asking.

Touché. See, I can speak French too. Okay, tell us more.

STV News Tonight is something new, something completely different. This has never been done before. It's something people have wanted for a long time. I remember when I was still in school people talking about having a Scottish Six.

Since the 1990s they've been talking about having this integrated news, having Scottish, UK and international.

Because of the way devolution has gone, different things get talked about in different ways and people in Scotland want to have international news as well. We've got some pretty good journalists here in Scotland - we're good at what we do and just as able to report on international news as anybody else.

I think in terms of journalism in Scotland, we're expanding, we're hiring new people, and it's the same with the BBC. They're going down the same route and creating 80 new jobs. It's just upsides really.

It's something brand new and sparkly and shiny, of course you should be excited - I'm excited by it. I've been excited about it since I first found out about it!

So, any big stories coming up this year do you think?

Well, there are a couple of elections coming up...

I think politics is going to dominate. Brexit, of course, will dominate, and the constitutional question in Scotland is going to dominate here.

In terms of what the big stories will be internationally, I think the Syrian crisis will continue to be a massive story.

Europe will continue to be a hot topic. I think Europe is moving into another defining period of change. Obviously with the UK on track to leave the European Union, that will be a change, but the EU itself is going to have to adapt.

Further afield, I think keeping an eye on the United States and President Trump is going to be a very big deal.

I've been saying this for ages, but I think the far-east - China, Japan, North Korea, South Korea - is a little simmering pot that's been bubbling away for a while.

The US are trying to get North Korea to back down - best of luck with that.

But what's really quite fascinating is there are some elections coming up in South Korea, and that is going to have a real effect on and shape the region to come.

What advice would you give to any aspiring journalists out there?

Ask questions, get out and do more, learn more, read lots.

When I grew up we had four different newspapers in the house every morning. My father was always watching the news, we had the news on a complete loop. It's good to have a general awareness of what's going on around you.

But if this is the path you want to take, write for your student paper, write for blogs, get your stuff out there and practice writing. Everyone's going to suck at first but you just keep practising and working away.

Doors eventually open. I'm not a massive fan of people signing up to be interns for the rest of their lives but I interned my way into a journalism job - that's how I started.

But it has to be something you're interested and passionate about. I've always been interested in world news, so this is why working for France 24 and now doing the STV News Tonight programme is perfect - it's my dream job scenario.

The real Halla

Alright, let's forget work now. Outside of reporting the news, what are your burning passions in life?

My main passion is scuba diving. Love it. Love diving. It's amazing.

I was terrified when I started. I learned how to dive in south-east Asia, where the water's really warm and the fish are really colourful.

And I am a PADI divemaster, believe it or not (Professional Association of Diving Instructors). I even dived when I was in France. The water's much colder there than it was in the Philippines.

But have you ventured out yet into Scotland's, um, slightly chillier waters?

I haven't been offshore here yet, no, but I'm looking forward to it.

I'm looking to join a club just now and I'm dying to get out - in a drysuit - and to explore here. I'd love to get up to Scapa Flow, just off Orkney. There are a lot of shipwrecks out there, Second World War shipwrecks and stuff.

I want to start diving in Scotland. I enjoy diving in warm water, it's marvellous, but I think the waters here are just as interesting. A dive's a dive!

Right, so we've nailed down your big hobby. But what about at the end of a busy day reporting on all the biggest stories? What does Halla Mohieddeen do to wind down?

(Laughs) I usually change into my pyjamas, sit on the sofa with a glass of wine or a cup of tea, depending on which is easier, and I watch the trashiest TV you can get hold of. Utter trash.

Don't judge me, but I like The Real Housewives of... wait, what's it called?

I don't know why they call it reality TV, none of this TV is real. One episode was like, "I'm really worried about this brunch, I need to do this brunch."

I was just thinking, brunch? You go down to Marks & Spencer's, buy a couple of things, defrost them and voila.

But no, she's gone and hired in a catering company and I'm like, "What are you worried about brunch for, they're catering it." And this was an entire episode of this show. Awful. And I love it.

What else do I like? I like RuPaul's drag race. And I'm really looking forward to Fair City.

Ah yes - the popular Irish soap which will be appearing on Scottish screens for the first time on STV2.

Thanks for your time and all the best with the show, Halla!

