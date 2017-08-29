  • STV
Queensferry Crossing opening: Everything you need to know

Emma O'Neill

The new bridge across the Forth will open in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Costing more than £1.35bn, the 1.7-mile long bridge is the longest three-tower, cable-stayed bridge in the world.

Major motorway upgrades in the surrounding area will also lead to the first use in Scotland of variable mandatory speed limits via an "intelligent transport system".  This also controls dedicated bus lanes.

Here is everything need to know about the new crossing.

When does the Queensferry Crossing open?

The bridge will open in the early hours of Wednesday, August 30. 

All traffic crossing the Firth of Forth at Queensferry will use the bridge on Wednesday and Thursday. Vehicles approaching the Forth Road Bridge will be diverted to the new crossing.

It will then close again to traffic from Friday for a series of official opening events, with motorists diverted back to the Forth Road Bridge.

What is the speed limit?

Vehicles will initially be restricted to 40mph, until it becomes a 70mph motorway later this year.

How will the bridge be officially opened?

On September 2, 3 and 5, around 60,000 members of the public will be allowed to walk over the Queensferry Crossing.

On September 4, the bridge will be officially opened by the Queen, accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh.

When does it reopen to traffic?

All traffic will be able to use the bridge permanently from September 7.

What will happen to the Forth Road Bridge?

The Forth Road Bridge will be open to cyclists and pedestrians only on August 30 and 31.

During the special opening events at the Queensferry Crossing, traffic will return to the Forth Road Bridge.

After September 7, it will close for some time before reopening as a public transport corridor in early November.

