In pictures: Striking images from across Scotland this week

Blue skies over the 'Barrahamas' and sunshine on Leith as The Shore glows.

Barra: Blue skies over the Hebridean island. Debbie Neilson / cropped

Welcome to Scotland from the Roadside, a weekly gallery showcasing some of the best images from around the country taken by you.

From opportune moments shot on smartphones to breathtaking landscapes captured in high definition, each week we share a selection of interesting pictures taken by people on their travels around Scotland.

We've partnered up with the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group, a popular destination for trading photos and stories, which has drawn in more than 100,000 members.

Each week, we ask the page's creators, Bruce Philip and Linda Curran, to select their favourite photographs.

They can be taken by anyone, from professional photographers to keen amateurs.

Old Dumbarton bridge by Tom Clark

The historic bridge was illuminated in March. Tom Clarke

"The bridge was originally built in 1765 on the order of the Duke of Argyle on his route to Inveraray and now the photographic opportunities are great," explains Tom.

"I cycle past this way a few times a week and this composition caught my eye. One bridge, two spires, three landmark locations of the old Dumbarton."

Queensferry Crossing by Ray Foster

The new bridge will be opened by the Queen on September 4. Ray Foster

"I was just down on the beach with my drone and put it up for a look at the new bridge," explains Ray.

"It looks all set for its big opening."

Arriving in Pitlochry by Jim Barclay

Looking out over the River Tummel near Pitlochry. Jim Barclay

"The photo was taken by chance as I have never stopped my car beside the bridge but glad I did," Jim says.

Fishermens haven at Dunure by Harry McCord

A relaxing day in Dunure, South Ayrshire. Harry McCord

"My wife and I like to take the short drive to Dunure when visiting Ayr on a day out," Harry says.

"There you can relax watching the small boats come and go while relaxing òn the harbourside.

"The area also seems to be very popular with overseas visitors, who, like me, enjoy the tranquility of the area.

"So many photo opportunities here for photographers."

The Hebridean skyline by Elsie Simpson

Elsie's daughter Angela took this image of a dramatic skyline. Elsie Simpson

"I was on a few days visit to Glenelg to visit my daughter," Elsie says.

"On my first day we went to Applecross and took many photos along the way.

"My daughter Angela Babington is the talented amateur photographer and has many more pictures of this quality."

Dumbarton Castle by Rab Hunter

The castle sits on a plug of volcanic basalt called Dumbarton Rock. Rab Hunter

"I was out a walk as I live in the area and it was a good view from where I was sitting," Rab says.

Sunset at Dunbar harbour by Karen Metcalff

The sun sets over Dunbar harbour in East Lothian. Karen Metcalff

"We were visiting Dunbar as we had been at Foxlake Adventures in the afternoon which is nearby so went into Dunbar for dinner," Karen says.

"The kids love harbours. We had been watching a seal swimming about and had been chatting to a fisherman about his lobster catch.

"We just happened to be in the right place at the right time for the shot."

Linlithgow Palace by Liam Kelly

Restless water by Linlithgow Palace. Liam Kelly

"Water features are a big carrot for me, I love reflections on water," explains Liam.

"There was choppy conditions when I arrived but you can't have it all but it is what it is .

"I am happy with it, you can't make the reflection happen you have got to let nature make it happen."

The Shore at Leith by Glenn McNaughton

Leith bathed in an orange glow in the early hours. Glenn McNaughton

"I work in Edinburgh city centre and when I'm on nightshift I take the camera to capture it at 5.30am to 6am as few folk see it," Glenn says.

"Last Sunday was a bright still day so I thought a trip down to The Shore, as Leith might produce some nice reflections.

"Around 6.15am the sun was very bright giving everything an orange glow."

The 'Barrahamas' by Debbie Neilson

Debbie says Barra could be mistaken for the Bahamas. Debbie Neilson

"It was taken whilst I was on a trip to beautiful Barra in March, a trip I had been longing to do which included flying from Glasgow Airport and landing on the beach on Barra (Traigh Mhor)," Debbie explains.

"I spotted this beautiful scene and thought the colours were amazing and knew the red roof of this stunningly positioned cottage (called Crannag) adjacent to Barra Airport would stand out.

"It was a real privilige visiting this truly beautiful island and will most definitely return."

