Five quirky ways to celebrate National Doughnut Week

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease

From freakshakes to 'dookie' sandwiches here's how to celebrate in style.

Doughnuts: Quirky ways to eat the sweet treat.
Doughnuts: Quirky ways to eat the sweet treat. Creative Commons 2.0 by yoppy / cropped

From sticky fingers covered in sugar to pockets of sweet strawberry jam, there is nothing quite like a doughnut.

As National Doughnut Week kicks off on May 6, the annual awareness week for childhood brain injury charity The Children's Trust aims to raise money through the sales of the doughy treats across the country.

Doughnuts have a disputed history. One theory suggests they were invented in North America by Dutch settlers, and in the 19th century, doughnuts were sometimes referred to as one kind of oliekoek, a Dutch word literally meaning 'oil cake'.

Yet, with numerous family-run bakers taking up the challenge to add a little sweetness to sales for charity, there are new and inventive ways of enjoying the fried sweet treat as Scots have gotten particularly creative with the classic doughnut.

From ice cream sandwiches to cakes and burgers to freakshakes, here is a rundown of a few of the creative ways our doughnuts have evolved.

The Cookie Doughnut Sandwich

At Nic's NYC Deli, doughnuts take centre stage at each of its three sites in Glasgow. But it is at Byres Road where customers can expect to find the quirkiest doughnut creations, with flavours ranging from Strawberry Cheesecake Oreo to a classic creamy 99 topped with a flake.

But if you're after something a little sweeter than a single doughnut, meet the cookie doughnut sandwich.

Two soft cookies covered with caramel, nuts and toffee are sandwiched between a toffee doughnut, which has been coined a 'dookie' by customers. Certainly not a treat for calorie counters.

The Ice Cream Doughnut Sandwich

Not content with filling cones with their homemade tubs of ice cream, Mary's Milk Bar in Edinburgh's Grassmarket offers a unique take on the classic oyster with limited edition runs of sugary doughnuts filled with a generous scoop of gelato.

Similarly, Baba Budan on East Market Street in Edinburgh offer one of their homemade sugar doughnuts filled with scoops of ice cream, such as this peanut butter and jelly creation.

But if it's a little cold for ice cream, you could always try one of their unique freshly made doughnuts filled with treats like hot cross bun custard, tayberry jam or blood orange marmalade

The Doughnut Cake

When a sugary, special occasion like National Doughnut Week occurs, a tall cake filled with buttercream, soft sponge and covered with sweet treats seems to be the only way to celebrate.

Glasgow's Lily Bakes Cakes specialises in tall, pretty cakes with delicate drips of chocolate and icing down the sides and covered with everything from macarons and roses to chocolate sweets and fresh fruits. But one of the quirkiest has to be her pink iced doughnuts piled on top of her pillow-soft sponges.

Sadly you can't just pop into her shop but you can drop her a message to order the doughnut cake of your dreams.

The Doughnut Burger

Of course, it's not just the sweet treats that get the doughnut treatment - fancy tucking into a burger sandwiched with two glazed doughnuts instead?

Glasgow's Bread Meats Bread offers the rather crazy Luther burger, filled with two beef patties, American cheese, candied bacon and crispy fried onions all housed between a glazed doughnut.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BGByAZsrrkl/?taken-by=breadmeatsbread&hl=en | instagram

The Doughnut Freakshake

If after all that your sweet tooth just isn't satisfied, then a trip to Black Magic in Glasgow will be the perfect place to round of a week of doughnut-filled goodness.

The cereal cafe on Duke Street offers a variety of different freakshakes, where classic milkshakes meet hearty helpings of whipped cream, sauces, sweets and even slabs of cake.

They've been been nominated for awards for their towering creations, so this one with two whole doughnuts on top is sure to be a super sweet way to end National Doughnut Week.

