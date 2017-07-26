Kirsty Maxwell: Search for truth over Scot's death in Benidorm

The 27-year-old, of Livingston, West Lothian, plunged from a tenth-floor balcony.

Kirsty Maxwell: Married Adam seven months before hen party weekend.

Newlywed Kirsty Maxwell died after falling from a balcony of her apartment block while on a hen party in the Spanish holiday resort of Benidorm.

The 27-year-old from Livingston, West Lothian, fell from a tenth-floor window after entering the hotel room of five men, all from England, who are now being investigated.

Mrs Maxwell had only married her husband Adam Maxwell seven months earlier.

Ricky Gammon, 31, Anthony Holehouse, 34, Callum Northridge, 27, and 32-year-old Daniel Bailey appeared at the resort's Palau de Justicia on Wednesday and denied any involvement her death.

A fifth man, Joseph Graham, was arrested by police and held for 48 hours following Ms Maxwell's death on April 29 but he was released on bail and allowed to return to the UK.

A timeline of the events leading up to and coming after the death:

April 27, 2017: Kirsty travelled to the popular holiday destination of Benidorm with a large group of friends for a hen party weekend.

It is thought that as many as 30 women made the trip from Scotland.

April 29: After a night of heavy drinking in Spain, Kirsty went to bed in her ninth-floor apartment at around 4am on the morning of Saturday, April 29.

She got back up shortly after, got dressed but never put her shoes on and left her apartment barefooted.

A short while later she ended up in a hotel on the floor directly above the room she was staying in.

The room belonged to five English men - Ricky Gammon, Anthony Holehouse, Callum Northridge, Daniel Bailey and Joseph Graham.

Later that morning Kirsty fell ten floors from the room's balcony.

May 1: One of the men from the hotel room, 32-year-old Joseph Graham from Nottingham, was arrested over the death.

Under police questioning Graham told investigating officers Mrs Maxwell was acting "mad, drunk or drugged" when she entered the room.

He insisted he had asked her to leave the room as she was "acting strangely".

Mr Graham claimed after she was asked to leave, Kirsty headed towards the bathroom before disappearing towards the balcony.

Kirsty's family and friends accepted the 27-year-old would have been heavily intoxicated by alcohol but disputed any drug claims.

May 4: Four days after the fatal fall, Kirsty's husband Adam spoke about the incident for the first time.

A crowdfunding page was also set up around this time with the aim of raising £10,000 to bring Kirsty's body home from Spain and quickly raised more than £30,000.

On the crowdfunding page, Mr Maxwell paid tribute to his wife and "best friend".

He said: "I cannot thank you all enough for helping me and the family get our beautiful girl home.

"I know anyone that has come into contact with Kirsty over the years would struggle not to love and adore her. Kirsty was my wife, my best friend and my world. I will never stop missing her."

In a newspaper interview Mr Maxwell refuted claims of drug abuse or suicide and said he believed "something dark" had occurred in the hotel room that led to her death.

He said Kirsty was happy and healthy and "had everything to live for", adding it was "crazy to suggest she had killed herself".

May 9: The Spanish lawyer representing the Maxwell family, Luis Miguel Zumaquero, demanded all five men involved in the incident be placed under formal investigation.

Mr Zumaquero said authorities in Scotland would be better placed to make all five men return to Spain for questioning if they were officially under investigation.

He also said he did not believe she was pushed from the balcony and it was his opinion she was fleeing from someone or something from within the room.

June 1: The five men who were present in the apartment which Kirsty fell from were placed under investigation by a Spanish judge.

By this stage the only man arrested, Joseph Graham, was understood to have returned to the UK.

Authorities in Spain never charged Graham but he remained under investigation.

Police were believed to be investigating claims Kirtsy had been trying to flee the room she entered when she ultimately fell to her death.

Mr Zumaquero welcomed the decision to investigate the five men and said "we have managed to get a foot in the door".

He also stated this was only the first step and that there was "still a long way ahead".

The lawyer confirmed the Maxwell family also welcomed the decision to place the men under investigation.

Newlywed: Kirsty's husband Adam. STV

June 2: Mr Maxwell welcomed the investigation when he spoke to STV along with Kirsty's father Brian Curry.

Mr Maxwell said: "It's another step to finding out the truth and what happened.

"Those men that were there must know what happened. All I want to know is the truth."

He then went on describe the moment a Spanish police officer phoned him to inform him of Kirsty's death.

Mr Maxwell said: "It was the worst news I've heard in my life. I was heartbroken."

He also reiterated his belief there was "no chance" his wife would take her own life, saying recent work promotions, a new marital home and plans for a family meant it was the "most exciting time" of both their lives.

Mr Maxwell added: "I think something terrible happened and we want to find out the truth."

The family also launched a dedicated email address for anyone with any information to contact them at info@kirstymaxwell.com.

July 4: Kirsty's family travelled to Benidorm in a bid to find answers and it was revealed the Spanish judge who placed the men from the room under investigation had requested for them to return to Spain for questioning.

The family spent a few days in the holiday resort handing out pictures of Kirsty in an attempt to gain more information and piece together the events leading up to her death.

They also began trying to trace a photographer who took a picture of Mrs Maxwell's dead body after she had fallen from the balcony.

The disturbing picture had appeared in Spanish media the day after the 27-year-old's death.

Benidorm: Kirsty's family travelled in bid to find answers.

July 13: Results of a toxicology report show Mrs Maxwell was heavily intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 2.79g per litre - putting her five times over the drink-drive limit in Spain and the UK.

The result showed there were no traces of illegal drugs in her system as her family had always maintained.

The tests were carried out between May and June 16 by the Chemical and Drugs Service of Spain in Barcelona.

Among the drugs tested for was cocaine, cannabis, amphetamines and methadone.

July 25: Four men travelled from the UK to Benidorm to be quizzed over the death in a court appearance.

Gammon, 31, Holehouse, 34, Northridge, 27, and 32-year-old Bailey were all staying in the tenth floor hotel apartment that Kirsty fell from.

Graham, who was questioned immediately after Kirsty's death, did not have to make the trip to Spain to be quizzed in front of judge Ana Isabel Garcia-Galbis.

July 26: Three of the four men covered their face as they arrived for the private hearing on Wednesday.

The Maxwell family lawyer has said that they believe Kirsty was the victim of an "accidental killing".

All four men denied any wrongdoing.