Emotions run high as Team Scotland dancers take home gold

The talented team place fourth in the world overall as 12,000 dancers compete.

Dance stars: Team Scotland placed fourth in the world. Club Wow/ Dance World Cup

There are some moments in life worth getting blisters for.

For the dancers of Team Scotland, that moment was July 1, standing on a stage in Germany wrapped in a Saltire, taking home gold, silver and bronze medals for their country.

It was only the second time Scotland had competed in the prestigious Dance World Cup.

The team of young dancers were up against 12,000 international dancers from more than 40 countries.

Their youngest members were just seven years old but they all danced their socks off.

More than 40 countries took part. Dancebase Academy and Performing Arts

One school, McKechnie School of Dance from Falkirk, took home a personal record of seven world titles.

"The atmosphere at the competition was electric - the dancers who won got to hold their country's flag and have their national anthem played," said McKechnie teacher Nadine Judge.

"Hearing Flower of Scotland played for our dancers was so emotional."

This is only the second time that Scotland has competed. Beverley Wright

The team are now on home soil and back in their studios celebrating, though training is under way once more for the next round of competitions.

The competition is the largest of its kind in the world. Club Wow/ Dance World Cup

The first Dance World Cup competition was held in Greece in 2001.

Children from all over the world now participate, making it the largest international dance competition in the world - the equivalent of the Olympics for the dance world.

It has evolved into something of an international stage for the young dancers of the world to do what they love.

The competition fosters international friendships. Club Wow/ Dance World Cup

Jo Arnett, Team Scotland manager for Dance World Cup, says she could not be prouder of the dancers' achievements, especially given that they were a much smaller team.

"All the girls wore traditional Scottish tartan and led their team out in the opening parade," she said.

"Team Scotland came fourth in the Mini and Children Country Awards, which is a huge achievement."

Work is under way for the next competition in 2018. Dancebase Academy and Performing Arts

Dancers compete in solos, duets and trios, quartets and group dances in classical ballet, acro, hip-hop. modern, national and tap along with a song and dance category.

Team England were named overall world champions and work is already under way for the next championship in 2018.

