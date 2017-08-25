Top ten: Strangest items left behind on Scottish trains

Strange items left behind include false teeth, kittens and a wheelchair.

ScotRail Alliance

There is nothing worse than that feeling of dread when you lose something important like your phone, keys, false teeth, kittens or wheelchair.

Ok misplacing your teeth, kittens or wheelchair might not be a common occurrence for most but they make the list of the ten strangest items left on ScotRail trains this year.

Every month, the ScotRail Alliance operates 60,000 train services and takes hundreds of thousands of people, and their belongings, all across Scotland.

But despite the best efforts of staff not everyone takes all their personal belongings with them when they leave the train.

Glasgow Queen Street is home to the ScotRail Alliance's central lost property office and if you have lost something on one of their trains, there's a good chance that it'll wind up there.

We look at the rundown of the top ten strangest items to have been left on a ScotRail train.

All of the following are real items that have been left in trains and stations.

1. False Teeth

Teeth: Losing these could leave a bad taste. Politikaner

Losing your expensive false teeth could leave a bad taste in your mouth. If you have found chewing more difficult since your last train journey this might be why.

2. Kittens

Kittens: How could anyone leave these bundles of cuteness behind? ScotRail Alliance

How could anyone leave these bundles of cuteness behind? We don't know. But someone did, and ScotRail had to arrange for the SSPCA to take them into their care.

3. Fancy Dress

Fancy Dress: Quit horsing around and pick them up. ScotRail Alliance

Why the long face? You only need to contact ScotRail lost property to pick up your horse mask if you want it back so badly.

4. Wheelchair

Wheelchair: We are not really sure how this happened. George Hodan

This one is either a real mystery or a scene from a Little Britain sketch, but it seems that someone was in that much of a hurry to get to their destination they forgot to take their wheelchair when they left the train.

5. Skateboards

Skateboards: Sk8ter boi said see you later boys. ScotRail Alliance

A couple of cool dudes must have been disappointed when they got to the skate park and realised they had forgot their boards.

6. Bikes

Bike: Someone must have walked home in lycra and a helmet. Fredrik Rubensson

We are not sure how you can forget your bike on part of your journey. Did you just walk home, clad in lycra wearing a safety helmet, thinking that you might have forgotten something?

7. Season tickets

Season Tickets: There is several thousands of pounds worth of season tickets waiting to be collected. ScotRail Alliance

ScotRail currently have several thousands of pounds worth of season tickets just waiting to be collected. Although they would really love to know how you got through the barriers without them.

8. Mobile phones.

Mobile: Give ScotRail a ring if you recognise this. ScotRail Allaince

They also have hundred of phones of all different shapes and sizes including this little retro classic, if you recognise it give ScotRail a ring from your nearest phone-box.

9. Glasses

Glasses: “I can see clearly now, the train has gone…” ScotRail Alliance

"I can see clearly now that train has gone" or maybe not so much. If you have recently lost your glasses (you probably won't be reading this to be fair) you should contact ScotRail before going back to the opticians.

10. Car Keys

Car keys: More public transport until you pick these up. ScotRail Alliance

Someone clearly enjoyed travelling by train so much they decided to throw away their car keys. If you recognise any of these you should reclaim them as soon as possible or it will be more public transport for you.

This list is only a fraction of the hundreds items that are handed into the central lost property office in Glasgow's Queen Street station, with most left unclaimed.

All unclaimed items are disposed of after three months.

Most go to charity, except phones, which are sold for parts, with the proceeds going to charity.

If you think you might have left any of the items above, or anything else, on a ScotRail train, you should ring the lost property office on 0141 335 3276.

Anything lost at Edinburgh Waverley or Glasgow Central, or on a train there, may be sent to the left luggage offices in those stations.

ScotRail Alliance communications director Rob Shorthouse said: "While it's always great when we can reunite lost property with its rightful owner, it's much better for the customer not to lose it in the first place.

"As much as we've enjoyed compiling this list, we're asking customers to spare a couple of seconds, and look before they leave."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.