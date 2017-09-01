Diamond dogs: Animal charity celebrates special anniversary

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home hails community spirit 60 years after move to Seafield.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5560833712001-seafield.jpg" />

The Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home is celebrating its 60th anniversary at its premises.

Scotland's oldest animal welfare charity, was originally established on Broughton Road 134 years ago before its move to Seafield Road East in 1957.

The charity relies fully on donations for the public as it receives no government funding but staff remain just as passionate about their jobs despite the challenges they face.

Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine, director of operations at the home, said: "It's really rewarding seeing the dogs and cats at the end of the day getting a new home.

"Working at the dog and cat home is exciting - there is lots of noise and lots of hair but there's lots of people as well.

"You'd be surprised by how many people there are around, and the fact that the community are always dropping in on us."

Rehome: The charity do their best to find forever homes for the cats and dogs. Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home

Ms Fyffe-Jardine added: "It's the support from being the heart of Edinburgh that's made us last this long.

"We're Scotland's oldest animal welfare charity and the reason for that is the people who have been around us, the community."

Chief executive Howard Bridges echoed this, saying: "It is apt that 60 years later we are marking our anniversary by opening our doors to those who continue to make our vital work possible.

"There's no government or lottery funding here, just a lot of very generous local supporters and a dedicated team who are united in the belief that Edinburgh's unwanted pets deserve a second chance in life."

Birthday: Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home is celebrating 60 years. Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home

The home has changed a lot in the 60 years since it opened.

While the home first focused on helping stray animals, there is now a wider community assistance role the charity plays.

Ms Fyffe-Jardine explained: "We don't have as many strays these days.

"It's more that dogs and cats are facing different challenges in the community.

"People are struggling to look after them, maybe the vet care, or food costs. Maybe their life is changing and that dog or cat isn't going to be part of it."

Care: Jess and Kellina spending some quality time together. Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home

She added: "But they still need us to find them homes - just for different reasons now.

"The reason that we're still standing today is that when there's animals in need we're here for them.

"People always make mistakes and we're also there for them, so we can help them find new homes for their dogs and cats they can't look after anymore."

The home is always looking for a helping hand, whether it's donations of toys or blankets, people who can volunteer in the kennels or at the shops in Morningside and Stockbridge, or just donating to keep the charity running.

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home's open day on September 3 will adopt a seaside theme to honour its 60-year residency at the west end of the Portobello Prom.

For further information visit www.edch.org.uk/60bytheSea

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.