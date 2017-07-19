  • STV
  • MySTV

Dam Busters: Bouncing bomb rescued from loch 74 years on

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

A team of audacious divers have refloated a 'Highball' from Loch Striven in Argyll.

A bomb that has lain on the floor of Loch Striven in Argyll for more than 70 years has been refloated.

It was left on the loch's bed following an innovative wartime experiment to "bounce" 6600lb of explosives across water into enemy targets.

Known as Highballs, one of the estimated 200 historic bombs has now resurfaced after an audacious mission by a team of British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC) scuba divers.

It comes in time to mark the 75th anniversary of the bouncing bomb Dam Busters raid during the Second World War.

The huge ball was "hooked up" and brought to the surface by the scuba diving team and deposited into a box to be taken off shore by the Royal Navy.

It is hoped another of the bombs will be refloated by the divers in the coming days.

The navy will next use a crane to lift the two bombs directly into 1m x 1m wet transportation tanks to stop them from deteriorating, similar to how the Mary Rose ship was raised in 1982, 437 years after Henry VIII's flagship sank.

It is expected the navy will next transport the Highballs on Sunday to an appropriate concrete quayside, possibly Largs or the Royal Navy base at Faslane.

From there, one will be taken directly to the DeHavilland museum in Hertfordshire and one will be taken back to East Cheshire Sub-Aqua Club's base in Macclesfield, Cheshire, where it will be looked after until September or October.

It will then be delivered to the Brooklands Museum in Surrey to complete the Barnes Wallis collection.

Highball: Bomb must be kept in wet solution to prevent deterioration.
Highball: Bomb must be kept in wet solution to prevent deterioration. STV

The project is being backed by Mary Stopes-Roe, the daughter of late British engineer Sir Barnes Wallis, who invented bouncing bombs.

Appalled by the rising numbers of casualties during the Second World War, Sir Barnes set his engineering mind to work on trying to shorten the war and reduce loss of life.

The result was his bouncing bomb, designed to take down enemy targets.

They were made to fall while spinning, like stones skimming water, with the resulting splash an explosion capable of bringing down heavily fortified German dams.

The idea was startling for its time and considered outlandish, with his own boss at wartime manufacturer Vickers-Armstrongs forbidding him from working on the "absurd" project.

That all changed when Prime Minister Winston Churchill heard of the plans and sanctioned funding for testing.

Sir Barnes produced various prototype bouncing bombs - the dams bomb or Upkeep; the anti-ship bomb the Highball; the Grand Slam, which was a 22,000lb earthquake bomb; the Tallboy, which was a 12,000lb earthquake bomb, and a 4000lb earthquake bomb purely for aerodynamic testing.

Sir Barnes Wallis: Inventor of the bouncing bomb.
Sir Barnes Wallis: Inventor of the bouncing bomb. Barnes Wallis

More than 200 of the Highball bombs were tested at Loch Striven. They were intended to be used on enemy ships but never became operational, and 198 of them still lie scattered on the floor of the loch.

There are currently no Highballs on display to the public and the aim is to place the two bombs in British museums in time for the 75th anniversary of the Dam Buster raid in 2018.

The Highballs were the naval or anti-ship version of the cylindrical shaped Upkeep bouncing bombs used by the Royal Air Force in the ambitious raid in 1943.

On the night of May 16, 1943, a total of 19 Lancaster bombers belonging to the RAF's 617 Squadron took off from Scampton in Lincolnshire with Upkeep.

Called Operation Chastise, they had three primary targets deep in Germany's industrial heartland of the Ruhr: the Mohne, Eder and Sorpe dams.

The Mohne and the Eder were both successfully breached, while the Sorpe was damaged but not destroyed.

Of the 19 crews from 617 Squadron that set out on the raid, only 11 returned, with 53 men killed and three captured and taken to POW camps for the rest of the war.

Sir Barnes later wrote that: "For me the subsequent success [of the raid] was almost completely blotted out by the sense of loss of those wonderful young lives."

https://stv.tv/news/features/1390833-bouncing-bombs-to-be-raised-from-bottom-of-scottish-loch/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.