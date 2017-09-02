In pictures: Striking views from Scotland's bridges this week

Snappers share their best views on the week the Queensferry Crossing opened.

Bridge view: Can you guess the bridges these photographers are standing on? Keith Campbell‎

Welcome to Scotland from the Roadside, a weekly gallery showcasing some of the best images from around the country taken by you.

From opportune moments shot on smartphones to breathtaking landscapes captured in high definition, each week we share a selection of interesting pictures taken by people on their travels around Scotland.

We have partnered up with the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group, a popular destination for trading photos and stories, which has drawn in more than 100,000 members.

Each week, we ask the page's creators, Bruce Philip and Linda Curran, to select their favourite photographs.

They can be taken by anyone, from professional photographers to keen amateurs.

This week, to mark the opening of the Queensferry Crossing, keen snappers have been sharing their images of views from their favourite bridges across Scotland.

View from the Squinty by Niall MacLeod

The Finnieston crane and SSE Hydro taken from the Clyde Arc or Squinty Bridge. Niall MacLeod

"I was visiting Glasgow for a week as my daughter is studying there, I had been wanting to try and get a picture of the Finnieston crane and Hydro at night," says Niall.

"I thought that looking at them from the famous Clyde Arc Bridge (Squinty Bridge) provided a decent shot.

"The colours of the Hydro when it was lit up looked great reflecting in the river Clyde and really showed the scene at its best."

View from Creagan Bridge by Peter Mccluskey

Going over the Creagan Bridge at Loch Creran. Peter Mccluskey

"My wife and I were lucky enough to enjoy a week of glorious weather like this in nearby Appin," says Peter.

View from Tomnahurich Bridge by Duncan Martin‎

Caledonian Canal from Tomnahurich Bridge, Inverness Duncan Martin‎

"This particular photo was taken on our annual holiday to Inverness this summer," says Duncan.

"The photo was taken on midsummer night at around 11pm, this part of the Caledonian Canal brings back childhood memories of holidays spent in the city and the stillness of the canal and the reflections always appeal to me.

"Thank you again for choosing my photo, humbled."

View from Kincardine Bridge by Keith Campbell‎

Clackmannan Bridge, taken from Kincardine Bridge. Keith Campbell‎

"I took this shot from the Kincardine Bridge as I loved the colour in the sky," says Keith.

"And the way my perspective made it look like the Ochils were sitting on the bridge."

View from Rosskeen bridge by Fiona Maclean

Rosskeen bridge, fascinated by the water flowing into the cromarty firth. Fiona Maclean

"This was taken on the bridge at Rosskeen, before the entry to the cemetery," says Fiona.

"It's part of the old road between Invergordon and Alness. The ring road was built around Invergordon to be safer and cope with the increased volume of traffic.

"This old section with the bridge remains as there are some houses along it, so it has been incorporated with the cycle path."

Fiona adds: "It's a very peaceful place, watching the water flow down into the Cromarty Firth.

"There used to be a large swan's nest between the two bridges but an excessive amount of water came down from the hills and washed it away. Thankfully they relocated.

"Many cruise liners come into Invergordon and it's nice to see lots of locals and tourists use this bridge, on sunny days."

View from Sligachan Bridge by Kev Neilson

A rare sunny shot from the Sligachan Bridge on Skye. Kev Neilson

"This was taken early on a July morning when on holiday," says Kev.

"It's not often you pass Sligachan and see the mountains as clearly as this. A rare sight indeed."

View from Plodda Falls Bridge by Brooks-Furnell

Holding a phone over Plodda Falls Bridge. Andy N Michele Brooks-Furnell‎

"This was my first visit to Plodda Falls and as rather a lot of rain had fallen we thought it would be a great trip to go on," says Andy.

"We were in awe of the volumes of water thundering down. The highlight was standing on the bridge looking down.

"I was just brave enough to hold my phone over the edge to capture the top of the waterfall pouring out but trying to get a feel of the distance to the bottom as we were well above the trees. It was exhilarating."

View from Brig o' Doon by Rachel Angeline Stewart

Alloway from the top of Brig o' Doon. Rachel Angeline Stewart

"This was taken on my first visit to Scotland in 2015, before I came to live here for good," says Rachel.

"It was when I fell in love with Scotland and I was so amazed by the different colours of foliage.

"I loved too, the idea of standing on the past, and looking at the present. It's just such a gorgeous place."

View from the Forth Bridge by Martin Mclaughlin

From a well known bridge, a commuters view ... oot the train windae. Martin Mclaughlin

"As a Kirkcaldy to Edinburgh commuter, by train, I've taken hundreds of shots 'oot the train windae' over several years," says Martin.

"This particular spot from the rail bridge is a favourite so when the Caribbean Princess was anchored here one morning, I reckoned it might make a nice catch from the moving train.

"Photography keeps me sane on my daily commute, at least I like to hope so."

View from the Forth Road Bridge by Steven Hume

Saltires across the Forth on the new Queensferry Crossing. Steven Hume

"I hadn't heard about the handover ceremony with Nicola Sturgeon but a friend had commented on Facebook on how great the light display looked," says Steven.

"I live nearby so I grabbed the camera and nipped down to Port Edgar. I managed to get a few shots of the display for the hour or so that I was there.

"I particularly loved the way the Saltires appeared on the new bridge so that's the one image I have posted of the event. All in all a great unexpected display and well worth staying up late for!"

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.