In pictures: Striking images from across Scotland this week

Laura Piper Laura Piper

Stags in the north, a mermaid and moody blue skies from the roadside this week.

Summer stag: Handsome chap captured in Wester Ross.
Summer stag: Handsome chap captured in Wester Ross. Scott Maclean

Welcome to Scotland from the Roadside, a weekly gallery showcasing some of the best images from around the country taken by you.

From opportune moments shot on smartphones to breathtaking landscapes captured in high definition, each week we share a selection of interesting pictures taken by people on their travels around Scotland.

We have partnered up with the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group, a popular destination for trading photos and stories, which has drawn in more than 100,000 members.

Each week, we ask the page's creators, Bruce Philip and Linda Curran, to select their favourite photographs.

They can be taken by anyone, from professional photographers to keen amateurs.

From stags in the north, a mermaid and moody blue skies, these are some of the top shots sent in by happy snappers this week.

Purple haze by Katherine Fotheringham

Sunset from McDuff's.
Sunset from McDuff's. Katherine Fotheringham

"McDuff's Monument sits above my home village of Scone and I often walk my dog up the hill," says Katherine.

"There is heather as far as the eye can see at the top, which is in full bloom just now and looks gorgeous in the evening light."

Cairngorms from Aviemore by Nicol Nicolson

Mountain view in the Cairngorms.
Mountain view in the Cairngorms. Nicol Nicolson

"This was taken from the cycle path from Boat of Garten to Aviemore as I attempted to outpace a rain shower pushing in from the south west," says Nicol.

"As ever on showery days, the light on the hills was beautiful when you could actually see it."

Killearn Hospital by Stuart Sanderson

A piano sits among the rubble.
A piano sits among the rubble. Stuart Sanderson

"I've driven by Killearn Hospital on the way to Aberfoyle many a time and decided to explore old buildings on the grounds," says Stuart.

"I was amazed at what's in these old wards, though care is needed as the buildings are in a state of disrepair."

Summer stag by Scott Maclean

A very handsome resident.
A very handsome resident. Scott Maclean

"This fellow was in the field in front of my parents house in Kinlochewe, Wester Ross," says Scott.

"As I and most people nowadays use digital I just snap away and if I like the pose, so to speak, and the photograph then I keep it.

"I am more than willing to share it on various pages to allow others to see what I am so fortunate to see. I am originally from Kinlochewe and was up visiting my parents with my wife and boys."

Blue hour in Mallaig by Eileen Ferguson

Blue hour over the harbour.
Blue hour over the harbour. Eileen Ferguson

"It was taken from the front of my house in Mallaig," says Eileen.

"I'd just come home from a walk and loved the stillness and colour - even overcast it's lovely."

Mermaid view by Daria Zaplata

Mermaid on the rocks.
Mermaid on the rocks. Daria Zaplata

"We visited the spot in fine weather and were impressed," says Daria.

"Beautiful statue on the shore of Balintore. Well worth a visit if you are in the area. Great walks and views surround the mermaid."

Tartan reflections by Katie Polockus Hughes

Lights dance on the water.
Lights dance on the water. Katie Polockus Hughes

"Last night, I had to divert my driving route from Balloch through Helensburgh," says Katie.

"As I was driving down the hill I noticed the lights from across the water at Greenock all shimmering in the Clyde.

"The reflections and colours got stronger as I drove nearer. I had been out earlier taking some night shots and when I saw this, I thought it would make a nice photo."

Wood sculpture by Laura Philip

Sculptures in the wood.
Sculptures in the wood. Laura Philip

"We saw Frank Bruce's sculptures on the Facebook page so we were very keen to visit as soon as possible," says Laura.

"It's definitely worth the trip from Inverness - I loved them all but this sculpture stood out more for me.

"You could see her pain. It's called 'The Third World' and there are ten sculptures all situated in a beautiful wooded area which is easily accessible for disabled people."

Over the Clyde by Graham Cannon‎

Greys and blues over the loch.
Greys and blues over the loch. Graham Cannon‎

"This image was captured earlier this month on my weekly photo shoot with my good friend John Regan," says Graham.

"We normally go to Loch Lomond, Bowling Basin or down the river - glad we headed for the Largs area today where the views over the River Clyde were magnificent"

"All three are great vantage points to capture Scotland at its best."

Iona Abbey by Al Beattie

Iona Abbey in the sunshine.
Iona Abbey in the sunshine. Al Beattie‎

"It was part of our world tour of Scotland when we visited Iona," says Al.

"We were in the abbey and it was one of those shots that just 'looked right' given the light and the angle of the cloisters.

"Historically, Iona is very important as far as Christianity is concerned and it was part of the reason that we went there."

