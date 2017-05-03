Helter-skelter: Parents turn mansion into kids' dream home

  • STV
The Perthshire property, on the market for £695,000, also features a Beano bathtub.

Helter Skelter: The house features a specially built slide. McEwan Fraser Legal

A mansion with a twirling slide from a child's bedroom straight down to the ground floor kitchen is up for sale in Perthshire.

The specially built helter-skelter, designed in a snazzy stainless steel, with matching race car accessory, is a special feature in the family home on the market for offers over £695,000.

The house also boasts a playroom, nine bedrooms across the main accommodation, a granny flat and an attached holiday cottage.

It also has seven public rooms and five bathrooms - one of which has a specially decorated Beano bathtub featuring Dennis the Menace and pals.

The home has a Beano bathtub. McEwan Fraser Legal
The building sits in a generous plot set back from the road. McEwan Fraser Legal

A spokeswoman for Edinburgh-based agents McEwan Fraser Legal said: "The owner was keen for the slide to go in as they felt the house had lots of things in it for the adults and they wanted to have something special for kids.

"Any child will love this unique feature and will never be late for a meal again.

"From one of the children's bedrooms you access a twirling slide which leads out into the breakfast area next to the kitchen on the ground floor."

The home also has period features for the adults. McEwan Fraser Legal
It also has a bespoke farm-style kitchen. McEwan Fraser Legal

The slide was installed at a reported cost of £10,000 but this is not the first time a chute has featured in a UK home.

Kew House in London had its own wooden slide that ran into an enormous basement playroom.

The home went on the market for an asking price of £3.8m last year.

There are plenty of bathrooms throughout. McEwan Fraser Legal
It features nine bedrooms in the main house. McEwan Fraser Legal

The Perthshire slide home on the market is situated in Alyth, Perth and Kinross, situated under the Hill of Alyth five miles north east of Blairgowrie.

It has a population of just more than 3000 people.

The overall plot up for sale is approaching an acre and the garden grounds are mostly located to the side and rear of the building.

One of the bedrooms features a slide. McEwan Fraser Legal
The property is still on the market but has attracted a lot of interest. McEwan Fraser Legal

The property offers ample period features throughout with a modern twist and has had no expense spared in bringing the internal conditions up to a very complementary level.

Accommodation for the main home comprises of the grand drawing room with views to the rear and over the town centre, the dining room adjacent and a large study or family room area.

A large hallway with entrance porch greats you and a bespoke bathroom, utility room, ample storage cupboards lead to the bespoke farm-style kitchen with a playroom area next to it.

The property is situated in Alyth, Perthshire. McEwan Fraser Legal
The house also boasts a playroom and nine bedrooms. McEwan Fraser Legal

"We have had a lot of people phoning up about it," says a McEwan Fraser Legal spokeswoman.

"It's still on the market at the moment but there is certainly a lot of interest in the property."

For more images and information you can visit the property page.

