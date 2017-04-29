Donald Trump: Memorable quotes from first 100 days in office

The US president and his team have kept media busy by saying lots of interesting things.

Donald Trump: 'I loved my previous life. I had so many things going.'

US President Donald Trump has now been in the job for 100 days, although it may feel like a bit longer.

That could be because the leader and his administration have taken it upon themselves to fill our days with enough memorable quotes to last a lifetime.

From the incoherent to the surreal, from screeching U-turns to things that were just untrue, and from the outrageous to the petty, this presidency has it all.

Buckle in, because it has only just begun.

'This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.'

Inauguration day, January 20. President Obama officially left the White House and his successor took the reins.

Trump struck a dark, nationalistic tone in his inaugural address, invoking the dystopian spectre of "American carnage".

But some keen observers noted that parts of his speech seemed to be rip-off of a certain Batman villain - the masked Bane, played by Tom Hardy in The Dark Knight Rises.

You must admit, it's uncanny...

'This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration. Period.'

File this one in the folder named Sean Spicer Classics.

He took to the briefing room for the first time as White House press secretary to scold the assembled media and to let them know in no uncertain terms that Trump had the biggest inauguration audience of all time.

Of course, that wasn't completely true. Or at all.

Piping up for Spicer, White House aide Kellyanne Conway told NBC's Meet the Press: "Our press secretary, Sean Spicer, gave alternative facts to that."

'I want to pray for Arnold if we can, just for those ratings. The ratings went right down the tubes... a total disaster!'

This quote came from - you won't be surprised to learn - Donald Trump itself.

He was responding to Arnold Schwarzenegger's poor ratings as new host of the Celebrity Apprentice, with whom he has a bit of feud.

Where did he choose to publicly reignite this feud?

At the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC, in front of foreign dignitaries and religious leaders. The. National. Prayer. Breakfast.

'Alec has gone from funny to mean.'

Sean Spicer again here, lamenting Alec Baldwin's portrayal of his boss for popular US sketch show Saturday Night Live.

I imagine he enjoyed Melissa McCarthy's depiction of Sean Spicer even less...

'My mother was born in Scotland - Stornoway - which is serious Scotland.'

Trump's first meeting with a foreign head of state was the UK's own Theresa May. They held hands and everything.

At a joint press conference, the president told the media: "The special relationship between our two countries has been one of the great forces in history for justice and for peace and by the way, my mother was born in Scotland - Stornoway - which is serious Scotland."

'Serious Scotland': This is how it's done, Donald. Chris Bacon/PA

'Nobody knew healthcare could be so complicated.'

Healthcare has not gone very well for the Trump administration so far, having failed to get a consensus within his own party on his campaign promise to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The GOP's plans for healthcare reform were pulled from Congress in March but Trump still maintains he will get the policy through eventually.

This whole governing thing is quite hard sometimes.

'Mike Flynn is a fine person and I asked for his resignation.'

Briefly Trump's national security adviser, Mike Flynn was fired after forgetting to tell anyone about contacts he previously had with the Russian government.

He is now under investigation from the Pentagon for failing to disclose payments he received from both the Russian and Turkish governments.

Before these latest revelations came out, Trump thought it would be a good idea to tweet his recommendation that Flynn seek immunity from prosecution as the FBI continues to investigate the Trump campaign's ties to Russia.

'I didn't want this job. I didn't seek this job. My wife told me I'm supposed to do this.'

The US secretary of state, ladies and gentleman.

Rex Tillerson, former CEO of oil giant ExxonMobil, now Donald Trump's top diplomat.

As you can tell, he really, really wanted the job.

'How low has President Obama gone to tap my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!'

No one could believe it when Donald Trump revealed in a tweet-storm that his predecessor Barack Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower.

It was an accusation which, if true, would have had profound consequences for US politics.

There is one problem: no one has ever seen any evidence for it.

Sean Spicer would go on to defend his boss, saying that he had not meant wiretapping per se, just "broadly surveillance".

'The FAKE NEWS media... is the enemy of the American People!'

Donald Trump doesn't like journalists very much, unless they are nice to them.

The list of outlets he has axes to grind against range from CNN to The Washington Post, to The New York Times to the BBC - "another beauty", as he described it at a press conference.

His clarion call on Twitter and in press conferences for attacking his media enemies is: "FAKE NEWS." And it never gets old.

'The United States has spoken enough about North Korea. We have no further comment.'

Poor Rex Tillerson, the diplomat who just does not want to be there, having to deal with Kim Jong-un testing missiles and whatnot.

It probably doesn't help that many state department jobs remain unfilled after Trump sacked a host of Obama-era diplomats after ten weeks in office and never replaced them.

It seems like the world might need them as tensions between North Korea and the US continue to rise.

'I'm not firing Sean Spicer. That guy gets great ratings. Everyone tunes in.'

Trump was reportedly under pressure to get rid of his often-beleaguered press secretary, especially after one infamous incident where Spicer bizarrely suggested Hitler had not used chemical weapons.

This was around the time Trump decided to U-turn on his previous stated policy and launch unilateral air strikes against the Assad regime in Syria over a chemical attack carried out against civilians.

'We had the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you've ever seen.'

And this was what the US president said when asked by a fawning Fox News interviewer what it had been like to inform Chinese President Xi Jinping of the attack on Syria, which was carried out during a Chinese state visit to the US.

It turned out the pair were having dessert at the time.

'They're not currency manipulators.'

Donald Trump on China, April 12.

Donald Trump, November 9, 2015: "On day one of a Trump administration, the US Treasury Department will designate China a currency manipulator."

'It's no longer obsolete.'

Donald Trump on Nato, April 12.

Donald Trump, January 17: "I said a long time ago that NATO had a problem. Number one, it was obsolete."

It turned out April 12 was a good day for U-turns.

'I thought it would be easier'

Reflecting on his first 100 days in office, Trump remarked in an interview with Reuters that the job of being president was "more work" than his last job.

"I loved my previous life, I loved my previous life. I had so many things going," he lamented.

"I actually, this is more work than my previous life. I thought it would be easier."

Trump added: "I do miss my old life... I like to work but this is actually more work."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.