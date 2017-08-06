Shooting stars: Perseid meteor shower to sparkle over Scotland

There can be up to 100 spectacular shooting stars per hour at its peak.

The Perseids come from the tail of the huge 133-year orbit of Comet Swift-Tuttle. PA / Cropped

The annual Perseid meteor shower is set to reach its peak over Scotland this month, giving amateur stargazers a potentially dazzling celestial show.

Meteor showers occur when the Earth ploughs into small particles in space left behind by a comet or asteroid.

In this case, the Perseids come from the tail of the huge 133-year orbit of Comet Swift-Tuttle, which last visited Earth in 1992.

Every year, our planet passes through the trail of the comet, giving us the chance to see shooting stars entering the Earth's upper atmosphere at around 130,000mph.

"They are actually really tiny particles, about the size of a grain of sand," says Professor John Brown, astronomer royal for Scotland.

"What you see is the glow of the hot air shining because of the friction caused by the high speed they're travelling at."

The result is particles shooting through space like glowing, high speed bullets.

Starstruck: The annual Perseid meteor shower is due to reach its peak. Nasa

While the typically fickle Scottish weather is hard to forecast, the bright Perseids can often still be seen with mild cloud cover, with at least one meteor every few minutes visible to the naked eye.

In areas without light pollution, the shower has been known to reach 100 sparkling meteors per hour at its peak.

This year, the display has already started to build and will gradually increase from the middle of next week.

The best time to see them is expected to be on the evening of August 11-12, after midnight and into the early hours of the morning.

"I remember one display around 30 years ago when my daughter came with us to see it," says Professor Brown.

"There were thin clouds but the Perseids tend to be quite bright and there was a small crowd there who whooped and cheered when they came overhead. They're definitely worth a look."

The shower has been known to reach 100 sparkling meteors per hour at its peak. PA / Cropped

Professor Brown, who was made an Officer of the British Empire (OBE) for his promotion of astronomy and science education, began his own love of astronomy as a youngster.

"It was 1957, I was ten years old and I loved watching the Sky at Night show with Patrick Moore," says Professor Brown.

"They were showing Sputnik and the planets and I've been sold on it ever since."

While the professor's main area of research has been solar physics, and what would happen if a comet ever hit the sun, he has a passion for all areas of astronomy, including meteor showers.

"Sometimes you do get a particular big display," he says.

"You never know quite what it's going to be like and you might just suddenly get lucky."

Meteor showers occur several times during the year. SWNS John Baker

Meteor showers occur several times during the year with another prominent display happening in November when the Leonid shower occurs.

The stunning Geminids meteor shower takes place in December.

Considered by many to be the best meteor shower in the night sky, the Geminids can produce up to 60 multi-coloured meteors per hour at their peak.

"The radiant of the Perseids never sets - the direction from which they come from is always above our horizon, adds Professor Brown.

"So, unlike the Leonids and Geminids they be pretty good before as well as after midnight."

The best places to watch any of the meteor showers in Scotland is always far away from light pollution.

The darker the area the better so head out of the city and turn off those mobile phones so your eyes can adjust to the dark.

If you cannot head into the country, then even some city parks can be good viewing spots away from well lit buildings.

Scotland's top stargazing spots

Spey Valley, Cairngorms National Park

Home to very dark skies in autumn and winter, as well as many distilleries for a warming wee dram.

Loch Trool, Galloway Forest Park

Galloway Forest Park is a huge natural wonderland with miles of forested glens, lochs and the highest hills in southern Scotland.

Here, there are few buildings and even less light pollution. The International Dark Sky Association chose it to be the very first national park in the UK to be honoured with Dark Sky Park status.

There are only two other such parks in the whole of Europe.

Moffat - a Dark Sky Town

Moffat in Dumfries and Galloway takes the title of Europe's first Dark Sky Town, having adopted special street lighting to keep light pollution to a minimum in order to preserve the wondrous starry skies.

North west Sutherland, between Kylesku and Inchnadamph

Arguably the darkest sky location in the UK and possibly Europe, ideal for taking in the wonder of the dark skies above.

Skye, Inner Hebrides

Nine locations on Skye have been officially named Dark Discovery Sites after they were judged to be perfect spots for stargazing.

For more information on Dark Sky Scotland, the European Dark Sky Places conference takes place at Gatehouse of Fleet in Dumfries and Galloway from September 20-22, 2017.