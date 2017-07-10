  • STV
Fans flock to barn as farmer smashes sheep shearing record

Grant Hurcomb trimmed 2142 sheep in 50 hours - an average of 50 an hour, allowing for breaks.

A farmer from Stranraer has managed to shear more than 2000 sheep in a tough 50-hour endurance challenge.

Grant Hurcomb, 23, took up the woolly mission to raise funds for charity after his mother was affected by cancer.

Organisers said he sheared a total of 2142 sheep.

Allowing for breaks, Grant averaged around 50 sheep per hour.

"I wanted to support Cancer Research UK and MND Scotland," says Grant.

"It's great what they do for everyone."

It is a personal best for the young Scot, who first began shearing sheep at the age of 13.

"I've always wanted to shear," he says. "I started learning and every two years I went up by about 100 sheep at a time."

Grant first undertook a 24-hour mammoth shear challenge in 2015, raising more than £21,000 for charity.

His attempt this year was well supported by friends and family, with a packed-out barn cheering him on.

"I couldn't believe it," says Grant. "I hadn't looked up at all until the end and then I saw this room full of people.

"It was amazing. I just want to thank everyone who got the whole thing running, it's much appreciated."

Rowan Main, Cancer Research UK local area manager for Dumfries and Galloway, described Mr Hurcomb as a "remarkable young man" and his achievement as "fabulous".

"Grant had a huge support team and getting more than 2000 sheep to the farm where the shearing challenge took place was an incredible logistical feat," she said.

"I know Grant also appreciated round-the-clock support from those cheering him on while the challenge took place.

"Our heartfelt thanks goes to Grant, his friends, family and supporters."

As for Grant, he is straight back out on to the farm to look after his own flock of sheep.

"I'm back to shearing again tomorrow," he says.

"I don't know if I'll be able to top the 2000-odd but you never know."

If you would like to learn more about Grant's Shear Endurance challenge you can visit his Just Giving page.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.