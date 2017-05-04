  • STV
  • MySTV

Duke of Edinburgh's most famous clangers down the years

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Prince Philip is retiring from public life after 70 years of gaffes and dodgy comments.

Philip: A healthy sense of humour or gratuitously rude, depending on your point of view.
Philip: A healthy sense of humour or gratuitously rude, depending on your point of view.

The Duke of Edinburgh has been in the public eye at the Queen's side since 1947, helping her in her royal duties and engagements.

Prince Philip been a rich source of comedy or controversy depending on your tastes, with a lifetime of gaffes, jokes and dodgy quips to his name.

Honestly, there are so many.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has described him as having a "healthy sense of humour", while The Guardian's Owen Jones branded him "bigoted" and "gratuitously rude".

It seems like, all in all, the 95-year-old doesn't care much either way - he has been remarkably consistent down the years.

Here are 11 of his most memorable comments.

'Where did you get that hat?'

The duke isn't shy of a quip, even on coronation day.
The duke isn't shy of a quip, even on coronation day. PA/PA Archive

The Duke of Hazard, as he was dubbed in a book of the same name cataloguing his quips, is believed to have made this comment to his wife Queen Elizabeth II during her coronation in 1953.

It's a fair question.

'Are you sure you want to go through with this?'

via GIPHY

This was the question the Duke of Edinburgh posed in 1963 to Kenyan leader Jomo Kenyatta at the country's independence ceremony.

'I would like to go to Russia very much - although the b******s murdered half my family.'

The prince's TripAdvisor review for Moscow would likely be mixed.
The prince's TripAdvisor review for Moscow would likely be mixed.

The Duke of Edinburgh responded frankly when asked in 1967 if he would like to visit Moscow.

'I declare this thing open, whatever it is.'

http://i.imgur.com/1zp3x.gif | default

The prince's quip on a visit to Canada opening something or other in 1969 as part of his royal duties.

'How do you keep the natives off the booze long enough to get them through the test?'

via GIPHY

Prince Philip brought his particular brand of faux pas to Scotland on a number of occasions, perhaps most famously on a visit to scenic Oban in 1995.

He posed this question during a walkabout in the Argyll town to a driving instructor.

The Herald reported at the time that the quip had "raised a few eyebrows" but had failed to "dampen Oban spirits".

'It looks as if it was put in by an Indian.'

Even the humble fusebox can provide the duke with material for a shocking gaffe.
Even the humble fusebox can provide the duke with material for a shocking gaffe.

In another visit north of the border, this is what he said about a messy looking fusebox at an electronics factory near Edinburgh in 1999.

The comment sparked strong criticism from anti-racism groups and Buckingham Palace apologised on his behalf, saying: "He accepts what were intended as light-hearted comments were inappropriate."

If he had a quid for every time the palace have had to do that, he'd be... well, no richer than he is already.

'You're too fat to be an astronaut.'

http://simpsonsgifs.tumblr.com/post/1257267241 | default

In which the cruel duke crushed the spirit of 13-year-old Andrew Adams, who told Prince Philip he wanted to go into space during a royal visit to Salford University in 2001.

He reduced the poor boy to tears and infuriated his mother.

'Do you still throw spears at each other?'

He managed to offend the indigenous people of Australia in 2002 while talking to a successful aboriginal businessman.

"No, we don't do that any more," the entrepreneur, a man called William Brim, politely told him.

Later Mr Brim would add: "It was quite funny but I was rather surprised that he said it."

'I wish he'd turn the microphone off.'

Philip is presumably more of a Prince fan.
Philip is presumably more of a Prince fan.

Prince Philip did not particularly enjoy Sir Elton John's set at the Royal Variety Performance in 2001.

'You look like a suicide bomber.'

The duke is reported to have said this to a young female police officer wearing a bulletproof vest on Stornoway in 2002.

'Do you have a pair of knickers made out of this?'

Goldie declined to disclose her choice of underwear.
Goldie declined to disclose her choice of underwear. © STV

He made this comment to then-Scottish Conservative leader Annabel Goldie in 2010 at a reception in Edinburgh during a visit by Pope Benedict XVI.

A special blue-green tartan had been created for the papal visit and was being sported by several of Scotland's political leaders.

The duke asked Goldie: "Have you got a pair of knickers made out of this stuff?"

"Your Royal Highness, I couldn't possibly comment," she replied.

"And even if I did I couldn't possibly exhibit them."

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1387536-duke-of-edinburgh-stands-down-from-public-life-aged-95/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.