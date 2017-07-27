Fatal sinking: Catalogue of errors led to deaths of three men

Faulty life raft, failed life jackets, exhaustion and delay in emergency response all contributed.

Louisa: Sank off Mingulay in the Outer Hebridges. MAIB

Three men lost their lives when the Louisa sank off Mingulay in the Outer Hebrides last year.

An investigation has revealed a series of mistakes and oversights contributed to their deaths and raised wider fears about safety at sea.

They included a faulty life raft, failed life jackets, exhausted crew and an almost hour-long delay in the emergency response.

Disabled alarm

The Louisa sank after she filled with water, probably from a hose which had been left running, according to the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB).

An alarm should have alerted the crew to the flooding but they had disabled it because melted ice from refrigerators in the hold frequently set it off.

By the time they became aware of the problem it was too late and the Louisa was sinking rapidly.

Delayed rescue

The family of skipper Paul Alliston has accused the coastguard of failing the crew of the Louisa.

The MAIB found there was an unnecessary 49-minute delay in the rescue because of confusion and faulty equipment.

Authorities were alerted by an emergency beacon aboard the Louisa at 2.30am but the first request for search and rescue support was not made until 3.20am.

Lifeboat crews were not launched until 3.40am and it was another 90 minutes until a helicopter arrived at the scene at 5.10am.

Lives may have been saved if rescuers had arrived sooner, investigators concluded.

A satellite detected the first alert from the Louisa at 2.32am, followed by another nine minutes later.

A Royal Navy command centre relayed the information, including a rough location for the Louisa, to a coastguard base at Falmouth in England at 2.50am.

They passed the information to colleagues in Stornoway, who paged Barra RNLI at 3.22am and then requested a search and rescue helicopter five minutes later.

The Barra lifeboat launched at 3.33am and launched seven minutes later, arriving at 4.13am, while the rescue helicopter arrived almost an hour later at 5.10am.

Problems with communications equipment made worse by signal black spots in the Western Isles added to the problems, the MAIB said.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said saving lives at sea is its "highest priority".

Failures: Some of the Louisa's safety equipment was faulty. Sean Glakin/Trawler Photos

Failed safety gear

Investigators found a series of issues with life-saving equipment aboard the Louisa.

A CO2 cylinder inside the Louisa's life raft intended to inflate it in an emergency was empty and had not been refilled during a recent refurbishment.

This left the crew floating in open water with what may have been faulty life jackets. They should have kept the men on their backs and their airways clear but all three men were found dead face-down in the water.

The MAIB said their failure raises serious questions about the effectiveness of safety tests used to certify life jackets.

Fatigued crew

The crew of the Louisa were exhausted when they went to bed on April 8. They had been fishing for four days, pulling 20-hour shifts without breaks for meals.

At the rate they were working, the four men could haul about 1000 creels a day.

When they finally did stop, too tired to continue working, the exhausted crew forgot to turn off a hose in the hold, which gradually filled it with water.

The Louisa's crew were share fishermen, earning a percentage of the profits from each trip. The more fish they caught, the higher their wages were.

This was the reason for the their exhausting work hours, the MAIB said, noting it "encouraged them to grasp every opportunity to continue fishing and maximise the catch whenever suitable conditions prevailed".

Andy McMillan, brother of skipper Paul Alliston, said: "Fishermen are not guaranteed a wage so the crew take advantage of the opportunities to work and earn when the weather is good.

"They make the most of it while they can. Fishermen are self-employed - if you don't work you don't earn."

About 75% of fishing boat crews in Scotland work under similar pay conditions.