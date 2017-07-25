In numbers: ScotRail equals best results in passenger survey

The rail operator has enjoyed a 7% increase in customer satisfaction.

Celebration: Staff at Edinburgh Waverley welcome the new results. ScotRail

ScotRail has equalled its best results in a new UK-wide passenger survey.

The independent survey has revealed nine out of ten passengers are satisfied with Scotland's railway provider, an improvement on last autumn when 83% were content with the service provided.

Here we look at a breakdown of the survey's figures.

Overall satisfaction: 90% satisfied

For overall satisfaction, 90% of the 1204 passengers surveyed said they were satisfied with the service and found it to be at a good level.

Only 3% said they found the overall service to be poor with the further 7% saying they were neither satisfied or dissatisfied.

This was a six-point rise from autumn 2016 and a two-point rise from spring 2016.

Value for money: 61% satisfied

Of 1167 people surveyed in this section, 61% were satisfied with the value for money provided by ScotRail.

This compared to 23% who said they are dissatisfied and 15% neither happy or unhappy with prices offered.

Punctuality/reliability: 85% satisfied

In the punctuality and reliability section, 1184 people were questioned.



Of those, 85% found the service reliable, 8% said it was unreliable and 7% were neither satisfied or dissatisfied.

That is a five-point increase from spring 2016.

Speed of journeys: 92% satisfied

Of 1175 people asked what they thought about the speed of journeys on ScotRail services, 92% said they were satisfied with the speed.



Only 3% said they were dissatisfied.

Dealing with delays: 54% satisfied

The survey questioned 179 people on how they felt ScotRail dealt with delays to services and 54% said they were satisfied and 19% were dissatisfied.



This is a 16-point increase since autumn 2016 and an 11-point increase since spring last year.

Overall satisfaction with station facilities: 83% satisfied

In regard to the station facilities 83%, of 1213 questioned said they were satisfied and only 5% were dissatisfied.



Overall train facilities: 82% satisfied

On train facilities, 1217 were surveyed and 82% said they are satisfied. Only 5% were not satisfied.



This is a five-point increase since last autumn and a drop of one point since spring 2016.

In terms of station facilities, customers were most satisfied with how requests to station staff were handled, at 89%.

Information provided about train times and platforms had an 87% approval rating out of 1185 passengers surveyed

Car parking facilities had a 50% dissatisfaction score, however, while 42% were unhappy with the choice of shops, eating and drinking facilities available.

Only 37% said they are satisfied with car parking facilities and 44% with shops, eating and drinking facilities.

On other issues relating to station facilities, 49% are satisfied with the availability of WiFi, 66% are happy with the availability of seating, 79% said they are satisfied with attitude and helpfulness of staff and 85% are happy with the cleanliness.

On other issues relating to facilities on board ScotRail trains, 87% of those surveyed are satisfied with the frequency of journeys, 74% are happy with the upkeep and repairs, 67% are happy with the amount of luggage space on board, 50% of passengers are satisfied with the toilet facilities and 71% are satisfied with the comfort of the seats.



Some 21% are dissatisfied with the toilet facilities and 14% describe the amount of luggage space as poor.

As many as 79% of those questioned over their personal security on board ScotRail trains are satisfied with only 2% dissatisfied.

The survey found that the least satisfying on train facility is that availability of power sockets, 39% of those surveyed are satisfied with the availability but 44% of passengers say they are dissatisfied.