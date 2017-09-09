In pictures: Striking views from across Scotland this week

A Highland cow stops for a snooze and a 'corn moon' is seen from a barley field.

Snooze: A HIghland cow stops by the roadside among the heather. Louise Carle / cropped

Welcome to Scotland from the Roadside, a weekly gallery showcasing some of the best images from around the country taken by you.

From opportune moments shot on smartphones to breathtaking landscapes captured in high definition, each week we share a selection of interesting pictures taken by people on their travels around Scotland.

We have partnered up with the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group, a popular destination for trading photos and stories, which has drawn in more than 100,000 members.

Each week, we ask the page's creators, Bruce Philip and Linda Curran, to select their favourite images shared on the page over the past seven days.

This week photographers have captured a Highland cow nestled among the heather and a 'corn moon' rising over a freshly cut barley field.

Walking alongside the River Spey by Sue Plant

A peaceful morning view of the River Spey. Sue Plant

"We are staying at a lovely holiday cottage between Nethybridge and Grantown-on-Spey and this walk is just across the road and links up to the Speyside way," explains Sue.

"It was a morning walk and the reflections were beautiful."

Killin by James Quigley‎

A picturesque view of the village near Loch Tay. James Quigley

"I was visiting the area with friends, we also visited Lochan Breaclaich Reservoir and Dam which is close by," says James.

"The only inspiration for the photo was it just looked so picturesque and the light was fantastic.

"I come from Newburgh so it was a fair drive but worth it."

'Fang rock' at Cruden Bay by Mike Shepherd

A rocky formation on Cruden Bay beach, Aberdeenshire. Mike Shepherd

"I'm completing a book about how Bram Stoker came to write Dracula in the village of Cruden Bay where I live," explains Mike.

"He walked up and down Cruden Bay beach every morning thinking over the writing phase of Dracula.

"He described Cruden Bay beach as resembling a mouth with the rocky headlands at either side as the teeth in his 1902 novel based in Cruden Bay, The Mystery of the Sea."

He adds: "In the same book, he described some of the rocks in the bay as looking like fangs. The photo shows the most fang-like rock.

"It should be called Dracula rock in my opinion."

Ailsa Craig from Dunure by Jim McNulty‎

Looking out towards Ailsa Craig from the west coast. Jim McNulty

"I live in Ayrshire and like to visit the west coast often, whether that be Girvan, the Maidens or Dunure," Jim says.

"While visiting Dunure castle walking along the rocks by the sea, the moody atmosphere gave me inspiration to capture the moment.

"Well worth the visit, many different scenes to capture in this area and would highly recommend for anyone thinking of visiting."

The moon rising over Cullen by Ian Coull

A 'corn moon' is spotted on a clear September night. Ian Coull

"I live local to where the picture was taken in Portknockie on the Moray Firth coastline," says Ian.

"I regularly go out in the evening taking some pictures of the local views for our local online page.

"Knowing there was a good chance of seeing the almost full moon rising tonight, I then went looking for a position where I could take in the next village along as a backdrop."

He adds: "In doing this I found that I also had the bonus of a newly cut barley field in the foreground to make the picture complete.

"I notice there is conflicting information online to what the true name of this full moon is, some state that it is the Harvest Moon but others are saying it is too early in September to be called this and they are giving it the similar themed name of a Corn Moon."

A tartan field by Kathleen Cameron

A farmer creates a tartan pattern overlooking the Dornoch Firth. Kathleen Cameron

"This was taken from the Struie Viewpoint on my daily commute to work," Kathleen says.

"I think it's probably part of Midfearn Farm. It's been half 'criss-crossed' for a few days so I was waiting for it to be done for the tartan effect!"

The top of Ben More by Geraldine Foley

Geraldine's son captured the view from Ben More on Mull. Geraldine Foley

"My son Conor Foley took the picture," explains Geraldine.

"This was his first visit to a Scottish isle. He is a keen hillwalker and enjoyed a short break to Mull.

"Surprisingly the weather held whilst it was pelting down in Wishaw."

Blue skies on Barra by Kirsty Innes

Blue skies and aquamarine waters on Barra. Kirsty Innes

"I'm Australian and have been living in Edinburgh for the last little while," explains Kirsty.

"My parents, originally from Glasgow, are over visiting so I brought them here for a Highlands and islands holiday.

"Loved the look of this wee house with the blue sky and aqua water on our way back from having a delicious coffee at Barra Airport."

Red Arrows over Queensferry Crossing by Donald Logie

Plumes of red, white and blue smoke over the new Forth bridge. Donald Logie

"I live a few hundred yards from the new bridge and have followed its progress from the planning stage," explains Donald.

"The photo was taken from a field where I walk the dog and which gives a great view over the bridge."

A wee nap in the heather by Louise Carle

A Highland cow stops for a snooze in a bed of heather in Arrina. Louise Carle

"We are doing the North Coast 500 but live in Dingwall," says Louise.

"They were all on the roadside at Arrina, outside Applecross. I love where we live so just like capturing our local beauty."

