From the railways: Striking images of Scotland this week

Through valley and glen here are some of Scotland's most picturesque railways.

Railways: Scotland's trainspotters have been sharing their images this week. Sheila McIntyre / cropped

Welcome to Scotland from the Roadside, a weekly gallery showcasing some of the best images from around the country taken by you.

From opportune moments shot on smartphones to breathtaking landscapes captured in high definition, each week we share a selection of interesting pictures taken by people on their travels around Scotland.

We've partnered up with the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group, a popular destination for trading photos and stories, which has drawn in more than 100,000 members.

Each Friday, we ask the page's creators, Bruce Philip and Linda Curran, to select their favourite photographs posted by keen snappers.

This week photographers have been sharing images of Scotland's railways, from old steam enginges to modern trains in dramatic settings.

Take a look at some of the spectacular shots they've selected.

Forth Bridge from North Queensferry by Paula Andrews

The rail bridge as seen from North Queensferry train station. Paula Andrews

"The Forth Bridge is iconic and it epitomises the feeling of home for me," explains Paula.

"I look out onto the bridge from my home and see her lit up each night which provides a feeling of warmth.

"I took this photograph from North Queensferry station on the very end of the platform as I thought it was a little bit different and a different perspective."

The Old Rail Bridge at River Lochy by David Hyc

The Jacobite crossing the River Lochy surrounded by the Nevis range. David Hyc

"I had planned this photo for months, timetables, trial run etc. I was lucky with the weather on the day," explains David.

"The bridge was being renovated, so I had to find a spot to minimise the scaffolding.

"What I didn't realise was the speed of the train! Faster than I had anticipated, initially I thought I missed the shot. Luckily, my last one caught it."

Peek-a-boo by Alan Scott

Glasgow's 'Clockwork Orange' peeking through the tunnel. Alan Scott

"I was spending a few days in Glasgow on holiday with the family when the oldest son wanted to go a trip on the underground. I haden't been on it for a few years since my college days, so we just went for it," explains Alan.

"I wanted to get a picture of the train for posterity, and just thought that to get one of it just entering the station would be comical.

"When I saw your post about Scotland from the trackside, I thought that this was a slightly different take on something that is part of everyday life for a lot of Glaswegians and also an iconic Scottish feature."

Kilchurn Crossing by Sheila McIntyre

A train crossing a calm Lochawe, near Oban. Sheila McIntyre‎

"Kilchurn Crossing is a fairly regular haunt for us, " says Sheila.

"We like to take a picnic and enjoy the scenery - it was a bonus that the train was going over the bridge on this occasion."

Arriving at Saltcoats by Tom Ross

A stormy day at Saltcoats Station on the west coast. Tom Ross

"This is a train arriving at Saltcoats Station during a storm shortly before the service was suspended," says Tom.

"Out of nine frames taken, this was the only one that shows the overhead power lines arcing as they are hit with the wave."

Strathspey Steam Railway by Richard Wright

The 118-year-old Caledonian 828 pictured at Boat of Garten. Richard Wright

"The subject of the photo is a wonderful example of Scottish engineering, having been built in Glasgow in 1899," explains Richard.

"It has just returned to service on the Strathspey Steam Railway after a long period of restoration by the staff and volunteers."

Strathpeffer old railway station by Andy and Michele Furnell

Strathpeffer's former station turned tea room. Andy and Michele Furnell

"Being a newcomer to the Highlands I am always striving for new places to see. I visited Strathpeffer by chance enroute to Dingwall," explains Andy.

A 4 mile detour along a country road brought me to this beautiful old Victorian spa town. The old railway station was the first sign I saw and being out of season I was the only one there.

"The old platform now tea rooms and gifts shops overlooking what were the railway tracks. I'm will cetainly return."

Signal Box by Craig Colligan

The inner workings of Rosyth's signal box. Craig Colligan

"I live pretty close to the signal box just beside Rosyth Castle and dockyard and have passed it on a few occasions while playing Ingress for the Enlightened,

"I always enjoy looking around abandoned buildings for photography idea's and on a nice summer day found the door open. The inside had been cleared out but there was still the year's of dust, original phone and some paperwork laying around.

"My uncle worked for the railway maintaining a lot of the equipment so I had taken some close up shots of some of it to test him, 40 years on the job and I couldn't fool him. He knew all the parts even from just a corner.

"It doesn't belong to Network Rail, probably Forth Ports Authority now, but was manned by signalmen provided by British Railways when it was fully operational. The branch line itself is not currently in use but is still linked to the main line at Inverkeithing with its signalling and point connections still in place."

Glen Ogle Viaduct by Dougie Milne

Built between 1866 and 1870, the viaduct forms part of the Rob Roy Way. Dougie Milne

"This is the Category B listed Glen Ogle Viaduct, built between 1866 and 1870," explains Dougie.

"It can be seen from the A84 just north of Lochearnhead. The former Callander and Oban Railway line now forms an easy going and gentle walk, which my wife and I did a few weeks ago.

"We stopped for lunch at the northern end of the viaduct, and I took the opportunity to climb down the embankment and grab this photo."

Inside the Neidpath Tunnel by Evelyn Banks

Light reflects off damp stone in reflection of colour. Evelyn Banks

"This was my second attempt at photographing this tunnel, the first time I didnt have a strong enough flashlight!

"The camera picked up an array of wonderful colours and the workmanship is outstanding, as is the surrounding area.

"To reach the tunnel there is a beautiful walk along the River Tweed, passing the 14th century Neidpath Castle, and to enter the tunnel you cross over the eight arches of the Neidpath Viaduct.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.