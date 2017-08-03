  • STV
  • MySTV

Loch Ness Monster: 'Sightings' of mythical creature over years

STV

From doctors to witches, everyone wants a piece of Scotland's elusive beast.

Surgeon's Photograph: Nessoe hunting took off after image released.
Surgeon's Photograph: Nessoe hunting took off after image released.

Tourists hoping for a glimpse of the famous Loch Ness Monster have been left disappointed - due to overgrown trees blocking the view.

Nessie has not always been so elusive, apparently giving many curious travellers something to remember over the years.

She was allegedly first spotted in 565AD, when it was said a local farmer was eaten by her near the edge of the water.

Nessie has reportedly been seen 1036 times in the 1452 years since.

Although there has long been a fascination with searching for the pre-historic creature, the hunt really took off in 1933 when the first "image" of the sea monster was taken by a doctor named Robert Kenneth Wilson.

It was entitled the Surgeon's Photograph.

After this image was published in a national newspaper, the world became obsessed with finding Nessie.

2009: Nessie was allegedly caught by Google Earth.
2009: Nessie was allegedly caught by Google Earth.

Jason Cooke, 25, was exploring Google Maps when he came across what looked like Nessie swimming just below the surface.

He could not believe what he was seeing and sent it to experts to investigate the picture.

Sceptics believe the satellite image is nothing more than a passing boat.

The image can be seen at Latitude 57°12'52.13"N, Longitude 4°34'14.16"W, if you would like to make up your own mind.

Loch Ness: A white witch tried to summon Nessie.
Loch Ness: A white witch tried to summon Nessie. @STVLauraPiper

In 2010, the high priest of the UK's white witches announced he was going to summon Nessie with a pirate radio broadcast.

Kevin Carlyon set up ten radios around the loch in an effort to entice Nessie to surface with "monster-themed songs".

A ritual to summon the spirit of the Loch Ness Monster was carried out after the broadcast.

It is not known if Mr Carlyon's ritual worked.

https://stv.tv/news/north/1394930-drop-in-nessie-sightings-caused-by-overgrown-trees/ | default

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.