Captain's family in 'emotional' tribute one year after death

Soldier David Seath collapsed and died while taking part in 2016 London Marathon.

Anniversary: Raising money for David's memorial fund. STV/Seath family

The family of an army captain who died during last year's London Marathon have been "overwhelmed" by support.

David Seath collapsed three miles from the finish line and was taken to hospital, where he died from a cardiac arrest.

The 31-year-old, originally from Cowdenbeath in Fife, was a fire support team commander with the 29 Commando Regiment Royal Artillery.

On Sunday, 12 months to the day since his death, ten of his colleagues returned to the London Marathon to raise money for the Captain David Seath Memorial Fund.

Meanwhile, a three-mile run was organised by the Seath family in Dunfermline to also help raise money and commemorate the distance David did not finish.

His brother Gary told STV News: "It's been incredibly poignant and emotional, and I think it was very important to organise an event one year since David's tragic death running the London Marathon.

"I'm overwhelmed by the sheer numbers in the local communities that have come to run with me, walk or jog their way around the circuit.

"When you look around there's a real sense of solidarity, it gives me a great comfort."

He added: "The last thing we wanted to do was sit in the house and reflect because a year ago today was horrific.

"To have 250 people come out is just incredible and I can't thank them enough.

"We haven't asked anybody to set up JustGiving pages, we only asked for a £5 fee with 100% going to support the memorial fund."

David's family were informed of his death by a phone call to their Cowdenbeath home.

As well as Gary running the three miles in Fife, their mother Libby was one of the many who walked the same route.

She said: "All year we've been overwhelmed with the support we've received from the community. It's a horrible day but a lovely way to spend it and David would be proud I'm quite sure.

"We don't want to leave what David started unfinished and we'll continue to do that."

Gary set up the memorial fund in May last year to help provide financial grants to wounded, injured and sick veterans through Help for Heroes, who David was running for last year.

After the news of David's death, his initial £500 fundraising grew to more than £25,000 for the charity.

This fund in his name will focus on supporting those who have encountered physical or psychological trauma while serving their country.

Since then more than 170 veterans have used the funds for equipment, respite breaks, support and employment places.

Gary said: "We've received many letters which are emotional to read. But hidden within those words is confirmation that our work is making a huge difference and rebuilding lives.

"David as an officer cared very much about the positive and healthy well-being of the men under his care. But he also cared about the veterans, with specific emphasis on PTSD."

The captain's brother also admitted feeling nervous on Sunday about the friends and colleagues who travelled to London for the 26-mile race.

He added: "Many of the team served with David and they've all got such incredible personal stories we've been able to share.

"But it's also very important to acknowledge the sheer courage, determination and bravery to return to London.

"Once I hear all ten have made it around safely I'll be able to relax a bit more."

Safely they did, while also managing to raise more than £5000 for the fund.

The Seath family has vowed to continue with the memorial fund and other separate pillars including CPR education.

Gary said: "David is in my thoughts every day, obviously, but it's very much all about him. Everything I'm doing is supporting his legacy.

"When David died I think it was very important to me that I essentially picked up that baton and as soon as all those donations came in it was imperative for me to make sure the money was put to good use in a way supporting those David cared about.

"I'm sure he's up there thinking it's a good job but in true military style as an officer he'd be looking at me thinking you've still got work to do."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.