  • STV
  • MySTV

In numbers: ScotRail equals best results in passenger survey

Peter Cassidy

The rail operator has enjoyed a 7% increase in customer satisfaction.

Celebration: Staff at Edinburgh Waverley welcome the new results.
Celebration: Staff at Edinburgh Waverley welcome the new results. ScotRail

ScotRail has equalled its best results in a new UK-wide passenger survey.

The independent survey has revealed nine out of ten passengers are satisfied with Scotland's railway provider, an improvement on last autumn when 83% were content with the service provided.

Here we look at a breakdown of the survey's figures.

Overall satisfaction: 90% satisfied

For overall satisfaction, 90% of the 1204 passengers surveyed said they were satisfied with the service and found it to be at a good level.

Only 3% said they found the overall service to be poor with the further 7% saying they were neither satisfied or dissatisfied.

This was a six-point rise from autumn 2016 and a two-point rise from spring 2016.

Value for money: 61% satisfied

Of 1167 people surveyed in this section, 61% were satisfied with the value for money provided by ScotRail.

This compared to 23% who said they are dissatisfied and 15% neither happy or unhappy with prices offered.

Punctuality/reliability: 85% satisfied

In the punctuality and reliability section, 1184 people were questioned.

Of those, 85% found the service reliable, 8% said it was unreliable and 7% were neither satisfied or dissatisfied.

That is a five-point increase from spring 2016.

Speed of journeys: 92% satisfied

Of 1175 people asked what they thought about the speed of journeys on ScotRail services, 92% said they were satisfied with the speed.

Only 3% said they were dissatisfied.

Dealing with delays: 54% satisfied

The survey questioned 179 people on how they felt ScotRail dealt with delays to services and 54% said they were satisfied and 19% were dissatisfied.

This is a 16-point increase since autumn 2016 and an 11-point increase since spring last year.

Overall satisfaction with station facilities: 83% satisfied

In regard to the station facilities 83%, of 1213 questioned said they were satisfied and only 5% were dissatisfied.

Overall train facilities: 82% satisfied

On train facilities, 1217 were surveyed and 82% said they are satisfied. Only 5% were not satisfied.

This is a five-point increase since last autumn and a drop of one point since spring 2016.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1394247-scotrail-passenger-satisfaction-rises-despite-concerns/ | default

In terms of station facilities, customers were most satisfied with how requests to station staff were handled, at 89%. 

Information provided about train times and platforms had an 87% approval rating out of 1185 passengers surveyed 

Car parking facilities had a 50% dissatisfaction score, however, while 42% were unhappy with the choice of shops, eating and drinking facilities available.

Only 37% said they are satisfied with car parking facilities and 44% with shops, eating and drinking facilities.

On other issues relating to station facilities, 49% are satisfied with the availability of WiFi, 66% are happy with the availability of seating, 79% said they are satisfied with attitude and helpfulness of staff and 85% are happy with the cleanliness.

On other issues relating to facilities on board ScotRail trains, 87% of those surveyed are satisfied with the frequency of journeys, 74% are happy with the upkeep and repairs, 67% are happy with the amount of luggage space on board, 50% of passengers are satisfied with the toilet facilities and 71% are satisfied with the comfort of the seats.

Some 21% are dissatisfied with the toilet facilities and 14% describe the amount of luggage space as poor.

As many as 79% of those questioned over their personal security on board ScotRail trains are satisfied with only 2% dissatisfied.

The survey found that the least satisfying on train facility is that availability of power sockets, 39% of those surveyed are satisfied with the availability but 44% of passengers say they are dissatisfied.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.