  • STV
  • MySTV

Island where lighthouse keeper was murdered up for sale

STV

Little Ross Island in south west Scotland has been put on the market for £325,000.

Little Ross: The 29-acre island was the scene of a murder 50 years ago.
Little Ross: The 29-acre island was the scene of a murder 50 years ago. © Galbraith / SWNS.com

A Scottish island that became infamous after a high-profile murder case more than 50 years ago is up for grabs for £325,000.

Little Ross Island, off the coast of south west Scotland, is home to a 19th-century, fully automated lighthouse tower - although the lighthouse is not part of the deal.

It gained national media attention in August 1960 when two visitors discovered the body of interim keeper Hugh Clark.

Robert Dickson, another relief keeper, was initially sentenced to hang for the murder but his punishment was later changed to life imprisonment.

The property listing includes a six-bedroom, B-listed cottage and courtyard, which at one time was inhabited by a household of 16 people.

The listing also includes three B-listed, "ruinous" barns where once there were a dairy and a piggery.

Little Ross Island is completely off-grid, with power drawn from solar panels and a small wind turbine, and potential owners will only be able to access the island via private boat or helicopter.

The lighthouse tower, designed by Alan Stevenson, was built in 1843 to close the gap between other lighthouses at the Mull of Galloway and Southerness and remained manned until the infamous murder over a century later.

Lighthouse tower: Building not part of island deal.
Lighthouse tower: Building not part of island deal. © Galbraith / SWNS.com
Homely: The B-listed, six-bedroom cottage.
Homely: The B-listed, six-bedroom cottage. © Galbraith / SWNS.com

It is now owned and managed by the Commissioners for Northern Lighthouses, which makes regular maintenance visits to the property throughout the year.

David Corrie, senior associate at Castle Douglas property firm Galbraith said Little Ross, off the coast of Dumfries and Galloway, offered "fantastic development potential".

He said: "Back in the 1900s, the island was home to the head lighthouse keeper, underkeeper and their families, extending to 16 people, with a small dairy and piggery to provide subsistence for this family community.

"With a bit of TLC, the properties on the island could be turned into something truly stunning, with Little Ross Island once again being the perfect island retreat for future generations to enjoy.

"Private islands rarely come up for sale at an affordable price and particularly one with a habitable house and additional properties.

"Given the exciting prospect Little Ross Island presents, we expect a lot of interest from all over the UK as well as abroad."

Little Ross Island: Private islands 'rarely affordable'.
Little Ross Island: Private islands 'rarely affordable'. © Galbraith / SWNS.com
Island: Little Ross is completely off-grid, running off solar and wind.
Island: Little Ross is completely off-grid, running off solar and wind. © Galbraith / SWNS.com

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.