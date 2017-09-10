  • STV
  • MySTV

Unicorn tail: Scotland's pampered pooches join rainbow trend

Laura Piper Laura Piper

Dogs are being given multicoloured makeovers at a creative salon in Stirling.

Rainbow trend: Dogs are getting their tails dyed bright.
Rainbow trend: Dogs are getting their tails dyed bright. Pampers Dog Stylists

We've had the unicorn frappuccino, unicorn noodles and even unicorn toast.

Now it seems even Scotland's trendy pooches are getting in on the rainbow trend.

With the efforts of a creative salon in Stirling, dogs are being given a multicoloured makeover.

From Bichons with pink and purple posteriors to Pugs with turquoise tails, the Pampers Dog Stylists team say their clients are loving it.

"Everybody is going crazy for the unicorn tails," says Danielle Murphy.

"The rainbow look is definitely our most popular."

Danielle, 26, who has been grooming dogs since she was 15, is the creative director for the salon she launched with her mother, a fellow dog lover, a decade ago.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRw9vr4Fz-i/ | instagram

After attending several large canine shows in the US, Danielle witnessed the rise of the unicorn tail trend and decided to bring it to Scottish paws a few months ago.

"I've been doing creative grooming for a while and really have seen everything," she says.

"Nothing surprises me anymore but I saw this and thought wow, that's really different."

Danielle sought out specialist training from British dog grooming champion Sue Eld-Weaver.

Only specially approved dyes can be used on dogs due to their sensitive skin and each furry client gets a patch test before any colouring takes place.

The salon offers tail dye treatments.
The salon offers tail dye treatments. Pampers Dog Stylists

"Our clients really like it," says Danielle. "I think everybody is looking for something a little different these days."

The popular TV show My Little Pony is widely credited as playing a major role in the unicorn trend.

There is a bit of a nostalgia element in it, too, especially for a generation who grew up with milky pens and neon shell suits.

Unicorn matriarch Lisa Frank brought out a school supply range that peaked in the late 1990s.

Stickers, lunchboxes and pens featured every shade of fluorescent known to humanity, with cutesy pictures of hugging penguins, kittens and puppies.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRtJTHplLB-/?hl=en&taken-by=lisa_frank | instagram

As Vox journalist Alex Abad-Santos, described, the era had dolphins the colour of "bubblegum and Slurpees" and unicorns that were "flashy, candy-coloured beasts that borrowed their colours from radioactive rainbows".

According to figures obtained by the Tucson Citizen, from 1996 through 2000 the company made more than $60 million a year.

Unicorns are a big colourful deal - and now Scotland's dogs are being rainbowfied too.

"The dogs get a lot more attention when they are done up, too," says Danielle.

"I think people can't help but stop when they see them."

A whole variety of colour options are available.
A whole variety of colour options are available. Pampers Dog Stylists

The salon has also seen a rise in "furjazzle" requests, with diamante shapes are placed on to the fur.

"It's usually if the dog is going to a wedding or an event or something," explains Danielle.

"The owner asks for a small diamante heart, for example. It stays on for a few days."

Dog styling has been embraced over the years, including turning your entire dog a different shade.

Actress Emma Watson was famously spotted with her friend's Maltese terrier dyed bubblegum pink back in 2012.

The salon has also had a rise in 'furjazzle' requests.
The salon has also had a rise in 'furjazzle' requests. Pampers Dog Stylists

The Scottish SPCA however, urges caution.

Scottish SPCA chief inspector Mike Flynn says: "We do not believe that dogs, or any other animal, should be dyed cosmetically.

"We encourage responsible ownership and dyeing a dog's hair suggests that they may be treated as an accessory.

"However, as long as the dying process is carried out by a qualified professional with animal friendly dye then the process can be carried out without causing harm to the animal."

Some of Danielle's clients.
Some of Danielle's clients. Pampers Dog Stylists

Danielle says the safety of the dogs she grooms is paramount and she takes care to make sure all the products use only natural ingredients and are administered safely.

"They are specialised products for dogs as their skin is sensitive," she says.

"Everything we use has been safety approved and is a natural product."

Dog dyeing is still quite rare in Britain, with only a few salons offering the service, but it is a well-established business in the US and Japan.

Danielle says she is happy to be part of an industry that makes her smile everyday.

"All the dogs are my favourite clients, they all have different personalities," she says.

"My mother and I were looking for something we could wake up and love to do every day.

"I love my job and we've got a lot more creative ideas for the future."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.