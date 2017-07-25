In numbers: ScotRail equals best results in passenger survey
The rail operator has enjoyed a 7% increase in customer satisfaction.
ScotRail has equalled its best results in a new UK-wide passenger survey.
The independent survey has revealed nine out of ten passengers are satisfied with Scotland's railway provider, an improvement on last autumn when 83% were content with the service provided.
Here we look at a breakdown of the survey's figures.
Overall satisfaction: 90% satisfied
For overall satisfaction, 90% of the 1204 passengers surveyed said they were satisfied with the service and found it to be at a good level.
Only 3% said they found the overall service to be poor with the further 7% saying they were neither satisfied or dissatisfied.
This was a six-point rise from autumn 2016 and a two-point rise from spring 2016.
Value for money: 61% satisfied
Of 1167 people surveyed in this section, 61% were satisfied with the value for money provided by ScotRail.
This compared to 23% who said they are dissatisfied and 15% neither happy or unhappy with prices offered.
Punctuality/reliability: 85% satisfied
In the punctuality and reliability section, 1184 people were questioned.
Of those, 85% found the service reliable, 8% said it was unreliable and 7% were neither satisfied or dissatisfied.
That is a five-point increase from spring 2016.
Speed of journeys: 92% satisfied
Of 1175 people asked what they thought about the speed of journeys on ScotRail services, 92% said they were satisfied with the speed.
Only 3% said they were dissatisfied.
Dealing with delays: 54% satisfied
The survey questioned 179 people on how they felt ScotRail dealt with delays to services and 54% said they were satisfied and 19% were dissatisfied.
This is a 16-point increase since autumn 2016 and an 11-point increase since spring last year.
Overall satisfaction with station facilities: 83% satisfied
In regard to the station facilities 83%, of 1213 questioned said they were satisfied and only 5% were dissatisfied.
Overall train facilities: 82% satisfied
On train facilities, 1217 were surveyed and 82% said they are satisfied. Only 5% were not satisfied.
This is a five-point increase since last autumn and a drop of one point since spring 2016.
In terms of station facilities, customers were most satisfied with how requests to station staff were handled, at 89%.
Information provided about train times and platforms had an 87% approval rating out of 1185 passengers surveyed
Car parking facilities had a 50% dissatisfaction score, however, while 42% were unhappy with the choice of shops, eating and drinking facilities available.
Only 37% said they are satisfied with car parking facilities and 44% with shops, eating and drinking facilities.
On other issues relating to station facilities, 49% are satisfied with the availability of WiFi, 66% are happy with the availability of seating, 79% said they are satisfied with attitude and helpfulness of staff and 85% are happy with the cleanliness.
On other issues relating to facilities on board ScotRail trains, 87% of those surveyed are satisfied with the frequency of journeys, 74% are happy with the upkeep and repairs, 67% are happy with the amount of luggage space on board, 50% of passengers are satisfied with the toilet facilities and 71% are satisfied with the comfort of the seats.
Some 21% are dissatisfied with the toilet facilities and 14% describe the amount of luggage space as poor.
As many as 79% of those questioned over their personal security on board ScotRail trains are satisfied with only 2% dissatisfied.
The survey found that the least satisfying on train facility is that availability of power sockets, 39% of those surveyed are satisfied with the availability but 44% of passengers say they are dissatisfied.