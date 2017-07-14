  • STV
Dream home: Highland castle goes on the market for £3.75m

Peter Cassidy

The picturesque Glenborrodale Castle boasts 16 bedrooms and has two isolated islands.

Bargain: Glenborrodale Castle is up for sale.
Have you ever dreamed of owing your own castle?

Now those dreams could become a reality if you have a spare £3.75m lying around.

Glenborrodale Castle in the Scottish Highlands has 16 bedrooms, a walled garden, 133 acres of land and two isolated islands.

If that's not enough to have you scrambling down the back of the sofa, the property also includes its own tennis court, gym and sauna, commercial kitchen, games room and a boat house complete with jetty.

It even has staff accommodation for your live-in butler.

The castle can be yours for £3.75m.
The five-storey baronial mansion, built in 1902, is situated on the southern shore of the picturesque Ardnamurchan Peninsula.

According to the brochure from estate agents Bell Ingram, the area offers some of the "most outstanding coastal line scenery" with an abundance of wildlife including otters, seals and golden and white tailed eagles.

Inside the building, which is built from Dumfriesshire sandstone, there is a curved staircase with marble steps leading to further garden terraces.

The property was built from Dumfriesshire sandstone in 1902.
The Bell Ingram brochure states the castle "dominates the steep south-facing hillside which overlooks Loch Sunart."

Arguably the most impressive feature of the Disney-like castle is its two islands - f Risga and Eilean an Feidh.

Included in the price, the islands are uninhabited and can only be reached by boat.

The castle's new owner will also be able admire them any time from the comfort of their new surroundings.

A marble stairway leads to garden terraces.
The brochure says: "The panoramic view takes in the islands of Risga, Carna and Oronsay and the Morven Hills on the far north side of the loch."

The A-list building is privately owned but has used as wedding venue and exclusive accommodation.

If you ever get bored with your new extravagant dwellings then no need worry as a whole list local amenities and activities, including whale watching and kayaking are available at a whim.

The Isle of Risga can only be accessed by boat.
According to the brochure: "Sailing, angling, kayaking and whale watching are just some of the activities you can enjoy.

"Local amenities are available in the nearby villages of Salen and Acharacle including a primary school, doctor, dentist, shops and hotels."

The private property has been used for weddings and exclusive accommodation.
The castle has double arched and glazed entrance doors which lead to a vestibule with a marble floor, original oak panelling, arched windows and ornate cornicing.

Double glazed doors open into a reception where there is a stone archway leading down to the ground floor.

An inner hall leads to a private office, toilets and access through to the bedroom suites.

A hardwood garden conservatory is double glazed, has a tiled floor and French doors to the garden, and there is access back round to the ground floor accommodation.

The grand hallway features an open fireplace.
From the entrance hall, a feature staircase with marble steps rises to the oak panelled first floor.

At the top of the stairs is a door to the left giving access to the servants' staircase.

A focal point of the gallery hall is the original marble chimney piece and canopy.

The ceiling in the gallery hall has barrel vaulting - a special feature of the castle.

Games room comes complete with snooker table.
The dining room has an open fireplace with a marble surround, wood panelling, an external door to the roof terrace, a crockery cupboard and an access door to a serving kitchen.

The games room has two open display presses and the sitting room has a bay window with seating, a turret with wonderful views and an open fireplace with a marble surround.

If you would be interested in being the new owner you can submit your offer to the selling agents.

