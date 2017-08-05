Bright spark battles elements to keep lighthouses shining

Engineer Craig Pake captivated listeners when he spoke of his passion for the job.

Burning bright: Craig Pake cares for more than 100 lighthouses. Northern Lighthouse Board

Sometimes, when the day's hard work is done, Craig Pake sits out on a helipad, cup of tea in hand, and gazes out at the stars glinting on the sea.

When the nights are calm, he can see the satellites moving in orbit overhead, while the lighthouse above him winks into the darkness.

When the clouds roll in, the towering beacon becomes a shelter against the rising wind.

"I've been out there during some magnificent storms," he says.

On those nights, Craig gets woken in his bed when the high waves hit the tower, making the stone shudder around him.

"Thankfully, you're all tucked up in the lighthouse, nice and cosy," Craig adds.

"But it can be quite scary at times."

It's all part of a normal shift for the father-of-two from Broxburn, West Lothian, but the humble lighthouse engineer endeared himself to listeners when he called a morning radio show to talk about his job.

Craig, 42, a quiet man who says he "used to be really shy", was interviewed by Chris Evans on his Radio 2 breakfast show and shared tales of caring for Scotland's 206 operational lighthouses.

His stories of being caught out in the sea spray and sleeping in the cots of the lighthouse keepers of old captivated listeners.

Craig Pake, 42, lighthouse engineer with the NLB. Northern Lighthouse Board

Craig had just turned 23 when he took up his post with the Northern Lighthouse Board.

He had served his time as an electrician apprentice and was looking for his next role.

"I came down on Sunday morning and my dad had the paper with a job advert promising extensive travel throughout Scotland," says Craig.

He went for the interview, was hired and on the day he signed up was promised "a chance to get paid to see places people normal pay to see".

Since then, he's watched the stars shine on the waves at Muckle Flugga and slept over on Bell Rock, inside the world's oldest surviving sea-washed lighthouse.

"I've heard it said that more people have been up Everest than have stayed over at the Bell Rock," says Craig, who has just returned from Cape Wrath.

"I've been on some nights and it has been absolutely freezing and snowing but then the sun will come in and it's absolutely stunning.

"It's not everybody's cup of tea but some people just take to it."

The Bell Rock Lighthouse was built 200 years ago. Derek Robertson

The late Angus Hutchison was the last man to leave the country's last manned lighthouse on Fair Isle, between Orkney and Shetland, in 1998.

After Fair Isle became automated, Mr Hutchison, who had been due to retire that year, recognised the decision due to advancing technology but mourned the loss of a human guardian manning the lights.

He was the fourth generation of his family to serve the Northern Lighthouse Board - set up in 1786 - following his great-grandfather, grandfather, father and uncle. Together they chalked up around 160 years of service.

"It just happened to be my watch when it happened," he said following his final day.

"It was a sad day but a day we were all very proud of."

Even with the last lighthouse keeper retired from service, the lights themselves still need someone to care for them and Craig Pake and his team are today's loyal guardians.

Technicians are still required to maintain Scotland's working lighthouses, which often means spending up to 12 days at time out at sea on treacherous rocks under windswept conditions.

All the lights that protect Scotland's coastline are now controlled in Edinburgh.

The team can be away for 12 days at a time. Northern Lighthouse Board

"There are teams of us that go out depending on the light," says Craig.

"Either two technicians, or three on the Bell Rock for health and safety.

"You can be out for 12 days at a time so you need to bring everything you're going to need with you. There were times way back when a friendly fishing boat might pass by and drop things off, but not anymore."

The 115ft Bell Rock lighthouse was built between 1807 and 1810 by Robert Stevenson following centuries of vessels being wrecked on the treacherous Inchcape reef.

The challenges faced in its construction have led to it being described as one of the Seven Wonders of the Industrial World.

For Craig, it's simply an incredible place to work.

"Over the 19 years I've been doing this, I guess I've grown up," he says. "I was quite quiet and shy when I started but I learned to cook.

"The best thing was the experience of being out there and being free."

'The best thing was the experience of being out there and being free.' SWNS

Craig says he is humbled but delighted at the recent public response to the previously unseen work he and the NLB team carry out.

"I don't think people often realise that we exist but we do," he says.

"We have some beautiful lighthouses out there and many breathtaking sights to see in Scotland."

This month marks the International Lighthouse Heritage Weekend on August 19 to 20, giving an opportunity to take notice of the very many lighthouses that guard Scotland's coast.

Some have already achieved fame for their great photographic locations or their rich history and added mysterious tales.

Craig has now managed to strike a more friendly home/work life balance to be with his two young sons but still goes out to the same accommodation the lighthouse keepers who went before him would have lived.

"It was a career for these guys and in a way, I guess we're following in their steps, " says Craig,

"It's a brilliant job. I've really landed on my feet. If my next 19 years can be as happy as the last then I'll be a happy man."

