  • STV
  • MySTV

From foster care to Hollywood: How BMX saved a life

Emma O'Neill Emma O'Neill Saul DeMoritz Saul DeMoritz

John Buultjens grew up in an abusive home and now a film is being made about his life.

From an abusive childhood in Glasgow to an international BMX star, John Buultjens' life is the stuff of movies.

Which is what a Hollywood producer thought when he heard the story.

Now in post-production, The Ride is a biopic of Mr Buultjens' life, from humble beginnings to international fame.

Growing up in Drumchapel, Mr Buultjens suffered years of abuse at the hands of his dad.

"My first childhood memory was in 1975," he told STV News. "I was three-years-old and remember my biological father coming home, and sitting on his little couch.

"I jumped on him because I was excited to see him.

"He grabbed me by the shoulders, threw me over his head and into the fire. My first childhood memory is of the flesh burning off my foot.

BMX: John Buultjens said that the sport saved his life
BMX: John Buultjens said that the sport saved his life John Buultjens

"It was an electric fire, but it didn't have a guard, so my foot got caught between the two bars and my sock melted into my foot."

Mr Buultjens recalls that life at home didn't get much better over the years.

"When I was five, in 1977, my dad would just lock me out, he would never let me in the house.

"I was living on the streets, eating out of bins and stuff like that. I would curl up to sleep on the door mat in the stairwell of the flats, or down at the park.

"I would go home but there was just so much violence. It was safer to stay on the streets."

But Mr Buultjens' life changed forever on Christmas Eve, 1979.

"On December 23, my dad was beating my mum up - she was lying in bed and he was just laying into her.

"I grabbed a kitchen knife and ran in to stab him. I didn't get to attack him - he knocked me out.

"The next day, Christmas Eve, I was at school enjoying cake and custard when the police and social workers showed up, took me away and put me in a home."

Adopted: John with his dad.
Adopted: John with his dad. John Buultjens

Mr Buultjens thought he was going to be in care until he was 16, but the home had a foster programme, and in 1982 he was adopted.

"My [adoptive] dad is black - he's from Sri Lanka - and my [adoptive] mum is white. 35 years later, they're my parents still.

"That was the turning point in my life."

After seeing a showing of 80s classic ET, Mr Buultjens became hooked on BMXs.

In 1986, his adoptive dad - a biological scientist - got a job at the University of Dundee, prompting the family to leave Glasgow.

"That's when my BMXing excelled. A guy called Scott Carol, from Broughty Ferry, was the world champion at the time. I met him, met all the skateboarders in Dundee. It was really a crew.

"There was no violence, there was no terrorising people - it was our outlet. It's what made me the man I am today."

After a year spent getting a degree in hotel management, Mr Buultjens emigrated to Australia, where he managed to get a sponsorship from Haro Bikes. He worked part-time jobs in bike shops and picked up bit-parts in television shows such as Neighbours to generate an income.

When an opportunity to become the Global Brand Manager for BMX firm Haro came up, it was too good an offer to turn down.

Mr Buultjens quickly moved to America and became the face of the biggest BMX company in the world.

A chance lunch with director Ali Afshar lead to the filmmaker becoming fascinated in Mr Buultjens' life story.

Film: John with Ludacris who plays his dad in the film
Film: John with Ludacris who plays his dad in the film John Buultjens

So 18 months later, in 2015, Mr Buultjens found himself on a film set in northern California with Fast and the Furious star, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Sasha Alexander from NCIS and double Emmy-award winner Brian Craig.

In 2017, one of the film producers phoned Mr Buultjens to say he had a new fan - Steven Spielberg.

After being shown a clip for the film, the director fell in love with the story, and even offered them the use of clips from ET.

Mr Buultjens was "blown away" that the megastar knew his story.

Competing for 30 years, the sport has taken him around the world more times than he can remember.

But it took a long time for Mr Buultjens to find peace in his past.

"It took me 23 years to forgive my [birth] mum for having me taken away. I was angry, thinking she was protecting my dad by letting me go.

"When I was 30, I came back to Scotland to see her. I told her 'I forgive you', and she asked what I forgave her for.

"I said 'I've had an amazing life. I thank you for having me, and I forgive you for letting me go. I wouldn't have had this life if you didn't let me go'."

He hopes his film - an upcoming book - will let other young people know that where they are now is not always where they'll end up.

"Living in the present moment, living the now, you can achieve anything.

"You are not your past. That all happened to me but I'm not a victim - I'm a survivor

"I'm proud of who I am and if I can inspire just one other person to let go of their past and not be a victim anymore, it will be worth it."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.