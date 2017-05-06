In pictures: Striking images from across Scotland this week

White sandy beaches, dramatic skies and a baby dolphin peeking above the water.

Serene: A calm day at Hosta beach on North Uist. Morina Macdougall‎ / cropped

Welcome to Scotland from the Roadside, a weekly gallery showcasing some of the best images from around the country taken by you.

From opportune moments shot on smartphones to breathtaking landscapes captured in high definition, each week we share a selection of interesting pictures taken by people on their travels around Scotland.

We've partnered up with the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group, a popular destination for trading photos and stories, which has drawn in more than 100,000 members.

Each week, we ask the page's creators, Bruce Philip and Linda Curran, to select their favourite photographs posted by keen snappers.

Take a look at some of the spectacular shots they've selected.

Culzean Castle on a grey day by Peter Nolan

Culzean Castle on the Ayrshire coast against a dramatic sky. Peter Nolan

"Culzean Castle is one of my favourite locations - it always seems to gives up something new to photograph," explains Peter.

"It didn't disappoint last Saturday when I headed there with a fellow East Kilbride Camera Club member. We were spoiled for choice, and I was lucky enough to capture these dramatic cloud formations, while the castle itself was bathed in sunshine.

"One thing is certain - we'll be back!"

Glencoe Lochan by Pete Johnson

A near mirror image of the greenery around Glencoe Lochan. Pete Johnson

Pete explains: "The inspiration was to show my wife some of the beautiful places that are hidden in Scotland as we don't stay in the area and coming home for a visit we tend to make the most of it."

Baby dolphin in Aberdeen by Fiona Ems

Up close with a baby dolphin on the Aberdeen coast. Fiona Ems

"I was actually out on a boat trip with STV News last night and that is when I was lucky enough to capture this photo," Fiona says.

"I live locally and have been watching the dolphins from the shore, almost on a daily basis, after work and at weekends for the past couple of months but was always disappointed that my 200mm lens is most often just not good enough for capturing close-ups of these amazing mammals.

"Having the opportunity to go on a boat trip and get that wee bit closer makes all the difference. To see them up so close brings me joy and others that I can share the photos with."

Hosta beach North Uist by Morina Macdougall‎

White sandy beaches in North Uist. Morina Macdougall‎

"I'm local and just live a few miles from Hosta," explains Morina.

"I do have to say all the beach on Uist are lovely but this is one of my favourites, this lovely beach is were I would spend my Saturday mornings as a kid at cross-country training and loved it.

"It looked so tropical i just had to take a picture and show everyone how amazing Uist is."

Sunset in Inverness by Chris Hart

A sundrenched evening in Inverness by the river. Chris Hart

"I live in Inverness and this is my route home after the gym," Chris says.

"I think they did a great job upgrading the river walk in Inverness, the beautiful sunset inspired me to take the photo."

Edinburgh Castle by Mark Mcdonald

The view of the capital's castle from Princes Street gardens. Mark Mcdonald

"Princes Street gardens is a special place for me," explains Marks.

"The photo was inspired from a walk in the gardens, by the colour around the castle with the contrasting cloud in the sky."

En-route from Alness to Bonar Bridge by Geraldine McLeish‎

Stopping by the roadside en-route to Bonar Bridge. Geraldine McLeish‎

"In April 2016 we retired and moved to a new house in Charleston, North Kessock," explains Geraldine.

"We feel like the whole of the Highlands is a big playground and today was the start of a three day trip to the eastern section of the Sutherland north coast.

"The viewing point on that B9165 road is always special, but with today's weather even more so."

Anchor Mill in Paisley by Gary Chittick

Paisley's Anchor Mill on a bright day. Gary Chittick

"Taking advantage of the lovely spell of weather we're having and I'm lucky enough to work within walking distance of lots of stunning listed buildings around Paisley," Gary says.

"Hopefully something thousands more will enjoy when we win #UKCityOfCulture2021 for Scotland."

'Hey, keep your her-on' by Allan Brown

Two Herons captured fighting by Loch Leven Allan Brown

"I was in one of the hides at RSPB Loch Leven watching a Heron when another Heron flew in and attacked the one I had been watching," explains Allan.

"They fought for at least five mins and at one point I thought any one, or both, could be seriously injured.

"I had taken about 30 pictures when they stopped fighting and the attacking bird flew off."

Looking towards Creise by Kevin Carroll

The view of one of the Munros near Glen Coe. Kevin Carroll

"I'm from Ireland and the shot was taken on a photography tour in February," explains Kevin.

"First time in Scotland but definitely not the last. We stopped here to take some shots of of the evite Mòr waterfall and as I crossed the road, the view was too good not to capture it."

