  • STV
  • MySTV

Crisp lover's children inspire new gluten-free vegan snacks

Laura Piper Laura Piper

Glasgow father Kevin Hardie packed in his job as an accountant to follow his passion.

Crisp King: Kevin Harvie landed a deal with Tesco after his first year.
Crisp King: Kevin Harvie landed a deal with Tesco after his first year. Kevin Harvie

When we last met crisp lover Kevin Harvie he was riding the crinkled edge of a wave of success with the humble sweet potato.

It was 2014 and the Glasgow accountant had managed to land a pretty sweet deal with supermarket giant Tesco after dabbling in the world of snacks.

He began as a hopeful young man in his kitchen, chopping tubers to make his own sweet potato crisps after being let down by his work vending machine.

Kevin, whose mates had by now jokingly begun to nickname him Crisp Boy, had already swapped his regular white potatoes for sweet potatoes in his evening curries as he loved their healthy nutrients.

Convinced other people would like his gluten free sweet potato crisps too, he started cooking and dishing up his own snacks for friends in a variety of flavours.

"I kept practising in my kitchen and people seemed to like them," said Kevin, a former Dundee University graduate.

"I packed in my job as an accountant to make crisps and just ran with it. I just thought - I'm going to be the guy who makes sweet potato crisps."

A year later he signed a nationwide deal with Tesco and had a comfortable expected turnover of £150,000 by the end of the year.

Hectares Sweet Potato Crisps hit the shelves but that is not quite where Kevin's story ends.

Three years on and Kevin has a new crisp on his mind - and it is decidedly puffy.

Kevin Harvie gave up his job to make crisps.
Kevin Harvie gave up his job to make crisps. Kevin Harvie

Spurred on as a father himself to find healthier snacks for his own children, he struck upon the idea of lentil crisps that are not only vegan but gluten free, too.

"We'd had a lot of requests for crisps that are made for families and low in salt and fat," says Kevin.

"We felt puffed crisps were the best way to go. Everyone knows Wotsits and Space Raiders, those kind of puffed snacks but healthier."

Kevin now has his space-themed children's snack called Super Moons, with packets already tested by a lot of youngsters, especially his own.

"If you give an adult something, most people are so polite they'll just tell you they like it, but kids will just spit it straight out," laughs Kevin.

"You won't be under any misconceptions about what they think of it."

Currently in two flavours, salt and vinegar and cheese and onion, the crisps are now available at family places like Crieff Hydro and Lego Land.

He has plans to launch multi-packs of them later in the year for school lunchboxes.

Kevin's crisps are made largely from lentils.
Kevin's crisps are made largely from lentils. STV

The snack's arrival comes just a few years after reports from university researchers based at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh revealed child coeliac numbers in Scotland are reaching a record level.

In 2013, when Kevin first began dabbling in crisps, scientists found coeliac disease was affecting six times more children living in Scotland then than it did in 1990.

The genetic disorder is triggered when a virus causes the immune system to attack the lining of the intestine.

Using a mix of corn, lentils and rice, Kevin says his crisps are allergen free and is hopeful children will like them.

Despite his move from sweet potatoes to lentils, he says he has no other vegetable adventures lined up for the near future outside of lentils.

"There's only so much you can do in a day," says Kevin with a laugh.

"With any business you go through ups and downs and it's tough, really tough but there are so many highs as well.

"If you weren't having fun though, it wouldn't be worth it. I'm definitely not quitting and going back to accounting. It's about having the freedom to go and pursue what you're passionate about."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.