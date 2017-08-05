In pictures: Striking images from across Scotland this week

Glowing rainbows and breathtaking mountain peaks taken from the roadside.

Welcome to Scotland from the Roadside, a weekly gallery showcasing some of the best images from around the country taken by you.

From opportune moments shot on smartphones to breathtaking landscapes captured in high definition, each week we share a selection of interesting pictures taken by people on their travels around Scotland.

We've partnered up with the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group, a popular destination for trading photos and stories, which has drawn in more than 100,000 members.

Each week, we ask the page's creators, Bruce Philip and Linda Curran, to select their favourite photographs.

They can be taken by anyone, from professional photographers to keen amateurs.

From breathtaking mountain views to glowing rainbow bridges, these are some of the top shots sent in by happy snappers this week.

Mountain view by Allan Donald

Stob Dearg is the highest and finest peak of Buachaille Etive Mor. Allan Donald

"I had scrambled up the north face of Stob Dearg and walked the full length of the Buachaille Etive Mor ridge as the sun set," says Allan.

"I took this shot looking back along the ridge just before I settled down for the night on the summit of Stob na Broige."

Arbroath harbour by Jim Barclay‎

Lovely reflections at Arbroath harbour. Jim Barclay‎

"As it's just down the road, I like to take a photo of local attractions so people can see my home town," says Jim.

"One of my favourite photos."

Fort Augustus by Sandra Fox

Boats on the water at Fort Augustus. Sandra Fox

"I live here in Fort Augustus, only minutes away from the loch," says Sandra.

"I moved from England to beautiful Fort Augustus just over a year ago and still think I'm on my holidays - a dream come true for me."

Royal stag by Ann Kathryn Gillies‎

A bit of posing up at Glenfinnan. Ann Kathryn Gillies‎

"I live locally and was out for an afternoon walk with the family when we spotted two stags grazing by the church," says Ann.

"I wanted to get closer to see how many points were on his antlers - there were 12. After many attempts I finally got a shot of him facing the camera.

"Glenfinnan is a photographer's dream."

Sunshine on the Forth by John Anderson

The Forth bridges enjoying the brief sunny spell. John Anderson

"This shot was taken while on a tea break working on the Forth river," says John.

"The Forth bridges were enjoying the brief sunny spell."

Right place at the right time by Laura Kolbach‎

Beautiful Eilean Donan Castle. Laura Kolbach‎

"I rarely use my wide angle lens so was very happy to see how this series turned out," says Laura.

"I was in the right place at the right time."

Oban harbour by Ryan Clark

Peaceful harbour view at Oban. Ryan Clark

"I was visiting Oban on a sea cadet offshore trip sailing yachts," says Ryan.

"It was taken from the McCaig's Tower - the view and the scenery inspired me to take the photo."

Highland pony view by Kate Streatfeild-James‎

Scotland from the back of a Highland pony - looking across the Tay towards Angus. Kate Streatfeild-James‎

"I live outside Perth and was out hacking with a friend on our Highland ponies," says Kate.

"The photo was taken because it was such a stunning view from the top of the hill."

Hopeman harbour by Peter Mckinney

The sun sets over Hopeman in Moray. Peter Mckinney

"We live just about half an hour from Hopeman," says Peter.

"So we pop down the odd evening for a bit of fishing and an ice cream and take some pics at the same time - great wee place."

Rainbow bridge by Benji McGregor

Kessock Bridge rainbow. Benji McGregor

"I had been out at Beinn Eighe for the day (did the mountain trail) with my girlfriend," says Benji.

"We were heading back to her place and we could see this from a mile or two away and was glad to find a safe place to stop the car and get a few shots before the colours faded away."

