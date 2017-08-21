Watch live: Total solar eclipse to cast shadow over US

Skywatchers in the United States are preparing for the spectacular sight.

Black out: It will be the first total solar eclipse to cross the United States from coast to coast in 99 years., STV

A total solar eclipse will sweep over the United States for the first time since 1918.

In a rare astronomical alignment, the moon will pass directly between the sun and the Earth on Monday, casting a deep shadow from Oregon in the west to South Carolina in the east.

Skywatchers directly in the path of "totality" - the deepest shadow - will be able to witness the sun's light blocked out for up to two minutes and 40 seconds.

Those outside the path will experience a partial eclipse, visible as far as western Europe, though in Scotland the best view will be online.

"This eclipse is full over the US, but for Scotland this is a very minimal partial eclipse with only around 2% of the Sun being obscured here," says STV weather presenter Sean Batty.

"I wouldn't recommend that anyone in Scotland attempts to view this one as it will be very dangerous due to it being so minimal."

Those keen to watch the spectacle safely, however, can tune into a live NASA feed on Facebook, which includes a special 360-degree video from Charleston, South Carolina.

The eclipse makes landfall in Oregon at 17:16 GMT and leaves the US in South Carolina 18:48 GMT.

Many commentators believe this particular eclipse will prove to be the most observed, most photographed, and best documented in human history.

The next total solar eclipse visible across the UK will be on September 23, 2090.

