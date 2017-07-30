Pyjama Fairies: Poorly children sparkle in hospital gowns

Volunteers armed with needle and thread are giving young patients a boost across Scotland.

Sparkling: Young patients provided with special gowns. Pyjama Fairies

Being ill in hospital is tough enough on adults but when you're a child hooked up to machines everything can seem pretty overwhelming.

Which is why a group of volunteers armed with needle and thread are doing their part to give a boost to the children - one hospital gown at a time.

Calling themselves the Pyjama Fairies, the team create and distribute beautiful pyjamas and surgical gowns to children in wards across the country.

From bright, friendly looking giraffes to superhero prints, the specially designed gowns have a front opening to make dressing easier and to allow ease of access for the medical professionals.

The team create and distribute beautiful pyjamas Pyjama Fairies

Nurses can examine their young patient's abdomen, complete observations and administer medication without the need to take off the gown, meaning children can still feel safe and warm.

"Seeing the reactions of the children when they get them is wonderful," says Kayleigh Whitton, who joined the group after her own daughter fell ill.

"The parents email us and say thank you - even though it's such a small thing it can make a big difference."

Children can still feel safe and warm. Pyjama Fairies

The cost of making the pyjamas is covered entirely by charity members or by donations made to the charity.

With quite a few volunteers now spread across Scotland, the resulting gowns are being delivered to hospitals across the country, with a children's ward in Aberdeen the latest recipient.

The cost of the gowns is covered by the charity. Pyjama Fairies

"We've got quite a few volunteers from Scotland, we are slowly increasing up north," says Kayleigh.

"My daughter has been in and out of the hospital and has been quite poorly. She's four and has a few health problems so I wanted to help others where I could."

The group is run through a private page for the Pyjama Fairies, who support each other and organise what gowns get made and for where.

More volunteers are being recruited across Scotland. Pyjama Fairies

The group was founded two years ago by Amanda Chadwick, 35, after being inspired from her experience of taking her two-day-old daughter into hospital after she was diagnosed with heart failure.

The mother-of-three, who works as a full-time mental health nurse practitioner, had initially taught herself how to sew when she discovered she was pregnant with daughter Nevaeh.

Her intention was to make her blankets or bibs but after spending time with her baby girl in hospital she realised her daughter spent most of her time naked and would scream in discomfort when she had to undress her for the staff to give their care.

The pyjamas give nurses easy access to help check on their patients. Pyjama Fairies

"Since I couldn't find anything suitable for her to wear either in the UK or further afield, I decided to create some comfortable specially designed pyjamas for her to wear," says Amanda.

"These special pyjamas meant she could stay dressed, warm, safe and virtually pain free while the medical team looked after her."

While searching online for fabric, she met a woman called Chelsea, and together they launched Wrap Pyjama Fairies.

"I didn't expect such a fantastic response," says Amanda. "I'm absolutely loving being a part of the team as I know that many parents face the same dilemma that I faced."

A patient in his superhero pyjamas. Pyjama Fairies

The surgical gowns are made in beautiful, bright and fun fabrics so that they can relieve some of the fear the children may have.

The pyjamas and gowns are all approved by children's hospitals throughout the UK and adhere to all safety legislation.

Thousands of children have been fitted with the specially made pyjamas and Amanda was nominated for an inspiring nurse award for her work.

The charity is now recruiting even more volunteer pyjama fairies to join them to help gift more gowns to children in hospitals.

The charity constantly receives orders for pyjamas and gowns. Pyjama Fairies

The charity constantly receives orders for pyjamas and gowns for sick children across the UK and is anxious to avoid being unable to answer any request.

As the charity's founder Amanda says: "Pyjamas seem such a simple item but it isn't until you see your child naked, vulnerable and in pain that you realise that the smallest simplest things really do make the world of difference."

Thousands of children have been fitted for the pyjamas. Pyjama Fairies

For more information on the Pyjama Fairies or to become a pyjama fairy yourself, please visit the Wrap Pyjama Fairies website.

