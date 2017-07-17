  • STV
Girl, 13, with cerebral palsy enjoys 'life-changing' new garden

Vanessa Kennedy Laura Piper

Shakira Johnston can now play outside after team of volunteers helped transform her home.

Safe space: Shakira in her new sensory garden.
A few days ago Shakira Johnstone had a large garden that she could look at but not play in.

Living with cerebral palsy, a lifelong condition which means the 13-year-old is unable to talk or walk unaided, it was not safe for her to take on the uneven ground and loose stones.

That was until a team of big-hearted volunteers in Edinburgh took up the challenge to build the teenager her very own garden.

Organised by WellChild, a charity that transforms gardens and bedrooms for young people with exceptional health needs, generous gardeners descended on the Johnstone family home for two days.

The volunteer team worked for two days.
The result is a safe space for Shakira that is wheelchair friendly with extra sensory elements just for her.

"The idea was to give her a nice level safe place, which she can access in her wheelchair or her walker," says Lee Trunks, head of the Helping Hands programme at WellChild.

"It will make a huge difference. Since she's been here she's been unable to get out in it at all."

Bins that will be filled with sand are now at her level so she can enjoy them.
Cerebral palsy is the name for a group of lifelong conditions that affect movement and coordination and can occur if a baby's brain does not develop normally while in the womb or is damaged during or soon after birth.

There is currently no cure for cerebral palsy but treatments are available to help people with the condition have a normal and independent a life as possible.

Shakira's new garden, says her mother, will be "life-changing" for her.

"It will help her live a much fuller life, I'm so grateful," says Tracey.

"She understands what I'm saying and she's been smiling watching what's getting on.

"She's going to be out in it all the time now."

The team say they were 'honoured' to take part.
A delighted Shakira has been out playing in the garden daily since its completion last week.

The work would not have been possible without the support of local volunteers, who came en masse to help build Shakira's garden.

"It's just a fantastic experience, it puts life into perspective," says one volunteer.

"You wake up every morning and realise what you've got, then you come here and realise what a job Tracy has.

"It has been a pleasure and an honour. A whole new chapter in her life starts today. I'd do it again in a minute."

