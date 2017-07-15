Chloe's legacy: Chemoo Cows comforting child cancer patients

Chloe's cuddly cows now help brave children fighting cancer.

Shining bright: Chloe's cows now help hundreds of other children. Chloe's Chemoo Cows

He was just a pale grey bear with a big black nose but Chewits the teddy had the most important job in the world.

His owner, Chloe McNeil, carried him everywhere. Through the big doors of the children's hospital, into the large MRI machine that hummed dauntingly.

He cuddled under her arm as the sharp needles went in and stayed by her side as drugs flooded her body during chemotherapy.

He was her favourite teddy and her parents, Mark and Elaine, made sure he was always with her.

Later, when Chloe was gone, it was Chewits who would help them ensure her legacy.

In the six years since they lost their daughter, Mark and Elaine have gifted 500 cuddly teddies like Chewits to other brave children fighting cancer in Scotland.

Chloe and Chewits. Chloe's Chemoo Cows

Named Chloe's Chemoo Cows, children receiving chemotherapy are offered a Chemoo Cow gift box containing a soft toy cow, bookmark, sticker and certificate.

Mark and Elaine then liaise with hospital staff to buy activities, crafts, toys, DVDs and other items for the children on the ward.

"It's hard in a way to realise the number, because every cow that goes out is another child who is ill," says Mark.

"But Chloe had Chewits, which was her comfort when she was in hospital, and we wanted other children to be able to have that, too."

Chloe McNeil was the very centre of her parents' lives.

Their only daughter, she was a typical girly girl, who loved the colour pink and anything that sparkled.

A keen gymnast, she spent hours training with her club Irvine Bay Gymnastics. She adored art, reading, her dog TJ and fashion.

"She always commented on what I was wearing, because clearly what I was wearing was wrong," laughs Mark.

"She also loved cows. Anything cow-related was a big hit with her. From bookmarks to socks, toys to jewellery - if it had a cow theme she loved it.

This year, Mark and Elaine are throwing a ball to mark what would have been Chloe's 18th birthday.

It was shortly after her 11th birthday that they found out about the deadly tumour hiding in her brain stem.

Doctors told them it was known as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a rare brain tumour affecting only 35 children a year in the UK.

It was September, 3, 2010. She was given just nine months to live.

Chloe was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour. Chloe's Chemoo Cows

The McNeils had just returned from a family holiday when Chloe first fell ill.

Over a period of just a few weeks she had become very sick, suffering from dizziness, double vision, headaches and vomiting most mornings.

Her concerned parents took her to the GP several times before she was referred to University Hospital Crosshouse in Kilmarnock for further investigation.

Six weeks after their dream holiday an MRI scan detected the brain tumour.

It was the day after Chloe's 11th birthday that the MRI scan came through.

Chloe had a huge Hawaiian-themed birthday planned for the following day and there was no way her parents wanted to risk spoiling that for her.

The party went ahead, Chloe unaware of her diagnosis.

It was a choice that would be a recurring theme for her throughout the months ahead - the choice of living life with everything she had.

Mark and Elaine had gone into survival mode, their only goal to save Chloe.

After an intense search for causes, cures, treatments and second opinions, there was absolutely nothing that could be done.

Instead, Chloe went to school as often as she could. They went on holiday together and had special days out.

She went kayaking and her wish was granted to become a fashion designer for the day.

New Look produced and sold her cupcake T-shirts in their stores, raising thousands for the Make a Wish foundation.

She went on to design the Scottish Gymnastics' 2011 Gymfest event shirts.

They sold out on the first day, selling close to 1000.

"She was extremely talented," says Mark. "She loved arts and crafts."

Chloe's T-shirts were a massive hit. Chloe's Chemoo Cows

Their last holiday in York was fantastic and Chloe was able to walk round the shops and museums as well as go through the York dungeons.

Unusually she even developed an appetite and was not sick once the entire week.

Then, the day after the family returned home, Chloe became very unwell.

That night she was admitted to hospital and had her first seizure.

After a series of seizures a further MRI revealed the brain stem glioma was stable but four new tumours believed to be on the meninges (the membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord) were discovered.

Sadly these too were inoperable and three weeks later, on June 16, 2011, Chloe died in her parents' arms surrounded by her family.

"The battle was never hers to be won and her loss has left behind so much pain," her parents said.

"There is a Chloe-shaped hole in our hearts that will never be filled, she was and is our everything."

Chloe was fully supported by her family. Chloe's Chemoo Cows

In the months that followed, Mark and Elaine put their focus into the idea inspired by Chewits and Chloe's love of cows.

Chloe's Chemoo Cows was set up and is still going strong six years later.

"We never really meant for it to become a charity, it just grew," says Mark.

"Originally it was just something that my wife and I wanted to do, buying arts and crafts things for children."

They have held many different fundraising events and others in the community have joined in, running their own.

"We've got a herd," laughs Mark. "It's just so very humbling to have this support."

The Chemoo herd. Chloe's Chemoo Cows

To date, the charity has raised £250,000 for children.

Chloe's dad has just completed a 1000-mile cycle trip in just 12 days, from Land's End to John O'Groats, in memory of his daughter.

He and five friends who undertook the challenge with him raised thousands through their journey.

"My daughter Chloe was my inspiration to organise the cycle and she was my inspiration throughout it," he said.

"There was plenty moments when I had to dig deep over the last 12 days but I kept a picture of Chloe on my bike and she kept me going."

Now, Mark and his wife are in planning mode for a special ball to mark what would have been Chloe's 18th birthday.

They spread their plans by word of mouth and it sold out within two hours.

Both events, Mark says, the cycle and the ball, are his gifts to Chloe.

As he posted to the family's supporters on their Chemoo Cow page:

"Last year I should have been buying her, her first car; a pink convertible was what we always discussed, me being me would have gotten her exactly what she wanted," Mark wrote.

"She would have given me those sad puppy eyes and my heart would have melted like it did often, that car would have been sitting in the drive. This year it should have been a big party with friends and family.

"Birthdays have been hard since Chloe died, we never know what to do or how we'll feel, so this year much to Elaine's surprise I have planned a party. A ball actually.

"On Saturday 26th August, one week before Chloe's 18th birthday, I invite you to join us at the Gailes Hotel in Irvine, for Chloe's Birthday Ball. Our first (and last) charity ball.

"The cycle and the ball are my gifts to Chloe. I expect to be in excruciating pain, but I know it will be nothing compared to the pain she suffered.

"So when it hurts and I need to dig deep I'll remember just how brave she was and I'll keep going. And when it's all over we will celebrate her birthday, with all the glitz and glam deserving of a princess, a party to remember in her honour."

Chloe's Ball will celebrate her 18th birthday. Chloe's Chemoo Cows

Chloe's Chemoo Cows are now looking forward to their sold-out event when 240 people will gather for a charity night to mark what would have been Chloe's 18th birthday.

All the funds her parents continue to raise will go towards the children's cancer wards in Scotland and to even more cuddly Chemoo Cows inspired by Chewits and the girl who loved him.

"I don't know what's next for us," says Mark.

"But we get messages from the families who get our cows about how it has brought a smile to their son or daughter's face.

"If you can put a smile on a child's face then it's absolutely worth it."

