In pictures: Striking images from across Scotland this week

Muggle trainspotting and Runrig-inspired shots taken from the roadside this week.

Going home: Sunset atop Ben A'an. John McSporran‎

Welcome to Scotland from the Roadside, a weekly gallery showcasing some of the best images from around the country taken by you.

From opportune moments shot on smartphones to breathtaking landscapes captured in high definition, each week we share a selection of interesting pictures taken by people on their travels around Scotland.

We've partnered up with the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group, a popular destination for trading photos and stories, which has drawn in more than 100,000 members.

Each week, we ask the page's creators, Bruce Philip and Linda Curran, to select their favourite photographs.

From breathtaking mountain views to furry locals, these are some of the top shots sent in by happy snappers this week.

Water colour skies by Alison Stewart

Washed out skies and a peaceful view. Alison Stewart‎

"I was caravaning with my daughter and son-in-law," says Alison. "Just a lovely view."

Baby bunny box by Isabell Heddle

Curious bunnies at Girvan Community Hospital. Isabell Heddle

"It would be an honour to have this beautiful photo shown on your showcase," says Isabell.

"It was taken at our community hospital by another member of staff, Stacey Hunter.

"The rabbits in the grounds give us constant amusement. But when we noticed this burrow in the flower bed, we never would've dreamed that these wee cuties would've put on such a show.

"And for Stacey to catch it is brilliant."

Down the mines by Stuart Ramsay

This old lead mining village has a museum and an old beam engine. Stuart Ramsay

"We stopped in Wanlockhead with the kids on the way home from visiting their grans at Sanquhar," says Stuart.

"It's a regular journey for us, however, the warm summer weather encouraged us to stop and wander along part of the Southern Upland Way to the old beam engine.

"I like the way that this scene probably hasn't changed much at all over the last 150 years. A good history lesson for the kids, too."

Dunnottar Castle by Marysia Macfarlane

Dunnottar has played a prominent role in the history of Scotland. Marysia Macfarlane

"It was my first time at Dunnottar Castle and I'm glad we visited," says Marysia.

"It's a ruined medieval fortress located on the north east coast of Scotland where a small garrison held out the Cromwell army for eight months and saved the Scottish Crown Jewels, the honours of Scotland, from destruction."

Balmoral Hotel by Owen Mcmahon‎

Balmoral, by Waverley Station in Edinburgh. Owen Mcmahon‎

"I actually took this shot exactly 12 months ago while waiting for my friend to pick me up from Waverley station," says Owen.

"The sun was catching the hotel just right but my camera was in my suitcase so I just blasted ten or so shots on my Samsung phone - this was the best of the bunch."

Ardvreck Castle by Alanah Murray

Ardvreck Castle dating from the 16th century stands by Loch Assynt. Alanah Murray

"We were on holiday staying at Culkein Stoer and couldn't resist stopping to see the castle," says Alanah.

"It is very eye catching from the road."

Muggle trainspotting by Sally Daab Armstrong‎

A crowd gathers to spot the popular train. Sally Daab Armstrong‎

"While we waited for the train we heard languages from all over the world," says Sally.

"We watched people helping each other up the muddy hillside from which I took this photo and we watched people mostly being careful not to be in anyone's way or spoil another's view.

"As soon as the train approached cameras programmed from multiple shots began to whirr, folks with cellphone cameras began to click away and a group of school children without cameras at all began to oooh and ahhh with delight. It was great fun."

Before the rain by Javed Ashrif‎

Looking out across Loch Long. Javed Ashrif‎

"I used to scuba dive Loch Long 30 years ago, so I know it well," says Javed.

"Nowadays I tend to drive through going elsewhere but the wife wanted to stop for a cuppa.

"With the camera in my pocket as usual, out it came and I clicked away. The rock formation is quite startling."

Sunset at Nairn beach by Anne Murray‎

Nairn beach on a sunny evening. Anne Murray‎

"I often travel the A96 later in the evening and if it's a beautiful night I go for a walk along the beach because I'm always guaranteed an amazing, breathtaking view," says Anne.

"Lovely way to finish off the day."

Going home by John McSporran‎

Mountain view at Ben A'an. John McSporran‎

"The photo was taken from the top of Ben A'an in the Trossachs looking north west at sunset," says John.

"This was my 46th time climbing Ben A'an. I frequently climb it in the dark for sunrise or climb down in the dark after sunset, as it is one of the best viewpoints in Scotland and the golden light you get at these times of day cannot be beaten.

"I have had some great photos from the top, including a temperature inversion and a fog bow."

