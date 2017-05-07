Game of stones: Scots designer behind jewelled Met Gala crown

Arlene Barclay's headpiece was worn by Scots actress Carly Steel at the fashion event.

Crown: Scots presenter Carly Steel wore Arlene's elaborate headpiece. Aurore Marechal/PA Wire/PA Images / cropped

Working into the early hours just shy of the alarm clock ringing, Arlene Barclay began to piece together an elaborate crown that would be worn at New York's prestigious Met Gala a few months later.

The headpiece, dripping in jewels, adorned with studs and edged with metal fringing, took seven weeks to hand make, the 42-year-old from Aberdeen dedicating evenings to stringing beads onto wire and weaving in precious stones.

It would become her crowning glory when it took centre stage at the 2017 Met Gala, worn by Scots actress and presenter Carly Steel.

For Arlene however, it was a sign she had not seen coming. Feeling bruised by the fashion industry, she had almost turned her back on her milliners business House of Halos for good.

Arlene has worked with a plethora of celebrities and met Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics. Arlene Barclay

"I'd said to my friends [on a night out] 'it's going to take a huge sign or something major to happen if it's meant to be', because right now I'm really not interested," Arlene explains.

"Fast forward a few weeks, this happened and one of my friends texted me and said 'that's your sign you spoke about'. I find it a bit spooky."

The Met Gala had always featured on Arlene's fashion bucket list. A celebration of design, the glittering event marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

This year's theme focused on designer Rei Kawakubo and her Japanese fashion label Comme des Garçons, which often features distressed fabrics and a punk vibe. The hotly-anticipated fashion event, for which guests are expected to dress accordingly, meant all eyes were on the blue carpet and how celebrities would interpret the theme.

Yet Arlene was hesitant. She'd heard one of her pieces, on display in Los Angeles' For The Stars Fashion House, might be worn but had often be left disappointed when stylists took their clients in a different direction at the last minute.

So when Lanarkshire-born actress Carly Steel was featured in the fashion round ups, Arlene could hardly believe her eyes when her crown was the star piece in the 29-year-old's ensemble.

Arlene was shocked when she saw Carly wearing her crown. Aurore Marechal/PA Wire/PA Images

Wearing a white Christian Siriano textured gown, the extravagant headpiece fitted the edgy theme to a tee, with Carly herself commenting on her 'Game of Thrones' crowning moment.

Across the pond, Arlene was shocked that one of her creations had rubbed shoulders with fashion royalty.

"I keep looking at it thinking is that a Philip Treacy? It can't be mine," she laughs.

"It's the biggest red carpet event in the world - I'm originally from Northfield in Aberdeen so it's just crazy to think [something I made] has ended up in Hollywood."

And when pictures kept on emerging on Instagram, she noticed that Celine Dion had been pictured helping Carly straighten her crown, adding that the entire experience has been 'crazy and surreal'.

While Arlene's outlandish pieces have garnered attention from London to LA and adorned by likes of Perrie Edwards, Emeli Sande, Elle King and cast members of The Only Way is Essex, she readily admits that House of Halos barely covers her costs.

Creating pieces 'for the love of it', Arlene attributes the downturn in the north-east for the dip in sales, with little commissions coming in and a disappointing festive season at the local craft fairs.

Left feeling disillusioned, she had stopped creating headpieces and couldn't see a way to make the business work.

Arlene's career as a milliner began at 15, when she began making and selling jewellery with a friend at school and soon after became well known in the north-east for her creations without any formal training behind her.

"I started making bridal headpieces when I was about 21 and I did that for about 13 years and I was really successful with that," Arlene explains.

"I used to have a year's waiting list, people just wanted my stuff and I had a really good word of mouth."

But it was at the suggestion of a photographer who encouraged her to try more daring headpieces that Arlene branched out into crowns, dripping with jewels and pearls and often with a rocky punk edge thanks to details of chains and studs.

Determined to make her House of Halos business a success, she crafted well into the night, each bead on her elaborate crowns and every precious stone in her headpieces woven in by hand.

"When I was really going for it about three years ago I was working full time and I was maybe up until two or three in the morning making pieces, getting by on three or four hours sleep," she explains.

"I knew myself it was nuts."

Some of Arlene's pieces on display in England. Caroline Cazalar for ACP Gallery

House of Halos crowns and headpieces can take weeks to create, Arlene rarely sketching out a design but instead drawing on inspiration from her surroundings to create the dramatic pieces.

"It's not an overnight process, it's a lot of hours, it's a lot of beads," Arlene says.

"It's all made by hand, it's not mass produced, there's no pre work involved like buying a piece of a crown that's already made, you've got to do the thicker wire outline and then I start weaving the beadwork in."

Yet Arlene's hard work continues to pay off, despite attempts to walk away from the fashion world. She has been nominated for numerous awards and was selected to showcase her work at London Hat Week in 2015. A gallery in England currently showcases a selection of her designs and she cites being featured on Vogue online as one of her career highlights.

While she is over the moon that one of her crowns was worn at the Met Gala, Arlene remains modest about how the exposure could change her fortune, but admits she has slowly started to surround herself with beads and jewels once again and dip her toe back into the world of millinery.

Her main aim she adds is to be able to become sucessful enough with House of Halos to dedicate herself to charity work.

"I'm just going to take things with little steps just now, I'm halfway through a crown now so I'm just playing things by ear and seeing what happens next."

