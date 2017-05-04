Duke of Edinburgh's most famous clangers down the years

Prince Philip is retiring from public life after 70 years of gaffes and dodgy comments.

Philip: A healthy sense of humour or gratuitously rude, depending on your point of view.

The Duke of Edinburgh has been in the public eye at the Queen's side since 1947, helping her in her royal duties and engagements.

Prince Philip been a rich source of comedy or controversy depending on your tastes, with a lifetime of gaffes, jokes and dodgy quips to his name.

Honestly, there are so many.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has described him as having a "healthy sense of humour", while The Guardian's Owen Jones branded him "bigoted" and "gratuitously rude".

It seems like, all in all, the 95-year-old doesn't care much either way - he has been remarkably consistent down the years.

Here are 11 of his most memorable comments.

'Where did you get that hat?'

The duke isn't shy of a quip, even on coronation day. PA/PA Archive

The Duke of Hazard, as he was dubbed in a book of the same name cataloguing his quips, is believed to have made this comment to his wife Queen Elizabeth II during her coronation in 1953.

It's a fair question.

'Are you sure you want to go through with this?'

This was the question the Duke of Edinburgh posed in 1963 to Kenyan leader Jomo Kenyatta at the country's independence ceremony.

'I would like to go to Russia very much - although the b******s murdered half my family.'

The prince's TripAdvisor review for Moscow would likely be mixed.

The Duke of Edinburgh responded frankly when asked in 1967 if he would like to visit Moscow.

'I declare this thing open, whatever it is.'

The prince's quip on a visit to Canada opening something or other in 1969 as part of his royal duties.

'How do you keep the natives off the booze long enough to get them through the test?'

Prince Philip brought his particular brand of faux pas to Scotland on a number of occasions, perhaps most famously on a visit to scenic Oban in 1995.

He posed this question during a walkabout in the Argyll town to a driving instructor.

The Herald reported at the time that the quip had "raised a few eyebrows" but had failed to "dampen Oban spirits".

'It looks as if it was put in by an Indian.'

Even the humble fusebox can provide the duke with material for a shocking gaffe.

In another visit north of the border, this is what he said about a messy looking fusebox at an electronics factory near Edinburgh in 1999.

The comment sparked strong criticism from anti-racism groups and Buckingham Palace apologised on his behalf, saying: "He accepts what were intended as light-hearted comments were inappropriate."

If he had a quid for every time the palace have had to do that, he'd be... well, no richer than he is already.

'You're too fat to be an astronaut.'

In which the cruel duke crushed the spirit of 13-year-old Andrew Adams, who told Prince Philip he wanted to go into space during a royal visit to Salford University in 2001.

He reduced the poor boy to tears and infuriated his mother.

'Do you still throw spears at each other?'

He managed to offend the indigenous people of Australia in 2002 while talking to a successful aboriginal businessman.

"No, we don't do that any more," the entrepreneur, a man called William Brim, politely told him.

Later Mr Brim would add: "It was quite funny but I was rather surprised that he said it."

'I wish he'd turn the microphone off.'

Philip is presumably more of a Prince fan.

Prince Philip did not particularly enjoy Sir Elton John's set at the Royal Variety Performance in 2001.

'You look like a suicide bomber.'

The duke is reported to have said this to a young female police officer wearing a bulletproof vest on Stornoway in 2002.

'Do you have a pair of knickers made out of this?'

Goldie declined to disclose her choice of underwear. © STV

He made this comment to then-Scottish Conservative leader Annabel Goldie in 2010 at a reception in Edinburgh during a visit by Pope Benedict XVI.

A special blue-green tartan had been created for the papal visit and was being sported by several of Scotland's political leaders.

The duke asked Goldie: "Have you got a pair of knickers made out of this stuff?"

"Your Royal Highness, I couldn't possibly comment," she replied.

"And even if I did I couldn't possibly exhibit them."

