Spaniel's incredible recovery after being skewered by stick

Laura Piper Laura Piper

Nicola Elliot is warning other dog owners after Ebi was left fighting for her life.

Miracle pup: Ebi the spaniel is now in recovery.
Miracle pup: Ebi the spaniel is now in recovery.

A dog owner was left horrified after her pet spaniel was "skewered" by a stick while playing fetch.

Spaniel Ebi was enjoying a walk with owner Nicola Elliott when a simple game of fetch went wrong.

She is now urging other owners to be aware of the risks.

"Ebi had been zooming about off lead like a typical spaniel when she ran up to me with a stick, I didn't think anything of it and threw it," says Nicola.

"Then I suddenly heard her yelp and saw her fall over. It all happened in a matter of seconds."

Nicola ran to her, bent over and tried to stand the little sprocker on her feet but Ebi simply collapsed back on to the ground.

She was covered in mud from a puddle she'd just splashed through but Nicola could see the stick lying next to her little body, with blood and some "white stuff" on it.

"I saw the blood and thought she had perhaps been pierced by the stick," says Nicola.

"She had fallen back down on her left side so I assumed her leg was hurt."

All she knew for sure was that her two-year-old friend was hurt.

Spaniel Ebi was injured while playing fetch.
Spaniel Ebi was injured while playing fetch.

Nicola carried her back to the car and took her to Tay Valley Vets in Perth.

It wasn't until the vet had Ebi on the table that they found out the full extent of the injury.

"The vet opened her mouth and saw a hole in the back of her throat," says a horrified Nicola.

"The stick had gone right through her."

The stick had entered Ebi's mouth, ripped a hole in her oesophagus and narrowly missed two vital arteries.

Ebi's wound in her neck is healing.
Ebi's wound in her neck is healing.

The little dog was in shock and with such a severe injury the vet alerted the specialists at the Royal Dick Veterinary School in Edinburgh to expect her arrival.

"She'd have died without them," says Nicola. "They were brilliant."

The two-year-old sprocker underwent surgery, blood transfusions and treatment for sepsis at an estimated cost of £10,000. Luckily Nicola's pet insurance was at a high enough level to cover it.

A CT scan established that the stick had gone through Ebi's flesh until it reached her armpit, with a rib deflecting it away from her heart and lungs.

Scans show where the stick went through Ebi.
Scans show where the stick went through Ebi.

Ebi underwent surgery and spent a week in intensive care. The nurses though, say Ebi was a brilliant patient, and her tail kept wagging even in the hospital.

Jon Hall, lecturer in small animal surgery at Edinburgh University's Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, says: "Many dogs can play with sticks all their lives without incident.

"Unfortunately injuries do occur, which can be extremely serious and sometimes fatal.

"Even seemingly minor injuries can lead to life-threatening complications. Ebi was lucky that she was able to have the life-saving surgery that she urgently needed. We are pleased with her recovery so far."

Ebi as a puppy before her injury.
Ebi as a puppy before her injury.

Now home, she has a 40cm scar down her front and Nicola has launched an awareness page named Ebi's Fight Against Sticks to help raise awareness.

Since it launched, thousands of people have viewed it for updates on Ebi's progress and to hear Nicola's warning about throwing sticks for dogs.

In the last year, a spokesman from the British Veterinary Association has said that vets see around one stick-related injury a month in their practices, though others say it's more than that.

Owners are advised to throw rubber sticks, balls or a Frisbee instead.

Ebi is now recovering at home with cuddles.
Ebi is now recovering at home with cuddles.

"I don't even know how she's still here, it was horrific," says Nicola.

"She's suffered from sepsis but her liver is improving. She's definitely getting there, there is a chance there could still be splinters in there but hopefully she'll be fine."

Ebi has spent her recovery snuggled up closely to Nicola and has already started zooming about again.

Though it will be some time yet before her neck heals enough for her to wear a collar again.

Sticks, in the future, will also be banned.

