  • STV
  • MySTV

Petty officer gets down on one knee after eight months at sea

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease

Mark Titman's crew mates held up a banner asking Laura Campbell: 'Will you marry me?'

Love boat: Mark Titman, right, proposes to girlfriend Laura.
Love boat: Mark Titman, right, proposes to girlfriend Laura. PA / cropped

With a diamond ring in hand, Royal Navy mine hunter Mark Titman was preparing to pop the big question after months away at sea.

The 34-year-old was getting ready to surprise his girlfriend Laura Campbell as HMS Penzance returned to her home port on the Clyde on Friday after spending eight months in the Arabian Gulf.

As the ship rolled into view, Laura was shocked to see her partner down on one knee on the deck as his crew mates stood next to him with a banner which read: 'Will you marry me?

"I got the ring in April so I knew I was going to do it, so I was just getting loads of ideas," Mark says.

"I had a few ideas and narrowed it down to this one. My crew mates knew about it and helped out,"

He joked: "I thought this was the best way to do it - spell it out to her to give her a bit of a heads up."

It was a "massive surprise" for Laura, who was waiting to be reunited with her partner on the quayside cradling the couple's baby Ava in her arms.

Laura says the proposal was a 'massive surprise'.
Laura says the proposal was a 'massive surprise'. PA

The petty officer from Sheffield quickly disembarked the vessel before getting down on one knee and asking the big question with a huge bouquet of flowers at HM Naval Base Clyde.

Laura, who is from Glasgow, happily said yes.

"It was a massive surprise. We had talked about it and stuff, but not anytime soon, so it was a lovely surprise," the 32-year-old explains.

Deployed to the Gulf in January when daughter Ava was just four weeks old, Mark was delighted to be reunited with his family.

The ship was greeted by gathered family and friends as it returned from its three-year deployment, having left Faslane in June 2014.

A lone piper played from the deck of the vessel and the Royal Armoured Corps Band then played on the quay to welcome Crew 1 home, who have been operating the vessel since January.

She was one of five Royal Navy ships to join forces with United States Mine Hunting vessels and aircraft, taking part in a major exercise in the Arabian Gulf testing their prowess in locating underwater explosives.

Mark said: "I am proud to be able to do my job and even more proud of the way that my partner Laura has coped in bringing up our daughter. It leaves me in no doubt whatsoever that she is the perfect woman for me."

Lieutenant commander Jim Lovell said the crew all knew about the romantic plan and were backing petty officer Titman.

He said: "Everyone on board has known about it - he was nervous as heck last night and this morning.

"He seemed quite confident last week and he's just been getting more nervous today, but we're just thankful she said yes."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.