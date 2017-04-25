  • STV
  • MySTV

Jack Russell turns Jane Russell after gender reassignment  

Laura Piper Laura Piper

Scots vet Ross Allan says puppy Molly was born with both male and female parts.

Little Molly: The terrier has undergone major surgery.
Little Molly: The terrier has undergone major surgery. The Pets’n’Vets Family

A Jack Russell has undergone rare gender assignment surgery in Glasgow after she was born with both male and female parts.

Little Molly's owners, Mary and Frank Finlay, took the puppy to their local vet after they become concerned about her behaviour.

Veterinary surgeon Ross Allan said it is the first time in his 15-year career that he has come across a case like Molly's.

"I'll be honest, in terms of her condition it is extremely rare," says Ross. 

"She is certainly unique to me. She was four months old when Mary and Frank first brought her in after they noticed her displaying quite masculine behaviour."

Molly had been rubbing herself against furniture, causing discomfort and abrasions to her skin.

On closer examination, Ross discovered the little dog's anatomy was quite unusual.

Ross said: "Molly was what is defined medically as a male pseudo hermaphrodite or more commonly 'intersex'.

"Her particular anatomy meant that whilst Molly appeared to be a female, closer examination revealed elements of both male and female external genitalia and unfortunately this was leading to significant genital discomfort."

Veterinary surgeon Ross Allan with one of his other furry patients.
Veterinary surgeon Ross Allan with one of his other furry patients. The Pets’n’Vets Family

The award-winning vet said he thought extremely carefully over what would be in Molly's best interests before he decided to go ahead with the gender reassignment surgery.

"It had to be what was best for the animal's welfare," he said. "In this case, it meant performing a procedure that would give her the best quality of life."

To give an idea of how rare this type of surgery is, science website Pubmed, which comprises more than 26 million citations for biomedical literature, only has 13 academic entries on gender reassignment in dogs.

"It definitely is very challenging surgery," said Ross. 

"We waited until she was six months old to perform it, to give her a better chance of recovery."

The vet, who passionately describes his work as a vocation rather than just a job, said he "loves animals" and the science and learning that goes with his career.

As Molly underwent surgery, he found the dog had male internal sexual organs as she had testicles in place of ovaries within her abdomen.

If left untreated, it could have risked her developing a long-term and debilitating condition.

Ross says working as a vet is a vocation rather than just a job.
Ross says working as a vet is a vocation rather than just a job. The Pets’n’Vets Family

The surgery, which took place a year ago, was a success and Molly has now made a complete recovery to the delight of her owners.

"She's a wonderful wee dog and we love her to bits," said Mary.

"Frank is retired and I am at home recovering from a heart attack so she means a lot to both of us. She has flown through this and loves her chicken and her sausages for her supper.

"She can be a bit naughty though and likes to hide our slippers - it took two months to find Frank's pair as she'd hid them behind a unit."

Molly has doubled in weight since her surgery and vet Ross says he's delighted with her progress.

"Intersexism is rare, and some cases will not require any treatment at all," said Ross

"In Molly's case it was a painful condition which was causing problems and surgery was an important step to ensure she is able to go on to live a pain-free life."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.