Are school exams really easier to pass these days?

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Every year the question of whether or not educational standards have fallen is debated.

Exams: Higher attainment rate for Scottish pupils is 77% this year.
Exams: Higher attainment rate for Scottish pupils is 77% this year. Niall Carson/PA

Thousands of pupils across Scotland have received their exam results.

Every year, the same questions are asked: Are exams getting easier to pass? Have standards slipped from the days when these pupils' parents sat their own exams?

Parents and grandparents of pupils at Levenmouth High School in Fife do not seem to think so.

Presented with this year's exam papers and asked by STV News what they thought of them, they described the questions as "vastly advanced compared to what we did" and "definitely not" getting easier.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has said Tuesday's results, which show Higher attainment rates roughly in line with expectations at 77%, are evidence of a "very stable system".

Strictly looking at examination standards, Lindsay Paterson, professor of education policy at Edinburgh University, does not doubt the system's stability either.

"There are very good, regular, annual quality control procedures that the SQA does and it checks that the standards being expected from year to year on a given syllabus are very comparable," he explained.

"In that sense, we can be confident that standards are being maintained."

Prof Paterson added, however: "If we look at it in a longer-term perspective - that is, not the standards on a given curriculum but what it is we expect people to learn, what the curriculum is - I think we can say that the standards of what we expect of young people today are less demanding, less culturally significant, and probably less intellectually significant than they would have been 30, 40, 50 years ago."

Recent reforms

Scotland's pupils have seen a number of reforms to the syllabus down the years - with the most recent example being the transition to the Curriculum for Excellence (CfE) in 2010, along with the subsequent scrapping of the old Standard Grades for new National 4 and 5 qualifications and revamped Highers.

This still relatively new curriculum has come under heavy criticism at times, with some teachers complaining about confusion over its implementation and increased workloads, while others have pointed to pupils' falling performances.

According to the 2015 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), 12 countries performed better than Scottish children in reading and science including England, Australia, Estonia, Finland and Slovenia.

Against its own 2012 ratings, Scotland fell 13 points in reading, seven points in maths and 16 points in science.

One regular complaint from teachers over the CfE has been the new system of unit assessments, in which pupils at National 4 and 5 and Higher levels are internally assessed throughout the year.

The approach of unit assessments, claims Prof Paterson, "tends to fragment the syllabus so that people learn one thing, get examined on it and that's the end of it".

Teachers also say this type of assessment has impacted heavily on their workloads and it was recently announced that unit assessments for National 5 and Higher qualifications will be scrapped.

A strengthened final exam and externally assessed coursework will replace them over the next two years.

'Unity of knowledge'

Prof Paterson argues the type of assessment is only part of the problem.

"What is much less assessed now, and much less significant than it used to be, is the much bigger conceptual questions about the unity of knowledge - the connection between different parts of the syllabus or the connection perhaps even between different subject matter," he said.

"If you take the study of English literature for example, there's now much more focus on individual works, individual novels, plays, poems. That's fine, it's very good and it's examined well given that that's the focus.

"But in the past there was a much greater expectation that people would understand the full range of things produced by particular authors, like Shakespeare or Robert Burns, and also, crucially, would understand the relationship between different authors."

He added: "So you would understand, for example, how Shakespeare related to his life and times. That is less required today.

"In mathematics, we now much less expect people to be able to develop rigorous proofs.

"We expect little bits of knowledge but nothing like the unity of mathematical rigour that used to be a standard feature even of the Higher exams and certainly of later stages in schooling."

He said: "Part of the problem with the CfE is that it tends to move away from significant knowledge, important culture, the great traditions of the intellect that we have inherited from the past.

"It focuses much more on immediately useful knowledge, on immediately motivational knowledge.

"Now that's good in some senses, but it means that people don't get access to the great traditions of thought that used to be the case in the school curriculum."

This, he argues, leads to a disparity in knowledge between pupils and exacerbates the attainment gap politicians are trying to close.

"The problem is, of course, that some young people get that knowledge from their parents, but other young people cannot - through no fault of their parents - get it at home," he said.

"We're letting them down, because their only alternative is to get it from school, and they're not getting it there either."

