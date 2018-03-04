Mother with mesh implant says it left her in 'chronic pain'

Amanda Evans wants women to know all potential risks of the controversial mesh.

Campaigner: Edinburgh mother-of-three Amanda Evans suffers from chronic pain. Amanda Evans

In the summer of 2014 Amanda Evans woke up in her hospital bed and screamed.

The thick soup of anaesthesia had worn off and had taken with it her last barrier of comfort.

In excruciating pain, she moved her hands to clutch her stomach. Nurses rushed to calm her as she begged them for help.

"Something is wrong," she sobbed, over and over. "Something isn't right."

Amanda had gone in for an operation on her bowel, a procedure using a type of mesh to help with incontinence problems the mother-of-three had suffered from since giving birth to her youngest daughter, Elle.

What nobody knew yet though, was that in the process of putting in the new mesh, surgeons had burst through a layer of old mesh put in place years earlier.

"Later on I began to hear a click, a 'crack' sound beneath the skin over my stomach when I moved," says 41-year-old Amanda. "Then a lump the size of a grape began to pop out and back in again near my belly button."

It took months to diagnose but, by the time specialists identified the split in the mesh, it was too late to do anything. Removing it would be like trying to remove chewing gum from matted hair.

"They told me that the tissue had grown over it, essentially sealing the mesh into my body," says Amanda. "All they could do was try and stitch it together again."

But it wasn't going to be enough. With her body now a minefield of mesh holding her organs tightly like a net, the pain only grew worse, and with it - the worry.

It wasn't just the burst mesh in her stomach that was causing her problems now, it was the other mesh taped around her spine and her bowel, too.

Without knowing it, Amanda had became one of a growing number of women involved in what has been described as "one of the biggest scandals in women's health" in recent years.

She is one of thousands of women in the UK speaking out about controversial tapes, often made of mesh, used in NHS surgical procedures over the past 20 years.

Controversial: The mesh implants are made of polypropylene. Doctoroftcm

In Scotland, around 500 women are now seeking damages from Scotland's NHS after they suffered painful and crippling complications.

Tens of thousands of Scottish women had the implants to treat prolapse and bladder problems. In 2014 they were suspended by the Scottish Governmentafter a number of women suffered severe pain and trauma. However some health boards still permit them.

Human rights lawyer Patrick McGuire, who is representing survivors in Scotland, warned the Herald in December last year that there was a "ticking time bomb" in the bodies of female patients who have had the controversial procedure.

"There are hundreds of claims, but they are the tip of a very large iceberg," he said.

He also predicted the scandal would have the same impact as that of the drug thalidomide which caused thousands of birth defects in children and led to millions of pounds in damages for victims.

New Zealand has already banned all vaginal mesh procedures. In the United States, mesh survivors are winning tens of millions of dollars in compensation pay outs.

On February 21, the British government ordered a review into vaginal mesh, along with pregnancy test Primodos and the epilepsy drug sodium valproate.

It has already agreed to carry out a full audit of how many women in England have suffered complications as a result of vaginal mesh implants.

Transvaginal tapes made of mesh have been used by the NHS since the mid-1990s.

Sold as a quick-fix to end incontinence and pelvic organ prolapses, in 2014 the Scottish Government requested a suspension of their use by the NHS in Scotland, pending safety investigations.

The move came after members of the Scottish Mesh Survivors campaign told a Holyrood committee of the "life-changing side effects" they have had to endure.

For some, the procedures were effective, for others the result was a "cheese-wiring pain", as though someone was cutting them from the inside with knives.

In an interview with the BBC, one woman, Kate Langley, said she had to give up her business as a childminder because the pain was so intense.

The surgeon who first examined her, she explained, "could see the [mesh] tape had come through my vagina - protruding through.

"The mesh had cut its way through - like a cheese-wire," she told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme.

Other women, reporting similar symptoms, have said the perforation was so severe their partners had been injured by the mesh during sex.

