Remembering Eilidh MacLeod 100 days after Manchester attack

STV

Amy Welch speaks to the tragic 14-year-old's friends and family on the Isle of Barra.

Eilidh MacLeod: Barra is mourning the teenager's death.
Eilidh MacLeod: Barra is mourning the teenager's death.

As I boarded the five-hour ferry to the Isle of Barra I felt a sense of apprehension and sadness.

The tiny outer Hebridean island is without doubt one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen but the reason for my visit to this picture postcard place was so utterly tragic.

Barra only has a population of around 1200 and one of them was 14-year-old Eilidh MacLeod.

She was an islander in the truest sense of the world but as her Great Uncle Donald Manford told me: "We must allow our children to chase their dreams."

For Eilidh, one of those dreams was seeing her favourite pop singer Ariana Grande perform in concert. She travelled to Manchester to watch the singer on May 22 with her friend Laura MacIntyre.

Eilidh didn't survive and Laura was seriously injured. In a place described by many as "at the edge of the world", this loss seemed so much crueller.

Funeral: A piper led a procession to the shore after Eilidh was flown home.
Funeral: A piper led a procession to the shore after Eilidh was flown home. PA

Its beaches resemble the white sands of the Caribbean and its waters are crystal clear. It was easy for me to see how the beauty of this island turned Eilidh into the beautiful girl that she was and I was truly overwhelmed by the sense of love and community on the island.

I met one of Eildih's friends, 17-year-old Millie Denehy, who shared a passion for piping with Eilidh. She told me how Eilidh was an amazing piper who practised more than anyone else.

It is a perhaps a sign of my age that I don't really do Snapchat, but Millie said Eilidh had been 'snapchatting' her all week about the concert and how excited she was. She takes comfort from knowing how happy Eilidh was in those final days. She was a girl with a beautiful smile and an infectious personality who brought joy and happiness to everyone she met.

Two weeks after the attack Eilidh was laid to rest in Barra - the first Manchester attack victim to be buried. Her body was flown home on a small chartered plane which landed on the island's beach, which is also its runway, and a piper poignantly led a procession to the shore. The priest who carried out her funeral service, Father John Paul Mackinnon, told me he wanted it to be a celebration of life.

Laura McIntyre: She is undergoing physiotherapy following the attack.
Laura McIntyre: She is undergoing physiotherapy following the attack. ITV

I didn't meet a single person on the island who wasn't touched in some way by the loss of Eilidh. They are now preparing to welcome home Laura, whose parents tell me she has been making remarkable progress in her physiotherapy.

Her injuries will take time to heal but Barra is a place where people are doing all they can do heal each other after the horror of what happened.

I board the ferry home feeling a strange sense of guilt. These beautiful girls came to my city of Manchester to have a good time and were the victims of an act of pure evil.

Our hearts are broken in Manchester but we will not let this beat us or define us and all the lovely people of Barra will forever be in our thoughts.

Manchester: 100 Days After The Attack will air on Tuesday on STV at 9pm

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.