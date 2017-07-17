Island where lighthouse keeper was murdered up for sale

Little Ross Island in south west Scotland has been put on the market for £325,000.

Little Ross: The 29-acre island was the scene of a murder 50 years ago. © Galbraith / SWNS.com

A Scottish island that became infamous after a high-profile murder case more than 50 years ago is up for grabs for £325,000.

Little Ross Island, off the coast of south west Scotland, is home to a 19th-century, fully automated lighthouse tower - although the lighthouse is not part of the deal.

It gained national media attention in August 1960 when two visitors discovered the body of interim keeper Hugh Clark.

Robert Dickson, another relief keeper, was initially sentenced to hang for the murder but his punishment was later changed to life imprisonment.

The property listing includes a six-bedroom, B-listed cottage and courtyard, which at one time was inhabited by a household of 16 people.

The listing also includes three B-listed, "ruinous" barns where once there were a dairy and a piggery.

Little Ross Island is completely off-grid, with power drawn from solar panels and a small wind turbine, and potential owners will only be able to access the island via private boat or helicopter.

The lighthouse tower, designed by Alan Stevenson, was built in 1843 to close the gap between other lighthouses at the Mull of Galloway and Southerness and remained manned until the infamous murder over a century later.

Lighthouse tower: Building not part of island deal. © Galbraith / SWNS.com

Homely: The B-listed, six-bedroom cottage. © Galbraith / SWNS.com

It is now owned and managed by the Commissioners for Northern Lighthouses, which makes regular maintenance visits to the property throughout the year.

David Corrie, senior associate at Castle Douglas property firm Galbraith said Little Ross, off the coast of Dumfries and Galloway, offered "fantastic development potential".

He said: "Back in the 1900s, the island was home to the head lighthouse keeper, underkeeper and their families, extending to 16 people, with a small dairy and piggery to provide subsistence for this family community.

"With a bit of TLC, the properties on the island could be turned into something truly stunning, with Little Ross Island once again being the perfect island retreat for future generations to enjoy.

"Private islands rarely come up for sale at an affordable price and particularly one with a habitable house and additional properties.

"Given the exciting prospect Little Ross Island presents, we expect a lot of interest from all over the UK as well as abroad."

Little Ross Island: Private islands 'rarely affordable'. © Galbraith / SWNS.com

Island: Little Ross is completely off-grid, running off solar and wind. © Galbraith / SWNS.com