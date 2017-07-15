In pictures: Striking images from across Scotland this week

From breathtaking mountains to cool clear waters, here are the best photos from the roadside.

Bonnie banks: But is this a painting or a photograph? Andrew Tough‎

Welcome to Scotland from the Roadside, a weekly gallery showcasing some of the best images from around the country taken by you.

From opportune moments shot on smartphones to breathtaking landscapes captured in high definition, each week we share a selection of interesting pictures taken by people on their travels around Scotland.

We've partnered up with the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group, a popular destination for trading photos and stories, which has drawn in more than 100,000 members.

Each week, we ask the page's creators, Bruce Philip and Linda Curran, to select their favourite photographs.

From breathtaking mountain views to furry locals, these are some of the top shots sent in by happy snappers this week.

Sunshine bridge by Stewart Simpson

Union Canal in the sunshine. Stewart Simpson

"I was out for a walk as I live nearby," says Stewart. "There's always something happening on the canal."

Face-off by Kizz Ferguson

Fox cubs play in Paisley. Kizz Ferguson

"I live in Paisley and I am lucky enough to have a family of foxes living close to where I live, two adults and three cubs," says Kizz.

"I'm a keen amateur wildlife photographer and it's been a joy to watch and document this group over the past few weeks, from tiny cubs to almost grown.

"This photograph shows two of the cubs playing, the third was just out of shot."

She added: "Urban foxes are so used to humans being around that it has been relatively easy to watch them while maintaining a respectful distance.

"It's a privilege to capture moments like this, Scottish wildlife is amazing and diverse and you don't need to travel far to see incredible things.

"You just need patience and to be in the right place at the right time."

Corrieshalloch Gorge by Gill Brown

One of the natural wonders of the Highlands. Gill Brown

"I'm actually a tourist guide," says Gill. "I have the privilege of showing visitors our stunning little country.

"Hopefully I have done this very dramatic spot proud and conveyed a bit of the scale.

"Corrieshalloch is an incredible natural feature topped by an impressive feat of engineering in the 19th century suspension bridge that spans the gorge and adds to the thrill.

"My group, as always, were delighted."

Loch Lomond by Emma Smith‎

Loch shores and moody skies. Emma Smith‎

"I know Loch Lomond is such a common picture," says Emma.

"But as a north Highland girl, this weekend was actually my first time there to photograph it!"

Roadside ride by Clive Hurley‎

Mountain road trips Scotland style. Clive Hurley‎

"I live in Newton Stewart, approximately 70 miles from this spot, and we were just out for a weekend run on the motorbikes," says Clive.

"We just love these kind of roads , single-track in the the heart of the hills."

A wee paddle on the shore by Julia McBeath Alexander‎

Summer sun on the west coast. Julia McBeath Alexander‎

"We've had some amazing weather this week and I love to take photographs to prove it doesn't always rain here in the west coast," says Julia.

"Just noticed the lady taking in the beautiful surrounding and took a quick snap, I live a few minutes from this view and never tire of looking at it myself."

Irvine harbour by Robert McGilvery

Blue skies over Irvine. Robert McGilvery‎

"I'm very lucky to work close to Irvine harbour and it's great to get up from my desk for half an hour or so at lunchtime," says Robert.

"On a good day you can look west to Arran, south to Ailsa Craig and north to Ben Lomond on a really clear day.

"Great for your physical and mental health. I took this picture right at the start of the harbour - it just seemed so peaceful with the wee boats on the calm water and the Arran hills standing majestically in the background."

Ben Nevis by Ronnie Wilson‎

"l live locally," says Ronnie. "The landscape of Lochaber and west Highlands inspire me.

"I have taken lots of pictures in all seasons and angles, the Highlands are a fantastic place to live."

Culzean Castle by Jean Grieve

The castle sits majestically on top of the cliff. Jean Grieve

"Scotland is beautiful and every chance we have we visit for a few days," says Jean.

"At a time on this particular day we looked around the castle, which was gorgeous inside as well as out, and afterwards went for a walk along the shoreline and just happened to look back at the castle.

"The view was spectacular and we just had to take a photo."

Painting or photograph? By Andrew Tough

Banks of Loch Lomond. Andrew Tough‎

"This was an oil painting of Loch Lomond I created called 'Flat calm, Loch Lomond' (the view is from Balmaha).

"I visit Loch Lomond quite regularly - I'm from Glasgow so it is nice to have such beautiful scenery nearby."

