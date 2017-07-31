Corpse flower: World's smelliest plant to bloom in Edinburgh

The giant Amorphophallus titanum has been nicknamed New Reekie by Royal Botanic Garden staff.

Flower power: Amorphophallus titanum, or Titan Arum as named by Sir David Attenborough. Peter Moonlight/RBGE

One of the world's largest and smelliest flowers is to blossom for the second time in Scotland.

The stinky plant, which is being carefully cared for at the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh (RBGE), is hopefully set to flower for two to three days once it opens this week.

The giant Amorphophallus titanum, or Titan Arum as named by Sir David Attenborough, rarely flowers in the wild, let alone in captivity.

It is also known as the "corpse flower" because it gives off a stench of rotting flesh to attract insects and has been nicknamed New Reekie by staff.

Experts hope it will burst into flower some time between this week.

The initial bloom is expected to occur at night and give off the strongest smell when it first opens.

Dr Peter Wilkie, RBGE's tropical forest botanist, said: "One very exciting development is that this year we have decided to pollinate when it opens. This will allow us to monitor and record the development of the seeds over the coming months.

"As we will have to cut a small hole to do this we will also get a chance to record what insects are visiting and potentially pollinating the flowers.

"The last time the Amorphophallus titanum flowered we studied its morphology and structure, this time we want to better understand its biology."

"The aim is to investigate how it produces its famous smell, what pollinators are attracted to the smell and what animals might disperse its seeds," Dr Wilkie added.

"We are also keen to investigate why several plants are flowering in different parts of the world at the same time - are there particular environmental triggers? Are the plants that flower at the same time clones of each other?

"For such an iconic plant there is so much we don't yet know."

The garden has had the plant since 2003 but it only flowered for the first time in 2015.

After its first seven years of growing, in August 2010 the corm weighed in at an impressive 153.9kg, setting a new world record.

It took five staff to hold it and they had to borrow scales from Edinburgh Zoo to weigh it.

In July 2011, the titan arum revealed itself as a leaf, growing at an incredible rate of 10cm per day, and reaching a final height of 4.2m after 109 days.

The glasshouse was barely tall enough to fit it in and the leaf squeezed itself up against the roof.

The flower is indigenous to Sumatra's rainforests in Indonesia.

It is currently kept in the greenhouse at the botanic gardens at a temperature of 20C to 25C.

When the plant heats up, the temperature will rise by about another 10C.

RBGE officials plan to open the attraction until late in the evening to let the maximum number of visitors experience the stench at its worst before it subsides.

