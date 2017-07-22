  • STV
  • MySTV

In pictures: Striking images from across Scotland this week

Laura Piper Laura Piper

Muggle trainspotting and Runrig-inspired shots taken from the roadside this week.

Going home: Sunset atop Ben A'an.
Going home: Sunset atop Ben A'an. John McSporran‎

Welcome to Scotland from the Roadside, a weekly gallery showcasing some of the best images from around the country taken by you.

From opportune moments shot on smartphones to breathtaking landscapes captured in high definition, each week we share a selection of interesting pictures taken by people on their travels around Scotland.

We've partnered up with the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group, a popular destination for trading photos and stories, which has drawn in more than 100,000 members.

Each week, we ask the page's creators, Bruce Philip and Linda Curran, to select their favourite photographs.

From breathtaking mountain views to furry locals, these are some of the top shots sent in by happy snappers this week.

Water colour skies by Alison Stewart

Washed out skies and a peaceful view.
Washed out skies and a peaceful view. Alison Stewart‎

"I was caravaning with my daughter and son-in-law," says Alison. "Just a lovely view."

Baby bunny box by Isabell Heddle

Curious bunnies at Girvan Community Hospital.
Curious bunnies at Girvan Community Hospital. Isabell Heddle

"It would be an honour to have this beautiful photo shown on your showcase," says Isabell.

"It was taken at our community hospital by another member of staff, Stacey Hunter.

"The rabbits in the grounds give us constant amusement. But when we noticed this burrow in the flower bed, we never would've dreamed that these wee cuties would've put on such a show.

"And for Stacey to catch it is brilliant."

Down the mines by Stuart Ramsay

This old lead mining village has a museum and an old beam engine.
This old lead mining village has a museum and an old beam engine. Stuart Ramsay

"We stopped in Wanlockhead with the kids on the way home from visiting their grans at Sanquhar," says Stuart.

"It's a regular journey for us, however, the warm summer weather encouraged us to stop and wander along part of the Southern Upland Way to the old beam engine.

"I like the way that this scene probably hasn't changed much at all over the last 150 years. A good history lesson for the kids, too."

Dunnottar Castle by Marysia Macfarlane

Dunnottar has played a prominent role in the history of Scotland.
Dunnottar has played a prominent role in the history of Scotland. Marysia Macfarlane

"It was my first time at Dunnottar Castle and I'm glad we visited," says Marysia.

"It's a ruined medieval fortress located on the north east coast of Scotland where a small garrison held out the Cromwell army for eight months and saved the Scottish Crown Jewels, the honours of Scotland, from destruction."

Balmoral Hotel by Owen Mcmahon‎

Balmoral, by Waverley Station in Edinburgh.
Balmoral, by Waverley Station in Edinburgh. Owen Mcmahon‎

"I actually took this shot exactly 12 months ago while waiting for my friend to pick me up from Waverley station," says Owen.

"The sun was catching the hotel just right but my camera was in my suitcase so I just blasted ten or so shots on my Samsung phone - this was the best of the bunch."

Ardvreck Castle by Alanah Murray

Ardvreck Castle dating from the 16th century stands by Loch Assynt.
Ardvreck Castle dating from the 16th century stands by Loch Assynt. Alanah Murray

"We were on holiday staying at Culkein Stoer and couldn't resist stopping to see the castle," says Alanah.

"It is very eye catching from the road."

Muggle trainspotting by Sally Daab Armstrong‎

A crowd gathers to spot the popular train.
A crowd gathers to spot the popular train. Sally Daab Armstrong‎

"While we waited for the train we heard languages from all over the world," says Sally.

"We watched people helping each other up the muddy hillside from which I took this photo and we watched people mostly being careful not to be in anyone's way or spoil another's view.

"As soon as the train approached cameras programmed from multiple shots began to whirr, folks with cellphone cameras began to click away and a group of school children without cameras at all began to oooh and ahhh with delight. It was great fun."

Before the rain by Javed Ashrif‎

Looking out across Loch Long.
Looking out across Loch Long. Javed Ashrif‎

"I used to scuba dive Loch Long 30 years ago, so I know it well," says Javed.

"Nowadays I tend to drive through going elsewhere but the wife wanted to stop for a cuppa.

"With the camera in my pocket as usual, out it came and I clicked away. The rock formation is quite startling."

Sunset at Nairn beach by Anne Murray‎

Nairn beach on a sunny evening.
Nairn beach on a sunny evening. Anne Murray‎

"I often travel the A96 later in the evening and if it's a beautiful night I go for a walk along the beach because I'm always guaranteed an amazing, breathtaking view," says Anne.

"Lovely way to finish off the day."

Going home by John McSporran

Mountain view at Ben A'an.
Mountain view at Ben A'an. John McSporran‎

"The photo was taken from the top of Ben A'an in the Trossachs looking north west at sunset," says John.

"This was my 46th time climbing Ben A'an. I frequently climb it in the dark for sunrise or climb down in the dark after sunset, as it is one of the best viewpoints in Scotland and the golden light you get at these times of day cannot be beaten.

"I have had some great photos from the top, including a temperature inversion and a fog bow."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.