Amanda and her daughter, Elle. Amanda Evans

The mesh strip or panel is cut to size and then surgically placed through the vagina or abdomen.

The 20-minute operation was seen as a "simple" way to alleviate taboo symptoms often suffered by women after childbirth - a fast alternative to the more invasive, lengthy procedures of the past.

Thousands of women in the UK are currently taking legal action against the NHS and manufacturers, including US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson - the biggest makers of mesh implants.

Amanda is among them.

"If I had known the risks I would never have consented to have it put in me," she says. "What's worse is, I had no idea it was even being used."

Women have described intense pain on waking from the operation, struggling to urinate, the plastic cutting through the wall of their vagina, and even, in many cases, through the urethra.

Posting their experience on various support pages, many say they are left unable to have sex, due to pain, or to use tampons, or been left reliant on a wheelchair to move around.

The physical and emotional repercussions have left some women feeling suicidal.

Life-changer: Amanda pictured before she went in for surgery. Amanda Evans

For Amanda, the only way to get up in the morning was to invent a system of "pain tokens" in her mind.

After years of living in chronic pain, she has developed her own pain currency - five coins, five tasks - until her threshold is reached.

It costs her one coin to get out of bed, another to shower. That leaves three. She uses one to get her nine-year-old daughter Elle to school, and maybe one more to do the laundry.

If she does nothing for the rest of the day but lie down, she has that one last coin remaining to move around the kitchen and cook the family dinner.

Any more, and the system breaks. When Amanda's coins are spent, her body is too, the pain so severe she has to bite her lip to stop herself from screaming in case it frightens her daughter.

What hurts most though, she says, is that she was told to see a psychologist in case she was imagining the pain.

"It was awful, you start to doubt yourself, but I knew my body was telling me something was seriously wrong," says Amanda.

Support: Amanda's daughter, Elle, is a big help to her mother. Stuart Thomson

It was a chance discovery of a group online, a campaign called Sling the Mesh, which changed everything for the mother.

"I'd been told the pain was all in my head and that makes you want to go crazy because no-one believes you," says Amanda.

"But here were all these women, many of whom were in Scotland, who were just like me."

Further campaigning by Scottish mothers Olive McIlroy and Elaine Holmes, along with journalist Marion Scott, led to former Scottish health minister Alex Neil calling for a suspension of mesh implants in June 2014.

However, after a three-year review, a final report was released on March 27, 2017, which lifted the suspension so long as the implants were used under guidance.

The review's chairman, a clinician and two patient representatives, resigned amid claims of a whitewash.

For Amanda, the discovery that the groups existed at all was life-changing. The women she was now able to speak to had the same symptoms, the same experience - the same anger - as she did.

"I cried the whole night I joined that group," she says. "For the first time I really felt as though I wasn't alone."

Amanda, who has a mobility scooter and is on daily doses of morphine, is now seeking legal action against the manufacturers of the mesh and wants to alert medical staff and patients to the risks involved.

"Women should be fully informed of what can go wrong, not sold on this '20-minute fix' surgery which could mean a lifetime of pain if it goes wrong," she says.

The NHS in Scotland has already said the mesh should not be routinely used for pelvic organ prolapse in a report published in March last year.

It set out eight conclusions to improve the safeguards available; one being that "transvaginal mesh procedures must not be offered routinely".

The review also called for improved training for clinical teams involved in mesh surgery and more research into the safety of the products.

For Amanda, the next big step is to continue to ensure women who may have had the implants are made aware that if they do experience pain, they are not alone.

"If you have any doubts you must speak to your GP," she says. "And know there is a large group of women behind you waiting to offer support if you need someone to talk to."

"The biggest thing for me was realising I was not alone," she adds. "It's a private, safe environment to talk about your concerns with the only people in the world who can truly understand because they're living with that pain themselves.

"There's a taboo around this subject, which is why I think so many women haven't spoken out earlier, even I find it difficult to talk about even now.

"But if even one woman reads this and knows she's not alone, then it's absolutely worth it."

