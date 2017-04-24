Deaf woman with cerebral palsy defies odds to achieve PhD

Julie McElroy urges other Scots students to embrace every opportunity and strive to succeed.

High achiever: Julie McElroy on her graduation day. Julie McElroy

A woman who struggles to speak and hear has defied all odds to achieve a PhD.

Glasgow-born Julie McElroy, 31, who was informed as a child she would probably spend her life in a wheelchair, has successfully completed research to help support other students with disabilities in Scotland.

Her work, which she says has been the biggest challenge of her life so far, will help to build a framework for educators on how assistive technology can help people in higher education.

Audio books, reading software and simple talking calculators, for example, can make a significant difference if educators can be informed of what is available.

Julie says "limited work" was being conducted in this field.

"When I was a teenager, that's when I came to terms with the extent of my disability and what sort of life I was going to have," says Julie.

"I had a vision to self-turn my life around and went on a journey of discovery, opportunities and changing perceptions along the way."

Diagnosed with cerebral palsy after she was born prematurely alongside her twin sister, Julie has refused to let the condition stand in the way of her goals.

"We were born nine weeks early," says Julie. "I suffered a lack of oxygen at birth. Amy, my twin sister, was born minutes afterwards and was normal able bodied.

"As a result of being born early, I was diagnosed with cerebral palsy which has resulted in mobility issues as well as speech and hearing impairments."

Julie up Ben Lomond when she was ten in 1997. Julie McElroy

Julie's hearing impairment is classified as profound bilateral neural sensory hearing loss, which means she wears two hearing aids on a daily basis.

The symptoms of cerebral palsy can vary from weak arms and legs or walking on tip-toes to difficulty swallowing and having random, jerky movements.

Caused by a problem with the brain that occurs before, during or soon after birth, there is currently no cure.

The daily challenges of living with cerebral palsy can also be difficult to cope with, which can lead to problems such as depression.

Family support can be vital and Julie says her sister and older brother are her biggest role models, followed by the interesting people she has met throughout her life who have inspired her to "go beyond".

After medical support Julie is able to walk and has run with the Olympic torch.

She also became the first female and youngest person to be awarded the Glasgow Clyde College Fellowship.

Julie has also been awarded the UWS Court Medal 2010 for highest achieving student, winning the Adult Learner of the Year Award 2012 from the Scottish Learning Partnership and also awarded the Glasgow Lord Provost's Award in 2012.

Julie receives the lord provost award. Julie McElroy

Julie says there are still challenges she comes up against when trying to get a job.

"One of the current challenges I am facing is employers' preconceptions of myself and disability," she says.

"Applying for jobs and still not getting the breaks into full-time employment despite an extensive CV."

Despite this, she still says she holds on to her personal motto to always have a drive, motivation and passion for life, and she is keen other students continue to strive also.

"Embrace every opportunity that awaits you," she says. "Strive, seek and yield. Life is a pathway and it what individual makes of it.

"It is also a discovery as there is more to an individual than the person thinks. It about unleashing your capabilities."

Julie running with the Olympic torch. Julie McElroy

Julie hopes to use her research to develop a framework that can be used by education bodies to assist them in providing a better understanding of the key issues and interactions involved in the area of assistive technology.

"I achieved the PhD objective by developing an assistive technology framework to provide relevant stakeholders with a better understanding of key issues and interactions.," she says.

"At present, there is limited work being conducted in this field."

During her investigations, she says she encountered many learning challenges and lecturers who do not think about universal, accessible learning platforms.

"For example, lecturers are recording videos and uploading it to Vimeo or other platforms," she says.

"They don't automatically think about accessibility in the concept of subtitle for a deaf student."

Julie hopes to use her research to help others. Julie McElroy

Julie is hopeful her work will kick-start further talks between lecturers, developers and students to work together to build an inclusive platform for all learners.

"What is important to me is that I am passionate about making a difference and I am passionate about ensuring that that difference is implemented," she says.

"It is very difficult to sum up where I am heading next. It's been an incredible educational journey but it is also an incredible life journey.

"It's important to emphasise, wherever I go next, I know I will continue to make a difference my whole life."

