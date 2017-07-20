  • STV
Scotland in objects: Pivotal pieces that helped shape history

Victoria Pease

The list of 25 items includes Captain Scott's snow goggles and a 500-year-old football.

Historical artefacts: The 25 objects that shaped Scotland.
Historical artefacts: The 25 objects that shaped Scotland. / composite

What do a pair of Antarctic goggles, a medieval football and Dolly the sheep have in common?

They are all among a list of 25 objects that have helped shape Scotland's history.

From the discovery of a barbed harpoon point in a cave in Oban to a 500-year-old football, the list features a mix of modern and historic pieces of Scotland's past.

The collection has been unveiled to mark the 2017 Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology and has been carefully selected by experts from Historic Environment Scotland, National Museums of Scotland, Society of Antiquaries of Scotland and VisitScotland.

Some 5000 years of Scottish history have been covered in the list spanning from Shetland to Dumfries.

Released as part of a new e-book, it is hoped history lovers will hop on the trail this summer to tick off as many items on the list as possible.

Captain Scott's snow goggles feature on the list.
Captain Scott's snow goggles feature on the list. Discovery Dundee

"After months of deliberation, we're delighted to unveil the list of 25 objects that we think best represent Scotland's rich and colourful history - but it is by no means an exhaustive collection and we know there will be many more out there that people want to add," says Gwen Raez from VisitScotland.

"We chose items that were not only important to the history of the country but also had an interesting narrative behind them and would inspire people to find out more."

The most modern discovery which made the list is Dolly the Sheep, the first mammal to be cloned from an adult cell in 1996.

Dolly the sheep was named after singing legend Dolly Parton.
Dolly the sheep was named after singing legend Dolly Parton. National Museums of Scotland

Perhaps the most famous sheep in the world, the Finn Dorset's DNA came from a mammary gland cell, which led animal technicians at the Roslin Insitute outside of Edinburgh to name her after Dolly Parton.

After passing away aged six in 2003, her mounted skin is currently on display at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.

Another impactful item on the list is one of the world's oldest footballs, which was uncovered in Mary Queen of Scot's chamber during renovations at Stirling Castle in 1981.

The 500-year-old football was found lodged in Stirling Castle's rafters.
The 500-year-old football was found lodged in Stirling Castle's rafters. Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum

Lodged in the rafters, it is thought it became stuck after it was kicked during reconstruction work in the 1540s.

Made from a pig's bladder and covered in cow leather, the 500-year-old ball is on display at Stirling Art Gallery and Museum and is one of the earliest examples of Scotland's love of the beautiful game - an 18th century football is also on display at the Scottish Football Museum in Glasgow.

Bonnie Prince Charlie's canteen was given to him on his 21st birthday.
Bonnie Prince Charlie's canteen was given to him on his 21st birthday. National Museums of Scotland

Other items which made the list include Captain Scott's wooden snow goggles which he wore on his trip to Antarctica, and a distance slab which was part of the northern most frontier of the Roman Empire and Bonnie Prince Charlie's travelling canteen, given to him as a 21st birthday present.

"Capturing thousands of years of Scottish prehistory and history with just a handful of objects was not an easy task," says Dr Jeff Sander from the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland.

The full list of items can be found from Shetland to Dumfries.
The full list of items can be found from Shetland to Dumfries. VisitScotland

"It's great to see a mixture of old favourites and unexpected items come together to tell a story that opens with the first hunter-gatherers and stretches all the way up to our living memory," Dr Sander adds.

"Now that the list has been revealed, it's the perfect time to discover Scotland's stories for yourself during the Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology."

Main image: Perth Museum & Art Gallery, Perth & Kinross Council, Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum, National Museums of Scotland, Hunterian Museum and Art Gallery.

