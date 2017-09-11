Gentle giant: St Bernard desperate for new home

Dogs Trust Glasgow is looking for potential owners for big-hearted Jackson.

A gentle giant with a great big heart is desperately looking for a new home after a year spent in a Glasgow rescue centre.

The eight-year-old St Bernard named Jackson is currently in the care of the Dogs Trust.

Weighing in at 50kg and eating just under 300kg of dog food a year - staff there are hoping he will capture the heart of an experienced dog owner who has space in their home for a big boned bundle of joy.

As a spokesperson for the Trust said: "Jackson can be shy around new people so is looking for a new home with few visitors but is perfectly relaxed around other respectful canine friends.

"Jackson is fully house trained but would need an owner who is prepared to give him his own space when he needs it as he is an independent chap."

Despite his independent streak, the team who take him for walkies say he's "very family orientated".

He is also one of the largest dogs to be handed into the rescue centre.

The average weight of an adult male St Bernard is between 65 and 120kg.

Julie Allan, Assistant Training and Behaviour Advisor at Dogs Trust Glasgow said: "Every dog at our centre is truly unique and has their own story to tell.

"Not all of them have had the best start in life and therefore need a little extra care and attention so they can be ready for when their special someone comes calling."

Are you willing to give Jackson is happy-ever-after? Get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Glasgow for more information or call 0303 003 0292.